Cancellations, postponements, clinics, deadlines

Another beautiful weather week. It’s been a little breezy a few days, but that’s just April being itself. I can’t believe May is here. What happened to this year already? It’s seemed like the longest and the shortest, depending on how you look at it.

I have some more cancellations and postponements, so here goes. Cancelled: Rocky Mountain Leather Trade Show in Sheridan, Wyo.; Corn Palace Stampede Rode, Mitchell, S.D.; Oglala Lakota Nation Fair, Powwow, and Rodeo, Pine Ridge, S.D.; Glendive (MT) Fair and Rodeo and Breakaway Roping, June 11; Calgary Stampede. The 99th Greeley Stampede PRCA Rodeo has been cancelled but they are hoping to reschedule for a later date. The GiddyUp Open Horse show in Rapid City, S.D. has been postponed to May 16, call 605-478-1598 for information.

Cheyenne Frontier Days is still a go as of now. All the rodeo performances and concerts are still scheduled. I hope they can get it done. I can’t even imagine being on one of those committees and making the decisions they have to make.

Congratulations Dana Ingalls on the soon-to-be on-line BreakawayReport.com. It will go live on May 13. With breakaway being a very fast growing event this will be a great way to stay on top of what’s going on in it.

The Oelrichs (S.D.) Youth Rodeo Series will be starting in a month or so. The decision was just made and

dates will be set soon. I’ll have them for you here as soon as I can.

There will be a Tasha Welsh Barrel Clinic at Glendive, Mont., on May 9-10. They are only taking eight riders, no auditors, and will follow the restriction protocol. It’s $500 for the two days, 8-5 both days. Contact Elysia Huber at 406-987-7361 for information.

Graham Arena, Baker, Mont., will be having their spring barrel and breakaway events. The next one is May 10, and is a double header. Finals will be May 16. They’ll have barrels in the morning, time only 8-10, open at 11. There are open 4D, youth 3D and peewee divisions. Breakaway will be at 2 p.m., with open, youth, men’s divisions. Call Brittanie at 320-420-7935, Chris at 320-345-0888 or Katy at 406-853-4545.

MHSRA 2020 Seniors can access the scholarship applications on-line at the state website http://www.mhsra.com. There are two available, one boy/one girl, and they are due in by May 18. They will be awarded at the state high school finals.

The 17th Annual McNess Appreciation Roping will be May 22. You’ll enter at 10, rope at 11. Call Duane Kirk for details at 815-238-0950.

The 2020 WSTR/WRTC Qualifier team roping will be at Belle Fourche, S.D. on May 22-24. Call Travis Tryan for info at 940-210-9130.

Robertson Roping Events will be hosting a series of team ropings at the rodeo grounds in Three Forks, Mont. The dates are May 22-24; June 19-21; July 10-12 and Aug. 28-30. Text Matt at 602-320-1951 or go to the Robertson Roping Events Facebook page.

The location for the World’s Richest Breakaway on May 28 is Miller’s Horse Palace at Billings, Mont. Entry forms and information can be gotten at http://www.worldsrichestbreakaway.com.

Cowley Riding Club will be holding the Quarantine Release Spring Rodeo at the Cowley Rodeo Grounds, Cowley, Wyo., on June 6, 1 p.m. The calcutta will be the evening before at the Bull Pub, 8 p.m. Entries will be taken May 28-29, 9-6 p.m., at 307-254-9616.

There will be a Team Roping and Horsemanship Clinic with Cesar de la Cruz, 9 x NFR qualifier, and Dakota Kirchenschlager, 3 x NFR qualifier, at Golliher’s Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. It’s limited to 20 students and there will be a jackpot at the end. Tuition is $650, $200 deposit required. Call Billy Myers at 605-645-2762. It will be outdoor, weather permitting.

There will be a Buster and Sheryl McLaury Clinics June 4-7 at Red Owl, S.D. There will be Colt Starting and Horsemanship 2 with cattle offered. You can learn more about Buster and Sheryl at http://www.bustersherylmclaury.com. To learn more about this clinic call 605-515-0088. Buster and Sheryl do a great clinic and you’ll get a lot out of it, whichever one you get into. I recommend both clinics, since you’ll already be there.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Be safe out there and have a wonderful week.