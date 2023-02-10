Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Annual meetings, free roughstock camp, series have kicked off, clinics, jackpots

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: > Tom Reeves Building Champions Bronc Riding School, Feb. 14-15, Rapid City, S.D. > New Salem Saddle Club Meeting, Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m.,CT, Fitness Center, Almont, N.D. > Sundance Winter Festival Skijooring, Feb. 18, 10 a.m., Sundance, Wyo. > MCCC Rodeo Team's Buckaroo Bash., Feb. 18, 5:30 p.m., Custer Co. Event Center, Miles City, MT > Gillette College Rodeo Team Banquet, Feb. 18, 5 p.m., CamPlex Energy Hall, Gillette, Wyo. > Annual Activity Planning meeting for Youth Rodeo, 4-H rodeo, Feb.19, #3, Buffalo, S.D. > Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club Sort, Feb. 19, 9 a.m., Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > FREE Roughstock School, Feb. 25-26,Hansen Arena, Laramie, Wyo. > 2nd Annual Gillette Skijoor Derby, Feb. 25,10 a.m., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Sheridan Team Branding, Feb. 25, 11 a.m., Houlihan Ranch Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. > SK Productions Barrel Race, Feb. 25, Scott Ranch Arena, Douglas, Wyo. > NDHSRA 70th Anniversary Alumni and Friends Reunion, Feb. 25, Baymont Inn, Mandan, N.D. > ARP Spring Fling Barrels and Poles, Mar. 10-12, E. Pavillion, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Niobrara Co. High School Rodeo Team Fundraiser, Mar. 17,6 p.m., Fairgrounds, Lusk, Wyo. > Extreme Bar Bull Riding, Mar. 18, 6 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D. > Cowboy Country Horse Sale and Trade Show, Mar. 17-19, CamPlex Central Pav., Gillette, Wyo. > Bobby Harris Team Roping School, Mar. 17-19, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, Mar. 24-26, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > UW Ranch Horse Team Team Branding, Mar. 25, 10 a.m., Hanson Arena, Laramie, Wyo. > No Excuses Connie Combs Barrel Clinic, April 1-2, Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Broken Bow, Neb. > 33rd Annual Spring Vacation Steer Wrestling School, April 6-8, Fairgrounds, Ogallala, Neb. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, April 6-8, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, April 14-16, Zell, S.D. > Ranch Versatility Horse Show, April 15, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Mark Guynn Ranch Versatility Clinic, April 16, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, May 12-14, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, May 26-27, Belle Fourche, S.D. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, June 10-11, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Goods Bulldogging Schools and Jackpots, April 28-29, Good Ranch, Long Valley, S.D. > EMHSC Hairy Horse Show, April 29-30, Fallon Co. Fairgrounds, Fallon, Mont. > 26th Annual Larry Larson Equine Photography Clinic, May 12-13, Highview Ranch, Rapid City, S.D. EVENT SERIES: >ARP WINTER SERIES TEAM ROPING: noon, Feb. 16, Mar.4, 24, Apr. 1, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >BARREL AND BREAKAWAY JACKPOT: noon, Feb. 18, Mar. 5, 19; Ree Ranch, White Shield, N.D. >BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES FALL/WINTER SERIES: Feb. 19, March 19, Jan 21-22 roughstock school; DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB SHOWS: Feb. 17-19, March 16-18; Hot Springs Co. Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. >DOUGLAS WINTER TEAM ROPING SERIES: Feb.18; Mar. 4, 18; Ford Pavillion, Wyo State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo. >88 RANCH WINTER KIDS RODEO: Feb. 18, March 26; barrels, poles and goat tying; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. >FAMILY RODEO SERIES: Feb. 19, March 5, 19, April 2, Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo. >4D WINTER BARREL SERIES: Feb. 18; Mar. 4, 11; April 8, 15-16 (finals), Custer Co. Indoor Arena, Broken Bow, Neb. >GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE SHOWS: April 16 Hairy Horse Training show; May 7, June 11 Open Shows; Dally-Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D. >GILLETTE COLLEGE SPRING JACKPOT breakaway, tie down roping, team roping series: Feb. 26, Mar. 5, 12; Gillette College Indoor, Gillette, Wyo. >MHA Youth Rodeo Series: Mini barebacks, saddle broncs and bulls; noon, Feb. 12, 26, March 15, 19, Ree Ranch, White Shield, N.D. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. > SHERIDAN TEAM BRANDING WINTER SERIES: 11 a.m., Feb. 25, Hoolihan Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. > THORNTON ARENA TEAM ROPING SERIES: Feb. 26; Mar. 5, 18, 26; April 8, Sidney, Mont. >TILTRUM'S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice Every 2 weeks, starting Oct. 22, Hermosa, S.D. >WEBB RANCHES Barrels,Poles,Breakaway Series: Feb. 19; Mar.4,19; April 1 (finals),Volin, SD >WEBB RANCHES team penning, team sorting, 1 p.m., Feb. 25; March 11, 25, April 8, 11 (finals), Volin, S.D.

