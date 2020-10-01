Cancellations, ropings, ranch rodeo, range roping, fundraiser, barrels, series, founder

UPCOMING EVENTS: > Minot Men’s Y Rodeo, Oct. 9-11, N.D. State Fair Center, Minot, N.D. > NHSRA Western Legacy Series Badlands Challenge, Oct. 9-11, Bowman, N.D. > Brandy Dietterle Benefit, Oct. 10, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, Rapid City, S.D. > Ranch Class Show, Oct. 10, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > John Eaton Memorial No Lopin’ Ropin’ and Ranch Broncs, Oct. 17, Wheatland, Wyo. > 6th Annual Broncs In The Bakken Bucking Horse Futurity, Oct. 17, Watford City, N.D. > Bustin’ Mini Broncs and Bulls, Oct. 18, DSU, Dickinson, N.D. > Gordon Livestock Catalog Horse Sale, Oct. 18, Gordon, Neb. > Rancher’s Relief Range Roping, Oct. 18, Noyes Ranch, Tullock Creek, Mont. > Open Barrel Race, Oct. 23, N.D. Winter Show, Valley City, N.D. > One Man Doctoring, Oct. 24, Alice Indoor Arena, McCook, Neb. > Bonanza Breakaway and Tie Down Roping, Oct. 24, James Arena, Rawlins, Wyo. > Thar’s Ranch Sorting, Oct. 24-25, Cam Plex East Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. > Ranch Class Show, Nov. 7, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo, Oct. 12-15, Amarillo, Texas > WPRA World Finals, Nov. 12-15, Waco, Texas > Last Out First Out Barrel Race and Pole Bending, Nov. 14-15, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Rodeo Bible Camp, Nov. 20-22, MCCC, Miles City, Mont. > Bustin’ Mini Broncs and Bulls, Nov. 22, DSU, Dickinson, N.D. > Jr. Roughstock World Finals, Dec. 3-7, Ft. Worth, Texas > WNFR, Dec. 3-12, Arlington, Texas > WNFR Cowtown Christmas, Dec. 3-12, Ft. Worth, Texas > Bustin’ Mini Broncs and Bulls, Dec. 20, DSU, Dickinson, N.D. > New Year’s Buck and Ball, Dec. 30-31, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Bustin’ Mini Broncs and Bulls, Jan. 17, DSU, Dickinson, N.D.

It’s a beautiful fall day here. The cranes are heading south and telling us good-bye until spring. I enjoy listening to them, but it gives me a sense of dread for the coming winter. I know I like hearing them even more in the spring.

There are a couple more cancellations to share with you. First of all, the wonderful Alzada Cowboy Poetry, Music and Art Show at Alzada, Mont. will not be held this year. They promise to be back next year. Second, Benny Binion’s World Famous NFR Bucking Horse and Bull Sale and the PRCA Permit Challenge has been cancelled for 2020.

Elwood Ranch Rodeo at the Elwood, Neb. Arena, will be Oct. 10, 4 p.m.. It’s a four man team deal for $400/team, with $1000 added. Events are team roping, double mugging, and trailer loading/doctoring. To enter, go to elwoodrodeocoub@gmail.com, or text 402-380-5025.

The Boss Lady Breakaway Fall and Winter Classic Series will start Oct. 17 and then be the third Saturday of every month. It will be at the Riata Ranch Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. Divisions are Boss Lady Breakaway, $100 entry, and Boss Co-Ed Youth (12-17 years) with a $50 entry. Guaranteed two head, three rounds with the top eight back for the short go. There’s $500 added to the open. Call Charity at 970-218-2283.

If you’d like to donate to the Sarpy Relief Fire Fund, you can send it to First Interstate Bank, Box 903, Hardin, MT 59034, Att’n Sarah. It will help the area rancher rebuild fences and structure lost to the Sarpy Fire in southeastern Montana. The Rancher’s Relief Range Roping is on Oct. 18 east of Hardin. Call 406-342-5498 for directions.

There will be a One Man Doctoring at the Alice Indoor Arena, McCook, Neb., on Oct. 24, 10 a.m. There’s $120 entry free with 65% payback. You’ll be roping 500 pound muleys with two rounds and a short go. It’s a little different than some ropings as it is all about quiet cattle handling, slow herd work, and horsemanship. The rules can be found on the Facebook page Indianola Ranch Rodeo. For more information, call Tyler at 308-340-5962.

Oct. 24 is the day for a Breakaway and Tie Down Roping at the James Arena, Rawlins, Wyo. It’s enter at 10 a.m., rope at 11, $500 added with 80% payout. There will be ladies open breakaway, youth/senior breakaway, open tie down roping, Jr. high school tie down, and high school tie down divisions. For more information, call Charlity at 970-218-2283.

The Hermosa Bits and Spurs Horse Club Winter series dates have been set. They are Oct. 24, Nov. 21, Dec. 12, March 13 and April 17. They’ll have barrels, poles, keyhole, and two novelty events. They’ll start at 10 a.m., weather permitting, at the Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

There will be a Thar’s Ranch Sorting Oct. 24-25 at the CamPlex East Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. Entries open 8 a.m., close at 8:30 and sort starts at 9. All levels and it’s an RSNC sanctioned event. Call Zane at 307-660-9501 or go to http://www.tharranchproductions.com for more information.

Barrel Blast Productions Fall Series at the Goshen County Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo., will kick off Oct. 24-25, then Nov. 14-15, Dec. 12-13. Exhibitons start at 11. For more details, call Deb Beede at 308-631-1153.

Just a little heads up, with the cold nights and warm days any grass that has greened up can sure be a problem for horses, ponies, mules and burros that have foundered or are on the verge of it. Until that green grass has frozen back and died, it will be too high in sucrose for those fat, cresty necked equines. Founder is serious and is not an exclusively springtime or summertime malady. Maybe keep old Chubby in for a while yet to keep something terrible from happening.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Have a great week and be careful out there. Prayers for the firefighters and all those in the paths of the fires.