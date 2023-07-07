Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Mini roughstock, summer series, ranch rodeos and broncs, barrels, horse sales

It was the coldest, wettest 4th of July in many years here in western S.D. The Black Hills Roundup went on, as planned, and people got wet, but nothing stops that event! High for the day was in the low 50s in this area, so it was a tad chilly once you got wet. I stayed warm and dry, in case you were worried.

The Weston Co. Mini Roughstock Association will have on-line entries only, open July 10-21. Watch the Facebook page for the entry form. The event, which is stellar and a world of fun to watch, will be at the Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo., on July 25, at 5:30 p.m. Mini broncs, mini bulls, and kids combine to make a fine event.

Dates are set for the Moreau River Breakaway and Calf Roping Summer Series at Hunt Arena, Whitehorse, S.D. There will be Youth and Ladies Breakaway and Open Calf Roping. You can enter multiple times on different horses. Dates are July 12, 19, 26; Aug. 2, all at 6 p.m. For more info, call JJ Hunt 605-200-0952 or Doug Lawrence 701-471-4083.

Great news! There will be Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred Horse Racing at North Dakota Horse Park, Fargo, N.D. This month. Dates are July 14-15, 22-23, and 29-30. Gates open at 3:30 each day. For more information, call 602-695-9230.

The Converse Co. Fair Ranch Rodeo and Match Bronc Ride will be July 22 at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo. Entries close on July 15 and the entry form can be found at http://www.conversecountyfair.com. There will be a calcutta at 3 p.m., wth the rodeo at 4. It’s WSRRA sanctioned, with added money and jackpotted fees. They’ll take 10 ranch bronc riders, 10 open teams, and five women’s teams. The bucking stock is from Selle Rodeo Productions. If you have questions, call Alex Smith 307-359-5246.

Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club will have a practice on July 16 at Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D. It will be at 10 a.m. with a potluck for lunch. For more info, call 605-431-6105.

The Summer Days NRCHA Derby and Horse Show will be at the Goshenn Co. Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo., on July 21-22. Besides the derby, there will be two horses shows and jackpot classes. Online entries are open until July 16. The form can be found at http://www.cognitoforms./HorseShowPros/SummerDaysDerbyHorseShows .

The Red White and Run Barrel Race has been rescheduled to July 29 at Hart Ranch Arena, Hermosa, S.D. Pre-entries can be postmarked by July 17, or emailed by July 22. You can enter the day of the race until 2 p.m. For details, call Lana Dacar at 605-431-9480 or email her at lanaireland@hotmail.com .

Broncs and Barrels on the Big Horn, Hardin, Mont., will be July 29, 7 p.m. There’s $4000 added in saddle broncs, $100 entry fee; $500 added in ranch broncs, $60 entry fee; barrels have a $60 entry fee. It’s a NRCA sanctioned event, and entries open July 17, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Marlene Dreesen 406-939-3889.

Consignment deadline for the 2nd Annual AK Horse Sale is July 17. The sale will be Sunday, Sept. 10, preview at 10 a.m., sale at 1 p.m., at the Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. Contact Amanda Kammerer at 605-484-3784 or by email at akhorsesale@gmail.com .

The Badlands Rodeo Bible Camp will be July 24-27, at Kadoka, S.D. Get signed up now at http://www.badlandsrodeobiblecamp.com .

Entries are open now for the Glendive Ranch Rodeo on July 27, 6 p.m., at the Dawson Co. Fairgrounds, Glendive, Mont. There will also be youth team and women’s steer swtopping. Call or text Donnie at 406-989-3387 to enter.

Platte Co. Fair Ranch Broncs and Ranch Rodeo will be July 29, at Wheatland, Wyo. You’ll need to enter by July 28. Ranch rodeo is $300/team, Ranch broncs $125. You enter through the fair office at 307-322-9504.

South Dakota’s Elite Horse Sale will be July 29 at Martin Arena, east of Sturgis, S.D. The catalog is available online at http://www.SouthDakotaElite.com . For more info, call Billy Martin at 605-515-0503.

Well, that’s my muddy circle for this week. I hope you’re getting some of this rain if you need it and some sun if you don’t. Please pray for our nation and may God Bless America!

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

July 8, 2023

> Gordon Livestock Open Horse Sale, July 11, Gordon, Neb.

