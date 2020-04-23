Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: April showers, more cancellations and postponements, actual events coming up, geld those colts

It sure has turned into spring here. The grass is trying to green, it’s been up around 70 several days and today, though cooler, promises some rain. Typical April weather, like it used to be, and I’m glad to see it. I made a trip to do some banking earlier this week and the hills are just covered in baby calves and good cattle all the way. It is good for the inside of me to see them.

I have a short list of cancellations and postponements this week. The 4th Annual TriState Consignment Auction for May 3 has been cancelled; Kimball (Neb.) Ranch Rodeo is cancelled; The Timber Lake High School Rodeo in S. D. has been cancelled and entries will be mailed back; the Jordan Valley Big Loop Rodeo in Jordan Valley, Ore., has been cancelled but they are deciding whether to try to do it at a later date; Black Hills Summer Circuit AQHA Show is cancelled and may be rescheduled; Hells A’Roarin’ Horse Drive and Benefit Auction at Gardiner, Mont., has been cancelled; Rope For Knowledge scholarship event has been cancelled.

The powers that be in Billings, Mont., have made the unfortunate decision to not rebuild the grandstands at the MetraPark, therefore the race track and grounds will no longer be in existence. What a shame. I attended the Champion of Champions Indian Relays there a few years ago and thought it was a wonderful facility and looked forward to more events there in the future.

The World’s Richest Breakaway will be holding a roping May 7 at Billings, Mont., exact location to be announced soon. Entries must be postmarked by April 28, online entries by May 1. There will be two rounds and a short go and there’s $7500 added. For entry forms and information (including how they’ll work this with the lockdown in Mont.) go to http://www.worldsrichestbreakaway.com.

Support Local Journalism Donate



S.D. 4-H Rodeo kids, your forms need to be postmarked by May 1. They will still need to be notorized and have parental signatures (unless you’re 18). The notorization is possible under the current policies as they can be done outdoors if you make prior arrangements. Late entries will still be taken until June 1, but there will be a late fee.

The Black Hills Summer Horse Sale will be June 28 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. Consignment deadline is May 6 and forms are available at http://www.blackhhillsstockshow.com/events/2020/summer-horse-sale.

There will be a real, as in live, ranch horse show on May 9 at the KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. This is a live show but there will be a set of rules to be followed for safety sake. Events offered are reining, ranch riding and ranch trail. You can learn more at http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com, fine them on Facebook, or call Ashley at 307-680-5362.

The Wyoming Jr. Rodeo Association has updated their schedule of events. They are Sheridan on May 30-31; Thermopolis June 13-14; Sundance, Wright and Douglas on July 11-12 and the finals in Casper on August 7-9.

The 20th Annual Super Bowl Gelding Sale at Corsica, S.D. has been reschuled again until June 6. Go to http://www.SDHorseSales.com for more information.

The Johnson County Cowgirls Rodeo, Buffalo, Wyo., has set the dates for their summer timed event series. Each will start at 6:30 p.m. Dates are: June 7, 9, 16, 23, and 30; July 7, 14, 21; August 4 is the rain/makeup date. Divisions for all ages and the events are goat tail untying, dummer roping, goat tying, barrels, poles, calf breakaway, steer breakaway, steer stopping and team roping. Find them on Facebook or go to http://www.johnsoncountycowgirls.com for more info.

As of now, the Jordan Match Bronc Ride at Jordan, Mont., is still a go and is scheduled for June 21. I’ll give more details when I get them.

I’m going to give you my annual “geld those colts” lecture now. This would be an excellent time to get those little stud yearlings, twos, threes, whatevers, gelded before the flies are bad. They are producing semen now and they CAN breed a mare or even one of the fillies they are running with. They’ll be better citizens the earlier they are done and be ready to go on and get started when you’re ready.

That’s my circle for another week. Looks like I’d better stop and put my slicker on before I ride down off this ridge. Have a great week, be safe, hang in there, and send me your items of interest and I’ll put them in here for you. My email is at the top of this column.