It’s been pretty nice for February. I know lots of folks are dealing with ice and deep snow yet, so I feel pretty fortunate that my cows can graze and not deal with too much of either. Every day is one day closer to spring.

The MHA Youth Rodeo Series,with mini saddle broncs, barebacks and bulls, will be held Feb. 12,, 26, Mar. 15, 19, starting at noon each time. The finals will be announced when that date is set. It will be for age groups 3-6, 7-10, and 11-14. Entry fees are $30. To enter, contact Jackie at 701-898-7210 or Brianna at 701-421-2004. For more info, call Blaine at 701-421-0530. The events will be held at Ree Arena, White Shield, N.D.

The New Salem Saddle Club will be holding a meeting at the Fitness Center, Almont, N.D. On Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m., CT.

Barrel and Breakaway jackpots will be held Feb. 18, Mar. 5, 19, at Ree Ranch, White Shield, N.D. Barrels will start at 9 a.m., times only, then peewees at 10:15, open/youth at 10:30. Breakaway will have a warmup roping at noon, then the open and jrs at 1 p.m. Pre-enter by texting Jackie at 701-898-7210. The March dates will be in conjunction with the MHA Youth Rodeo series.

Feb. 19, 5 p.m., will be the annual planning meeting for the Buffalo Youth Rodeo, Harding County Activities and Harding County 4-H Rodeo. If you have kids in any of these events or would like to be a part of them, please attend the meeting. It’s at the #3 in Buffalo, S.D.

There’s going to be a FREE Roughstock Camp on Feb. 25-26 at Hansen Arena, Laramie, Wyo. PRCA permits will be awarded to the top cowboys at the camp. For more information, call Ty Hamaker 307-760-5584, UW Rodeo coach Beau Clark at 406-579-8418 or LCCC Rodeo Coach Seth Glause 307-350-8559.

Gillette College Rodeo Spring Jackpot dates are Feb. 26, Mar. 5 and 12. Held at the Gillette College indoor arena, they’ll start at 10 a.m. with open and youth breakaway, open and youth tie down roping, and mixed #11.5 muley slide and #13.5 muley slide team roping. It’s cash only. FMI, call Kayla at 307-756-2755 or Casey at 307-299-0969.

There will be an “Intro to Ranch Horse” Clinic April 29-30 at the Saddle Peak Equestrian Center, Belgrade, Mont. Registration for the clinic will open Feb. 27. It’s $400 for the clinic with a $150 non-refundable deposit required to hold your spot at registration. The deposit must be in before April 10. You can print of a registration form at http://www.montanarmba.org under Events. For more information, call Channie Heimer at 406-223-2144 or email PTCowpony@aol.com .

The 33rd Annual Spring Vacation Steer Wrestling School will be April 6-8 at the Keith Co. Fairgrounds, Ogallala, Neb. It’s $400 for steer wrestling with a horse, $200 for chute dogging only. There’s $100 deposit required with a signed registration/release form and shirt order, all due by Mar. 17. This clinic will fill fast and have excellent coaches. Call 402-768-1578 or email dru_m@hotmail.com .

The U.W. Ranch Horse Team is holding a Team Branding on Mar. 25 at the Hansen Arena, Laramie, Mont. It will start at 10 a.m. and the arena opens at 8 a.m. for warmup. Three man teams, $450/team and taking 25 teams. Pre-enter only by Mar. 18, cash only at the door. To enter, contact Nick Wade at 406-579-7492.

The 2023 Miss Rodeo North Dakota Creating cowgirls with Character Queen Clinic will be Mar. 25-26 at Valley City, N.D. It’s ages 12-26 for $200, under 12 $125.The coach will be Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2022 Adrianna Schaunaman. To to the Miss Rodeo North Dakota Facebook page for the link to get signed up.

Make plans now to be in Watford City, N.D. On Mar. 25 for the PRCA th Annual Extreme Bares and Broncs. It will start at 7 p.m. and be at the McKenzie Co. Fairgrounds. For more info, contact Stan Headings at 620-874-1526.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please pray for our nation and may God bless America!