CHAPS for veterans, rodeos, cutting, clinics, bull riding, fast horses, Bible camp

The grass is sure trying to come on since the sun came out and the snow stopped. I’ve heard there have been some fires already in drier areas, which is awfully early. Also, one fire in my area was hard to get to with fire fighting rigs due to snow banks blocking gates. That’s rather ironic.

If you are a veteran in the Sheridan, Wyo. area, this might be a good program to look into. The CHAPS Equine Assissted Services is offering a free group class for veterans on Thursdays at 11 a.m. For more information, contact Kristen at 307-673-6161, or info@chapswyo.org .

B-Y’s Youth Rodeo is open to all kids 8-18 and will be held May 6 at Whitehall, Mont. It will start at 9:45. Entries must be postmarked by April 21! For entry forms, contact Bill Gillespie at 406-491-2918 or Jennifer Tregear at 406-565-8582.or tregearjennifer@gmail.com .

The Extreme Bar Bull Riding Series continues with Ride 2 on April 22 at the Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D. The doors open at 5:30, calcutta at 6:30 and the bull riding at 7 p.m. Tickets can be bought over the counter at the Knuckle. For more info, call 605-347-0106.

The BHSU Yellow Jacket Stampede rodeo will be April 27-29, 7 p.m., at the Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. There are some slack times too, so plenty of rodeo action to go watch!

SDCHA Spring Fling Cutting will be April 28-30 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. There will be a cutting clinic on the Thursday evening at 6 p.m. too. For more info, call Susie Reed at 406-599-1086.

There will be a Colt Starting Clinic at the Acord Ranch, near Weston, Wyo., on May 5-7. It’s $500 to take a colt through the clinic, $25/day to watch. You can RSVP at acordqh.com.

The 3 Mile Creek Rough Stock and Timed Event Schools are coming up soon. The Roughstock school and rodeo will be May 13-14, Timed Event school and rodeo on May 20-21. They will be at 3 Mile Creek Arena with is about 8 miles from Kyle, S.D. Registration opens May 1 and check in will be at 9 a.m. each Saturday. There are three age divisions for contestants 5-18 years. For more info, call 605-890-1935 or 605-407-1618.

The Historic Saddle Club Ranch Sorting Series at Scottsbluff, Neb., will be kicking off soon. Dates are May 20, June 10, Sept. 2-3, all at 10 a.m. Entries open at 9 a.m. day of, cash only. The four divisions are beginner, youth, rancher jackpot and open jackpot. A dress code is in force. For more info, call Dani at 970-371-4799.

Dates are set for the Lil Wrangler Youth Rodeo Series at Watford City, N.D. at the old fairgrounds. Six age divisions ranging from 3-14 years old. Dates are May 20; June 1,29; July 15 finals.

Pencil this onto your calendar if you’re from Jones Co. The Jones Co. 4-H will be holding the Livestock Literacy Safety Class May 23, 9:30 a.m.. It will begin at Murdo Vet Clinic and will move on to the rodeo grounds. It’s open to all 4-H youth.

The WJRA schedule has been released. Dates and locations are: Torrington May 27-28; Wright June 24-25; Sundance July 1-2; Buffalo July 8-9 and the finals at Sheridan July 21-23.

The Horse Nations Indian Relays at Gillette, Wyo will be held at Energy Downs on May 27-29. The live horse raciing will start at 1:30, then the relays will follow them. That’s a lot of fast horses for the $20 at the gate!

The Johnstown Rodeo Bible Camp at Johnstown, Neb., is coming up. Applications must be postmarked by May 15 for all camps and can be found on the Facebook page. Senior camp is May 29-June 1; PeeWee camp is June 4-5; Junior Camp is June 5-7.

The Chase the Ace Barrel and breakaway sries at New Underwood, S.d. has set the dates. It will have open 5D, youth 3D and peewee barrels, and open 2D and youth 2D breakaway. Dates are May 23, 30; June 1; July 18,25; finals Aug. 1. for more info, contact Maegan McPherson at 605-685-4182.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. I hope the grass is greening in your area. Please pray for our nation that we can hold up through the current regime. May God bless America.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

> Pitzer Ranch Spring Horse Sale, April 21-22, Pitzer Ranch, Ericcson, Neb.

> Turn N Burn Barrels and Poles, April 21-23, Niewohner Arena, Albion, Neb.

> Extreme Bar Bull Riding Ride 2, April 22, 6:30 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.

> BHSU Yellow Jacket Stampede Rodeo, April 28-30, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

> Goods Bulldogging Schools and Jackpots, April 28-29, Good Ranch, Long Valley, S.D.

> SDCHA Spring Fling Cutting, April 28-30, Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Cowboy States Reining Horse Assoc. Year End Awards/Meeting, Apr. 29, Big Horn, Wyo.

> EMHSC Hairy Horse Show, April 29-30, Fallon Co. Fairgrounds, Fallon, Mont.

> Gordon Livestock Old Fashioned Horse Equipment Auction, May 5, Gordon, Neb.

> Gordon Livestock Spring Catalog Horse Sale, May 6, Gordon, Neb.

> CANCELED! Beta Miracle Memorial Barrel Race, May 5-6, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Colt Starting Clinic, May 507, Acord’s, Weston, Wyo.

> Beginner/10 and under Goat Tying Clinic, May 6, Pierre, S.D.

> World’s Richest Breakaway, May 11, Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont.