> RESCHEDULED Moorcroft Rodeo Club Youth Rodeo, July 14, Moorcroft, Wyo.

> Mercer Co. Ranch Rodeo/Ranch Broncs, July 14, 4 p.m., Beulah, N.D.

> Eagle Butte Hometown Days Bull Riding, July 14, 6 p.m., Eagle Butte, S.D.

> Gumbo Ridge Bronc Ride and Ranch Rodeo, July 14-15, Murdo, S.D.

> Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred Racing, July 14-15,22-23,29-30; N.D.HorsePark,Fargo,N.D.

> Ekalaka Track and Arena Youth Rodeo, July 15, 10 a.m., Ekalaka, Mont.

> Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies, July 15, Elgin, N.D.

> BlackHills Sorting and Cutting Club practice, July 16, 10 a.m., Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> RESCHEDULE/June 24 Historic Saddle Club Show, July 16, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> WJRA finals, July 21-23, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Summer Days NRCHA Derby and Shows, July 21-23, Goshen Co. Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo.

> Converse Co. Fair Ranch Rodeo and Match Broncs, July 22, Wyo. State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo.

> Jordan Ranch Rodeo, July 22, 11 a.m., Jordan, Mont.

> Badlands Rodeo Bible Camp, July 24-27, Kadoka, S.D.

> Weston Co. Mini Roughstock Association Rodeo, July 25, 5:30 p.m., Newcastle, Wyo.

> Glendive Ranch Rodeo, July 27, 5 p.m., Dawson Co. Fairgrounds, Glendive, Mont.

> Powder River Working Horse Show Ranch Horse Competition, July 26, 9 a.m.,Broadus, Mont.

> Red, White and Run Barrel Race, July 29, Hart Ranch, Hermosa, S.D.

> South Dakota’s Elite Horse Sale, July 29, Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Platte Co. Fair Ranch Broncs and Ranch Rodeo, July 29, Wheatland, Wyo.

> Kelby George Indergard Memorial Team Roping, July 29, Sidney, Mont.

> Broncs and Barrels on the Big Horn, July 29, 7 p.m., Hardin, Mont.

> HNIR Indian Relays, July 29-30, Wyoming Downs, Evanston, Wyo.

> Weston Co. Junior Rodeo, July 29-30, 8:45 a.m., Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.

> HNIR Phillips Co. Fair Indian Relays, Aug. 5, Dodson, Mont.

> 67th Annual Home On The Ranch Champions Ride Bronc Match, Aug. 5, Sentinel Butte, N.D.

> HNIR Run with the Warriors Indian Relays, Aug. 5-6, Pine Ridge, S.D.

> Joe Wolter/Scott Grosskopf Ranch Roping Clinic, Aug. 5-7, Worden, Mont.

> Cheyenne River Cowboy Church Bucking The Bull Bullriding and Camp, Aug. 6, Edgemont, S.D.

> Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, Aug. 11, 1 p.m., Arthur Co. Fairgrounds, Arthur, Neb.

> Custer Co. Fair Open Ranch Horse Show, Aug. 11, 9 a.m., Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

> Tom Horn Days Cowboy Rendezvous, Aug. 11-13, Selle Ranch, Bosler, Wyo.

> Sperry Quarter Horses Performance, Production, Invitational Horse Sale, Aug. 12-13, Beach, N.D.

> Days of 85 Open Rodeo, Aug. 12-13, Ekalaka, Mont.

> HNIR Crow Fair Indian Relays, Aug. 18-20, Crow Agency, Mont.

> Lazy JS Annual Horse Sale, Aug. 19, Bowman, N.D.

> All State High School Rodeo Timed Event Challenge, Aug. 19, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Cowboys Against Cancer Benefit Ranch Rodeo/Ranch Broncs, Aug. 19, Sheridan, Wyo.

> CANCELED: BHSS Summer Horse Sale, Aug. 20, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Horsin’ Around Club Open Horse Show, Aug. 26, Bray Arena, CSFG, Rapid City, S.D.

> S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Show, Aug. 26-27, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> PRQHBRA Show and Sale, Sept. 1-3, Powder River Co. Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> 1st Annual Fizz Bomb Rope Horse Classic, Sept. 9, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> 2nd Annual AK Horse Sale, Sept. 10, Black Hills Roundup Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays Championship of Champions, Sept. 22-24, Casper, Wyo.

