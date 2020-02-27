Fundraiser, Hunts honored, clinics, schools, ropings, ranch rodeo

I’m reminded daily how blessed we are when we have basic good health. Sure, as we get older there are aches and pains and some other issues, but if we’re still able to go do what we need to each day, we are pretty fortunate. I share a lot of fundraisers on here for people who are going through a bad spot. When they are injured, have cancer, need a transplant or procedure, many of you step forward and help, whether you know them or not. I always think of the addage “There, but for the grace of God, go I.” So, I thank you for your generosity and prayers for the people I talk about here.

That said, a brother and sister from New Underwood, S.D. were in a head-on collision with a semi recently. Thankfully, the brother Cade was able to walk away from the accident. His sister, Taylor Grill, was not so fortunate. Taylor has a broken femur (thigh bone) in her left leg and a broken tibia (lower) in her right leg, both requiring rods to stabilize for healing. Her left arm was so badly damaged that it had to be amputated. More surgeries will follow to prepare the arm for a prosthetic. Taylor is a gritty girl who plays volleyball and rodeos. She’s vowed to return to both, and I’m sure she will. Her family sure could use our help though. There’s an account set up for her at First Interstate Bank, Taylor Grill Benefit Account, Box 9, Edgemont, SD 57739. It’s said that it takes a village to raise a child. Well, it’s takes a community, and in this case, the ranching/rodeo one, to help heal one. Please do what you can and by all means, please pray for her healing as well.

Congratulations to the Open Box Rafter Ranch, Jim and Joni Hunt and family, on being named the AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder of the Year. They are both of generations long ranching families and have been raising good horses with their kids for many years. They also run mother cows and yearlings along with their 100 or so broodmares. Besides all that, they’re just good folks who are an honor to know.

The World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale that happens every May in Miles City, Mont., has announced that the Sunday Match Bronc Ride is now a PRCA sanctioned event with $35,000 up! All the money counts toward the NFR and the Xtreme Broncs Tour Finals. There will be 30 of the top saddle bronc riders on the best broncs in the world competing for that payoff. Tickets are on sale now for this an the rest of the great events there, and I recommend you get them reserved now. Go to http://www.buckinghorsesale.com/tickets.

Larry Larson is once again holding his very popular Equine Photography Clinic at Highview Ranch near Rapid City, S.D. on May 8-9, tentatively. It will entail a day of classroom instruction and a day of outdoor demonstration riders, both English and western, conformation, timing in the arena, etc… Early interest is strong and if you want in, you need to get signed up before March 10. Email llp.photographics@gmail.com for info.

Gillette College Rodeo, Gillette, Wyo., is having their March Madness Teamroping and Breakaway on March 21. Breakaway will start at 4 p.m., team roping to follow, but not before 6 p.m. It’s cash only to enter. Call Kayla at 307-756-2755 for more information.

There will be a Miss Rodeo Nebraska Clinic at the Mid-Plains Community College-South Campus, North Platte, Neb., on March 28. Registration is open now and is open to girls 12 and older and limited to the first 12 who sign up. It’s hosted by the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association and more info can be found by calling 800-658-4308.

The annual Cali Thompson Breakaway Clinic will be April 4 in Chadron, Neb. It’s $200 for the clinic and half of that will hold your spot. Call 402-922-0359 for more information.

It’s a ways off but always fills up fast, so if you are interested get your name on the list! The Cowhorse Clinic with Kirk Hall will be at his ranch near Edgemont, S.D. on June 5-7. The clinic will cover body control, fence work, and is suitable for most riders. Space is limited and a deposit is required. To learn more about Kirk and his success in the show pen, go to http://www.hallperformancehorses.com. To talk to Kirk, call 605-431-3607.

Entries are open now for the Sioux Falls Ranch Rodeo at the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds on April 25. Events are trailer loading, branding, wild cow milking, and team penning. It’s $400/team entry, cash only and they are taking 20 teams. The event will have contestant checking in at 6 p.m., rules meeting at 6:30 and the calcutta at 7 with ranch rodeo to follow. To enter call Jared Lynch at 605-212-8917.

The 21st Annual Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp will be June 15-18. They’ll have bull riding, bull fighting, steer riding, barebacks, saddle broncs, barrels, poles, tie down roping, team roping and breakaway. This will be at Meteetsee, Wyo., and you need to be registered by May 1 for a $50 discount on fee. For an application go to http://www.cowboyswithamission.com/rbc. Call 307-868-2238 for info.

Well, that winds up my circle for the week. Be careful out there and have a great week!