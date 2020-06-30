Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood

It finally rained out here on the ridge. It was sorely needed. I don’t have a rain gauge up, but it was a nice rain. All rain is nice when there’s been so little. I hear that other areas got big rains, ran some water, and had some damage from wind and hail. Maybe the cycle has opened up to have a little more rain now. I sure hope so.

I promised to share the Wild West Wednesdays Barrel Race information as soon as I had it, so here it is. The rodeo will be on Wednesdays, July 8 – August 18, 7 p.m., at the Hart Ranch Arena near Rapid City, S.D. You will need to enter the barrels the Monday before the Wednesday rodeo performance. Call 605-490-7661 for info and to enter.

The 2020 Sheridan Vaquero Ranch Roping Series will kick off July 18 and follow with August 15, and Sept. 5-6. They will all be at Mefford Arena, Sheridan, Wyo., starting at 11 a.m. You’ll have to enter ahead of time and the deadline for the July 18 roping is July 10. There are open divisions (2 pick/2 draw teams) and novice division for beginners and kids. The top five teams from the three ropings will qualify for the Sept. 6 finals. Call or text your entries to 307-751-3374.

Murdo Ranch Rodeo and Gumbo Ridge Bronc Ride will be July 17-18. They’ll take five broncs and five ranch broncs for the July 17 performance, 7:30 p.m. CDT. To enter the broncs, call Joe Waln at 605-515-0257. The 11th annual Ranch Rodeo will be July 18. Calcutta will be at 4:30, ranch rodeo to follow. It’s 100 percent payback, 15 four person teams taken. To enter the ranch rodeo call Sharon at 605-516-0090 or Levi at 605-530-3115. There will also be kids’ events such as mutton busting on Friday, then on Saturday, mini broncs, mutton busting, rope relay and team penning, ages 5-9 and 10-15.

The Sandhills Invitation WRCA sanctioned ranch rodeo at Arthur, Neb., will be July 18-19. The July 18 event is open to ranches from Neb., S.D., N.D., Mont., and Wyo. The Sandhills Championship Invitational Ranch rodeo will be at 10 a.m. On the 19th. There are still some team spots open for both events. Call Kelly Haythorn for info at 970-485-1013 or go to the Facebook page Haythorn Land and Cattle Co. for more information.

Support Local Journalism Donate



KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo., will have a two day Open Horse Show July 18-19, 9 a.m., for all age groups. Call 307-680-5362 for info or go to http://www.kluzperformancehorse.com for all scheduled events.

There will be a Bares, Broncs, Bulls and Bibles FREE rodeo bible camp July 21-22 at Faith, S.D. It’s for ages 13-20. Donations are appreciated to fund the ambulance and meals. Please call 605-787-8335 for further info.

The S.D. Mule Ride will be at Hay Creek July 30-Aug. 2. Horse riders are also welcome. Call Doug or Jody Lindgren at 605-578-1142 for info or contact Jody Lindgren on Facebook.

The Bison Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs will be July 30, 6 p.m., at Bison, S.D. It’s $300/team, ranch broncs are $100. There’s $1000 added. Call Jed Seim at 605-431-0985 or 605-788-2981 to enter.

July 31 will be the date for the Fall River County Playday at Oelrichs, S.D. It will start at 5 p.m.

If you’ve always dreamed of running barrels at the Cheyenne Frontier Days arena, here’s your chance! The Cheyenne Showdown Super Race will be there on July 25-26. There’s $1250 added in the open 4D each day, plus youth 3D and it’s WPRA approved. Call Bonnie Wheatley at 719-338-5263 for info. This is in Cheyenne, Wyo.

I saw a series of photos that were a grim reminder for never giving Banamine in the muscle on a horse. The horse had become infected and the photos graphically showed what the interior anatomy of a horse’s neck looks like. It was a hole that couldn’t be covered with a paper plate and it was deep. Clearly, there had been a lot of vet care and expense involved in saving the horse. Banamine can be given intravenously or in the mouth. It takes a little longer to start working orally, but it’s sure easier.

Also saw a picture of a horse that had beaten it’s head to a pulp and died when it got it’s heavy nylon halter stuck over a steel post. Never, ever leave a halter on a horse when turned loose, no matter what. Horse’s are geniuses for getting themselves hurt and they don’t need this additional opportunity to demonstrate that. That poor horse looked like it’s head had been run over by a tracklayer. It was a slow death too. Shameful.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. I hope your July 4th celebration was great. We live in the greatest nation on the planet and I’m proud to be an American and will always stand and salute my country’s flag. God bless America!