> 26th Annual Larry Larson Equine Photography Clinic, May 12-13, Highview Ranch, Rapid City, S.D.

> Three Mile Creek Youth Timed Event School and Rodeo, May 13-14, Kyle, S.D.

> 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, May 12-14, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Rope For Riches Breakaway and TieDown Roping, May 13-14, Hoar Arena, Pine Bluffs, Wyo.

> Black Hills Sorting/Cutting Club Sort, May 14, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> 64th Annual Jordan Valley Big Loop Rodeo, May 19-21, Jordan Valley, Ore.

> Rocky Mountain Leather Trade Show, May 19-21, Sheridan, Wyo.

> 307 Chariot Racing Invitational, May 20-21, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo.

> Three Mile Creek Youth Roughstock School and Rodeo, May 20-21, Kyle, S.D.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays, May 20-21, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Jones Co. 4-H Livestock Literacy Safety Class, May 23, 9:30 a.m., Murdo, S.D.

> Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 23-24, Buffalo, S.D.

> 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, May 26-27, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 14th Full House Elite Performance Stock Horse Sale, May 27, 1 p.m., Newcastle, Wyo.

> WJRA Rodeo, May 27-28, Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo.

> Indian Relays, May 27-29, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo.

> 16th Annual Dane Kissack/Jay Mattson Breakaway and Tie Down Clinic, May 29-June 1,Sturgis,S.D.

> Jacey Milligan Goat Tying/Breakaway Clinics, May 31-June 1, Historic Saddle Club,Scottsbluff,Neb.

> Buck Brannaman Colt Clinic, June 1-4, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Buck Brannaman Horsemanship 2 Clinic, June 2-4, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Top Hand Challenge, June 3, 10 a.m., Hartford, S.D.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays, June 3-4, Mobridge, S.D.

> 24th Ann. Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 5-8, Meeteetsee, Wyo.

> Travis Tryan Team Roping Clinic, June 6-7, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Trula Churchill Barrel Clinic, June 7, Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Paul Tierney Breakaway and Tie Down Roping Clinics, June 8-9, Buffalo, S.D.

> 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, June 10-11, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Goat Tying Clinic, June 10-11, Blunt, S.D.

> 26th Annual Jake Clark’s Mule Days, June 12-18, Ralston, Wyo.

> SDHSRA Finals, June 13-18, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Miles City Ranch Rodeo/Bill Harding Mem. Ranch Bronc Ride, June 17, Miles City, Mont.

> WJRA, June 24-25, Wright, Wyo.

> WJRA, July 1-2, Sundance, Wyo.

> WJRA, July 8-9, Buffalo, Wyo.

> WJRA finals, July 21-23, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays Championship of Champions, Sept. 22-24, Casper, Wyo.

April 15, 2023 SERIES:

>C2 SUMMER SERIES: June 5, 12, 19, 26 (finals); Faith, S.D.

> DUBOIS FRIDAY NIGHT RODEO SERIES: June 9, 16, 23, 30; July 7, 14, 21, 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18; Dubois, Wyo.

>GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE SHOWS: April 16 Hairy Horse Training show; May 7, June 11 Open Shows; Dally-Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D.

>GRAHAM ARENA BREAKAWAY BUCKLE SERIES: April 22; May 26; Arlee, Mont.

>HELL ON WHEELS RODEO AND CHUCKWAGON DINNER SERIES: June 9, 30; July 7, 14; Aug. 25; Sept. 8; Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: April 22, May 27, July 7, Aug. 26, Sept.16, Oct. 21; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RANCH SORTING SERIES: May 20, June 10, Sept. 2-3; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>JACKSON YOUTH RODEO SERIES: April 30; Four Seasons Indoor Arena, Newcastle, Wyo.

> JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS RODEO SERIES; June 4, 13, 20, 27; July 11, 18, 25 27; Buffalo, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SPRING FUNDAYS: playday events, April 22, May 20, 8 a.m.,Gillette, Wyo.

> LAZY YS JACKPOT SUMMER SERIES: June 28; July 26; Aug.9; Chadron, Neb

>LI’L WRANGLER YOUTH RODEO SERIES: May 20; June 29; July 15 finals; Watford City, N.D.

>MURDO PLAYDAY SERIES: June 21, 28; July 5, 19; Murdo, S.D.

> PALMER GULCH RODEO SERIES: June 10, 17; Aug. 3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.



> PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb.

>SANDHILLS SUMMER SERIES: June 21, 28; July 12, 26, Aug. 2; Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb.

> SHERIDAN COWGIRLS ASSOCIATION RODEO SERIES: June 8, 15, 22, 29; July 20; Aug. 10; makeup rain dates July 27; Sheridan, Wyo.

>SPRING FLING MULEY JACKPOT ROPING SERIES: April 23, 29; may 7, 28, June 4; Fairgrounds indoor arena, Broadus, Mont.

>SUNDANCE RODEO CLUB YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 13, 27; July 11; Aug.1 (rain date), fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.



>TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice Every 2 weeks, starting Oct. 22, Hermosa, S.D.

>TRIPLE R TACK SPRING BARREL SERIES: April 30 (makeup date); Circle T Arena, Hermosa, SD

>WEDNESDAY NIGHT BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SERIES: June 14, 21; July 19; Aug. 2, 9, 16; DeLancey’s Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>WESTON COUNTY GYMKHANA SERIES: June 6, 20; July 6; Aug. 8 (raindates July 18 and Aug. 3), Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.