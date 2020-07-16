Jan Swan Wood: WCOH induction cancelled, PRCA tour finale, goat tying clinic, ranch rodeos, kids rodeos, roughstock

UPCOMING EVENTS: > Bares, Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Free Rodeo Camp, July 21-22, Faith, S.D. > Miss Rodeo America, Jordan Tierney, at Outlaw Square, July 22-25, Deadwood, S.D. > Kaycee Night Rodeo, July 24 (Aug.7, 21,28, Sept. 4), Kaycee, Wyo. > Corson County Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc series #1, 5 p.m. July 24, McLaughlin, S.D. > Crook County Horsemens Association Youth Rodeo, July 25, Sundance, Wyo. > Bob Burke Days, July 24-25, Crook County Fair, Sundance, Wyo. > 51st Annual Winner Elks Rodeo, July 24-26, Winner, S.D. > Sioux County Fair and Rodeo, July 24-Aug.2, Harrison, Neb. > Crook County Fair, July 25-Aug.1, Sundance, Wyo. > Weston County Mini Roughstock Rodeo, July 27, 6 p.m., Newcastle, Wyo. > Campbell County Fair Ranch Rodeo, July 30, 5 p.m., Gillette, Wyo. > Weston County Fair Ranch Rodeo, July 30, 7 p.m., Newcastle, Wyo. > RCAN Ranch Rodeo Scramble, July 30, Dobson, Mont. > Butte-Lawrence Co. 4-H Youth Livestock Sale and BBQ, 6 p.m., July 31, St. Onge, S.D. > Deadwood PBR, July 31-Aug.1, Deadwood, S.D. > Weston County Junior Rodeo, August 1-2, 9 a.m., Newcastle, Wyo > 64th Home On The Range Champions Ride Saddle Bronc Match, August 1, Sentinel Butte, N.D. > Trail Days Ranch Rodeo, August 2, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. > Carter County Fair and Rodeo, August 6-9, Ekalaka, Mont. > Wild West Ranch Bronc Riding, August 6, Keith County Fairgrounds, Ogallala, Neb. > Custer County Fair, August 6-9, Hermosa, S.D. > Tom Horn Days Pasture ranch broncs and roping, August 7-9, Bosler, Wyo. > Wyoming State Fair Ranch Rodeo Finals, August 8, Douglas, Wyo. > Days of 85 Rodeo, August 8-9, Ekalaka, Mont. > Wyoming State Fair, August 11-15, Douglas, Wyo. > Wyoming State Fair PRCA Rodeo, August 13-14, Douglas, Wyo. > 5th Annual Invitational Bronc Match, August 14, Camp Crook, S.D. > Harding County Fair, August 14-16, Camp Crook, S.D. .> Wyoming State Fair, August 11-15, Douglas, Wyo. > White River Frontier Days Rodeo and Ranch Rodeo, August 14-16, White River, S.D. > Corson County Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, series #2, August 15, McLaughlin, S.D. > Lazy J S Ranch 61st Annual Horse Sale, August 15, Bowman, N.D. > Sheridan Vaquero Ranch Roping Series Roping #2, August 15, Mefford Arena, Sheridan, Wyo > Central States Fair and Range Days PRCA Rodeo, August 21-30, Rapid City, S.D. > Myers Performance Horse Sale, August 22, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D > Ride A Horse Feed A Cowboy, August. 22, Hulett, Wyo. > Myers Performance Horses Horse Sale, August 22, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. > 20th Annual RQHBA Showcase Horse Sale, August 23, Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Bowman Fair Slope Circuit Rodeo, August 23, Bowman, N.D. > Xtreme Broncs Finale, August 27, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. > TS Mules Mulemanship Clinic, August 27-29, Wall, S.D. > Bobbi Johnson Memorial Barrel Race, August 28, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Three Forks PRCA Rodeo rescheduled to August 28-29, Three Forks, Mont. > Buffalo Days Indian Relays, August 29-30, Buffalo, Wyo. > S.D. State Fair, Sept. 3-7, Huron, S.D. > Newell Labor Days Celebration, Sept. 4-7, Newell, S.D. > Northern Premier Invitational Horse Sale, Sept. 4, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Indian Relays, Sept. 5-6, Hardin, Mont. > Sheridan Vaquero Series Ranch Roping #3 and finals, Sept. 5-6, Mefford Arena, Sheridan, Wyo > 24th Annual Breeders Classic Bucking Horse Sale, Sept. 9-10, Grassy Butte, N.D. > “The Feud” Men’s and Women’s Breakaway, Sept. 12, Ekalaka, Mont. > Puptown Invitational Roping, Sept. 13, Ekalaka, Mont. > 16th Annual Roper Rally, Sept. 17-19, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > 17th Annual Sugar Bars Legacy Horse Sale, Sept. 22, Sheridan, Wyo > PRCA Tour Finale Rodeo, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. > Championship of Champions Indian Relay Finals, Sept. 25-27, Casper, Wyo.