> VBA Fall Race Meet, Oct. 7-8, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

July 8, 2023

EVENT SERIES:

>BARREL RACING JACKPOT SERIES: July 18, Aug. 22, Amidon, N.D.

>BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION SERIES: To Be Announced (rain date postponed,), Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>BLACK HILLS ROPING CLUB/NEW UNDERWOOD ROPING CLUB JACKPOT TEAM ROPING SERIES: 5:30 p.m., Aug. 9, 23; Sept. 16, New Underwood, S.D.

>BORDERTOWN ARENA TIMED EVENT RODEO SERIES: 5 p.m., July 12, 19, 26; Aug. 9, 16, 23; Kilgore, Neb.

> DUBOIS FRIDAY NIGHT RODEO SERIES: July 14, 21, 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18; 7:30 p.m., Dubois, Wyo.

>GRITTIN’ ALL IN RODEO n RANCH BRONC SERIES: Aug. 5 at Edgemont, S.D.; Aug. 11 at Hermosa, S.D.; Sept. 8 at Oelrichs, S.D.

>HELL ON WHEELS RODEO AND CHUCKWAGON DINNER SERIES: July14; Aug. 25; Sept. 8; Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>HERMOSA BITS AND SPURS SUMMER PLAYDAY SERIES: July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 14; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

>HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING SERIES: July 28; Aug. 4, 18, finals 27; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

>HETTINGER YOUTH RODEO SERIES: 5 p.m., July 20, Aug. 2, Hettinger, N.D.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: Aug. 26, Sept.16, Oct. 21; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RANCH SORTING SERIES: Sept. 2-3; 10 a.m., Scottsbluff, Neb.

>INTERIOR PLAYDAY SERIES: July 12, 19; Aug 2 finals; 5 p.m. Interior, S.D.

> JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS RODEO SERIES; July 11, 18, 25 27; Buffalo, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SUMMER TRAIL CHALLENGE: July 9; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SUMMER TRAIL PRACTICE: Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m., KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

> LAZY YS JACKPOT SUMMER SERIES: July 26; Aug.9; Chadron, Neb

>LI’L WRANGLER YOUTH RODEO SERIES: July 15 finals; Watford City, N.D.

>LONGMIRE DAYS RODEO SERIES: 7 p.m., July 6, 13, 21; Aug. 10, Buffalo, Wyo.

> LUTTER/SOLONEN BREAKAWAY PRACTICE NIGHTS:July 19; Aug. 2,16; 6:30-9:30; Zell, S.D.

>MOREAU RIVER BREAKAWAY AND CALF ROPING SUMMER SERIES: 6 p.m., July 12, 19, 26; Aug. 2; Hunt Arena, Whitehorse, S.D.

>MT. RUSHMORE RODEO AT PALMER GULCH: 6 p.m., Aug.3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.

>MURDO PLAYDAY SERIES: 6:30 p.m.CT, July 19; Murdo, S.D.

>NEWELL FAMILY SUMMER PLAYDAYS: July 10, 17, 28; Newell, S.D.

>NEW UNDERWOOD ROPING CLUB PLAAYDAY SERIES: July11 (finals), New Underwood, S.D.

> PALMER GULCH RODEO SERIES: Aug. 3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.

>SANDHILLS SUMMER SERIES: July 12, 26, Aug. 2; Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb.

>SBC YOUTH RODEO SERIES: July 12, Aug. 9, Prairie Knights Casino Arena, Ft. Yates, N.D.

> SHERIDAN COWGIRLS ASSOCIATION RODEO SERIES:July 20; Aug. 10; makeup rain dates July 27; Sheridan, Wyo.

>STADHEIMS TUES. NIGHT TEAM ROPING SERIES: 6 p.m., July 11, 25; Aug. 1, 15, 22; at Stadheim Arena, Fruitdale Rd, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>SUNDANCE RODEO CLUB YOUTH RODEO SERIES: July 11; Aug.1 (rain date), fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.

>WEDNESDAY NIGHT BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SERIES: July 19; Aug. 2, 9, 16; DeLancey’s Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>WESTON COUNTY GYMKHANA SERIES: Aug. 8 (raindates July 18 and Aug. 3), Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.