Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Aaron Price Benefit, calendar sales due, poetry, clinics, cutting and dog trial, teeth

The sunshine sure feels nice today! The days are having more daylight hours and that sure brightens things up. I hear a lot of people have the winter doldrums due to the cloudy winter we’ve had. I can relate!

There will be a benefit for Aaron Price, Mud Butte, S.D. at the Old High School Gym, Faith, S.D. on March 1. Aaron, a young rancher, has just been diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma and will be undergoing treatments right away. Between medical costs and travel costs for those treatments, this young couple is going to need our help. The benefit will have a free will donation lunch at 1 p.m., followed by a live auction at 2:30 with a myriad of wonderful items already donated. To donate an item, send it to Tess Wyly, 17204 Opal Rd, Mud Butte, SD 57758. If you can’t make the benefit, there has also been an account set up at First Interstate Bank under Aaron Price Cancer Benefit. Donations to that can be made at any First Interstate Bank, anywhere. Please help this young man, as you have others, not only financially but with prayer.

For you SDHSRA members, the calendar sale deadline is March 1. There are about 150 members who haven’t sent in their calendar sales stubs yet. Remember, if you haven’t gotten the minimum sold, you will NOT be rodeoing for the 2020 season, period. So, get those turned in right away. If you not sure, check the list at http://www.sdhsra.com.

For a fun day out, head to Miles City, Mont., for the Miles City Cowboy Poetry Gathering, Sunday, March 1, at the Range Riders Museum. Headliners will be Paul Larson, Chuck Larsen, and Karen Stockett. It willl start off with Country Classics at 11:30 a.m., roast beef dinner at noon, main show at 1 p.m., intermission at 2:30 for dessert, and 3 p.m. is open mic sessions. RSVP to reserve tickets and open mic times by calling/texting Bunny at 406-852-4949 or Sharon at 406-852-0722. All proceeds will go toward the Range Riders Museum.

The 6th Annual TRP Money Run Open 4D barrel race will be at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo, March 13-15. Entries are open now! There is a pile of money added plus incentives. There’s also going to be 3D poles with a futurity sidepot. It’s WPRA, NWBRA and WCRA approved. Online entries can be found at http://www.tharranchproductions.com/online-entry-exhibition.

If you have someone wanting to get to a bronc riding school but is unable to pay the fee, this one is free! It’s the 5th Annual M-SRA Bronc School, March 21-22 at Ord, Neb. For more info and to get signed up, call 402-580-0510. You need to have a waiver signed and you can get one of those at http://www.m-sra.com.

HSRC HS/Youth Rodeo is coming up at Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont., March 28-29. Performances are 8 a.m. Saturday, and 5 p.m. Sunday. It’s being hosted by the Huntley Project Rodeo Club and they have a Facebook page to get more info from as it becomes available.

This is a fun new event coming up! The USCHA Spring Fling Cutting and RoDear Cattle Dog Trial will be at the CamPlex Event Center, Gillette, Wyo. April 24-25 will be the USCHA Cutting and April 26 will be the RoDear Cattle Dog Trial. For cutting info, call Kenny Ingalls at 307-290-2204, for dog trial info, call Dana Ingalls at 307-290-2208.

There will be a Jake Barnes and Clay O’Brien Cooper Roping School at the Riata Ranch Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. May 29 will be a ground school for $300/person, lunch provided, taking 15 headers/15 heelers. May 30-31 will be a roping school for $600/person, 15 headers/heelers, lunch provided, plus a jackpot finals with buckles. June 1 is an advanced school for $450/person, limited to eight headers/heelers, lunch provided. For online registration, got to http://www.RiataRanchEventCenter.com To register by phone, call 307-316-3180.

I was at the vet’s with my grandson’s old mare this past week. She’s 22 and for the first time in her life, is looking hard. I’m ashamed to admit how many problems she had in there, but the good vet worked a long time to fix what can be fixed. Life should get a whole lot easier for the old sweetheart. I’m always harping at all of you to get these things done, but didn’t harp at myself loud enough. I’m sure glad I didn’t let it go any longer though. I’m hoping she can get her usually rotund figure back. She’s sure been a rock of reliability for my grandson.

That’s it for this circle. Have a great week!