This area finally got a little rain and dampened down the fire danger this week. I hope it keeps it up. The grasshoppers are awfully bad in some areas so between them and the dry conditions, it’s hard to keep smiling in this smiling country.

The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame Induction that was to be in Cheyenne in September has been cancelled for this year. They will try to reschedule in 2021. I don’t have updates on regional inductions, so assume most of them are still being held.

Here’s a shot of exciting news! The PRCA Tour Finale has been moved to Rapid City, S.D. for September 23-26. It’s the final chance for the top 24 in the standings to make enough money to qualify for the WNFR, so it will be quite a show. It was originally slated to be held in Puyallup, Wash., but with the shutdowns and restrictions in that state, they were unable to have it. It should be quite a rodeo!

The Faster Feet, Faster Hands Goat Tying clinic with Timber Kelly will be two, one day clinics, on July 28 and 29, 9-7 both days. Both boys and girls at any level can attend. She’s taking 12 per day for $135 w/$60 deposit to hold your spot. You have to have that in by July 20. Contact Timber at 307-763-2926 or Sherri at 605-280-2442. It will be held at Sherri and Jeremy Cass Barn, Pierre, S.D.

Corson County Ranch Rodeo series at McLaughlin, S.D. will be held July 24 and August 15. The ranch rodeo is $500/team, taking 12 teams. Ranch broncs are $100 entry, $1000 added with 100% payout, taking 15 bronc riders. Call Sonny at 605-314-5845.

This one’s pretty close to my heart. The Bob Burke Days at the Crook County Fair will be held July 24-25, Sundance, Wyo. On the 24th it will start at noon and have barrels for all ages, then open and Sr. men’s breakaway. On the 25th the Youth Rodeo will start at 9 a.m., followed by a team roping. You can enter there.

The Weston County Mini Roughstock Rodeo entries are open until July 24, 5 p.m. for the July 27 event. Entry numbers are limited, so get entered right away to get in. Entry forms can be found on Facebook at Weston County Mini Roughstock Rodeo. By the way, they’ve added $250 to the 15-18 year old division. This ought to be a great event to attend so see you in Newcastle, Wyo., at 6 p.m. on the 27th.

Campbell County Fair Ranch Rodeo will be July 30 at the CamPlex Morningside Park arena, Gillette, Wyo. There’s $2500 added with 100% payback and they’re taking 20 teams at $400/team. Entries close on July 25. Entry number is 504-687-0200. Calcutta will be at 5 p.m., ranch rodeo at 6.

The much anticipated Price Ranch Team Roping will be held on July 26, enter at noon, rope at 1. There will be a BBQ afterwards around 5 p.m. It’s at the Denny and Claudia Price ranch west of Buffalo, S.D.

EMHSC Horse Show, Baker, Mont., will be held July 25-26. All ages are welcome. For information, call Britney at 406-852-0090.

Trail Days Ranch Rodeo will be August 2, 11 a.m., at Pine Bluffs, Wyo. It’s $300/team, and taking 20 teams. Entries need to be texted in on July 26, noon to 7 p.m. to 307-477-0091. Be sure and include team name, team member names and phone numbers. They will have a Six Minute Scramble, load one, tie one down, pen one and brand one.

The Weston County Fair Ranch Rodeo, Newcastle, Wyo., will be July 30 and is a qualifier for the State Fair Ranch Rodeo finals in Douglas, Wyo. They’re taking 10 teams, $175 entry, with a jackpot. Calcutta at 6:30 p.m., ranch rodeo to follow. Go to http://www.westoncountyfair.com to enter.

There will be a Youth Roughstock Rodeo at Sundance, Wyo., on July 30, 5:30 p.m. Entries are online only at tinyurl.com on the Facebook page Youth Roughstock Rodeo.

The Brindle Big Loop Ranch Roping will be at the Rafter MB Arena and Event Center, Wheatland, Wyo., on August 1, 10 a.m. You can rope 2 head, top 10 back for the short go. Free admission, bring the family! It’s $150 entry for each teams, 30 team limit. Entries are on site 8-9:30 a.m.

That’s a wrap for this week’s circle. Have a great week and be careful out there.