More series, roughstock events, trail rides. Ranch roping, Indian relays, Tooke memorial

This area I’m in has sure been blessed with some lovely rain. It reminds me of years past when there would be the buildup of clouds and afternoon thunderstorms, rain in the night, then a sunny morning. I know there are areas that are still desperately dry and I hope they’ll start getting this same pattern soon.

Here’s another fun series, this time at Arthur, Neb. The Sandhills Summer Series is at Haythorn Arena, and has yout and open breakaway, peewee, youth, and open barrels. Dates are June 15, 29, July 113, 27 and Aug. 3. You can get more info on the Facebook page Sandhills Summer Series.

The Longmire Night Rodeo at Buffalo, Wyo., will be firing up this week. Dates are June 15, 29, July 20, Aug. 10, 17 and the finals, Aug. 21. You can enter the Tuesday before, 6-9 p.m., at 307-217-0217.

Buckin’ On The River, Pierre, S.D., will be June 17-18. They’ll have bull riding, ranch broncs, mutton bustin’, businessmen’s steer wrestling, and bull poker. Friday’s performance starts at 6 p.m., Saturday’s 5:30. For more information, call Blake Paxton at 605-220-2278 or Callie Mersen at 605-295-4831. To enter events, pre-enter with Teri Heninger at 605-280-9420.

The NWBRA Finals will be June 17-19 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

The Miles City Ranch Rodeo and Bill Harding Memorial Ranch Bronc Ride will be June 18. It starts at 10 a.m. with the youth and women’s divisions, open bronc riding at 1 p.m. There will be team and single event calcuttas, plus a live auction to benefit Tom Plant. Lots going on! For more info, call Roxanne at 406-951-4735 or Elle at 407-520-7360. This is an EMRRF qualifier ranch rodeo.

This year’s first Sheridan Vaquero Series ranch roping is June 18 at Mefford Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. It starts at 11 a.m., so get there early to get entered.

The very last Ride The Ridge Trail Ride will be June 18 at the beautiful Ft. Robinson State Park near Crawford, Neb. Registration will be 8-9 a.m. The first ride will be at 9 a.m., second ride at 1 p.m. You can check out all the details on the Ride The Ridge Facebook page. For more information, call Don at 308-432-3841 or Tom at 308-430-5333.

Mobridge, S.D. is the place to be for the Sitting Bull Stampede Indian Relay Races on June 18, 2 p.m., and June 19, 1 p.m. They have a $30,000 payout so the top teams will be there for sure!

The 3rd Annual Grindstone Cattle Company Pasture Roping will be June 18 at Daniel, Wyo. You will enter at 8:30, rope at 10 a.m. It’s an open and switch ender roping. This event is a fundraiser for folks in need in that area. It’s open to all ages and a calcutta and handicap will be included. Call TJ Horton at 307-231-0263 for more info.

The Camp Crook Jr. Rodeo will be on June 19, 1 p.m., for ages 6-18. They’ll have the usual timed events plus Jr. boy steer riding. For more info, call Kim Bail at 419-392-4596.

There will be 30 top bronc riders on the toughest broncs at the 53rd Annual Jordan Xtreme Broncs on June 19, Jordan, Mont. Besides the pros, there will be two from the permit round. The permit round will have 10 permit holders at 9:30 a.m. A calcutta will be at 12:30, then the Xtreme Broncs at 2 p.m. The top 10 come back for a short round and calcutta. If you have questions, contact Candy Murnion at 406-853-2731.

A Ranchers Helping Ranchers Benefit Trail Ride will be June 19-20 at Browns Angus Ranch in Banner Co., Neb. The benefit is for the ranchers affected by the Vista Trend and Buffalo Creek fires that burned so much country this past spring. Call Paula Brown for more info at 308-641-6494.

The Newell Family Summer Playday dates are set. They are June 20, 27, July 11 and 18, and will start at 5 p.m. You must register online by 1 p.m. the day of the event. Go to http://www.newellcommunityclub.com , scroll to Playdays to get all the forms. If you have problems with the forms or questions in general, call Denna Lindsey at 432-208-4261.

June 20th is the consignment deadline for the PRQHBA Horse Sale at Broadus, Mont. The sale is Sept. 4, 1 p.m.. for more information call 406-427-5420.

The Ernest Tooke Memorial Bronc Ride will be June 26 at Ekalaka, Mont. It will also feature ranch broncs and stray gathering. Calcutta will be at 2 p.m., event to follow. Entries must be in by June 20. You can pay entry by calling Michelle Tooke at 406-975-6289. To enter the Dummy Futurity for two and three year old broncs, call Mac Tooke at 406-075-6288. Entry fees for the stray gathering is $100/man. Saddle broncs and ranch broncs is $100, with 100% payout. Dummy colts entry is $150, $600 for a team, with $6500 added.

Well, that’s my big circle for this week. Keep praying for rain for everyone and, please, pray for our nation. May God bless America.

