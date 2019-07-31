Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: August already?, VSV in Wyoming, bronc matches, ranch broncs, timed events, breakaway

Is anyone else as astonished as me that it is suddenly August? Fifteen minutes ago is was May. This summer has zipped by too fast. School will be starting in a few short weeks and some sports probably already have. My grandboys are here for a couple of weeks of intense fun-having, then they’ll be headed home to get ready for school. It’s just not fair. Not nearly enough Grandma time!

The South Dakota Rodeo Center Gift Shop, Ft. Pierre, S.D. has the DVD “Floating Horses: The Life of Casey Tibbs” available in limited quantity. If you want one, pick it up at the center or call 605-494-1094 and they’ll mail you one.

There are two new confirmed cases and more testing being done for VSV in horses in Platte County, Wyoming. Though VSV isn’t deadly and the stock recovers, the big concern is that the symptoms clinically are identical to Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) which is very deadly and could wipe out the lifestock industry in an area pretty quickly. Those similarities are what cause VSV to require immediate testing and is a reportable disease in every state. If you see blisters on your horse, anywhere, but most often the lips, hair line on hooves and now ears, call your vet immediately.

Women’s Breakaway Roping has been added to the Fallon County Fair and Rodeo, August 14-18, Baker, Mont. There’s $11,000 added purse so definitely worth the drive. Go to Baker, MT PRCA Facebook page for entry info.

Entries are open now and through August 15 for the South Dakota Timed Event Championship August 31-Sept. 1. It will be held at the North Arean, 10 a.m., at the South Dakota State Fair, Huron, S.D. It’s open to youth ages 14-19. You can enter now at http://www.sdtimedeventchampionship.webs.com. For info call 605-30-5000.

The 4th Annual Invitational Bronc Match at Camp Crook, S.D. will be August 16, 2:30. There will be 30 invited saddle bronc riders matching their skills against the top stock contractor’s broncs. For more info, call 605-641-1224.

The 60th Annual Lazy JS Ranch Quarter Horse Production Sale will be August 17, 6 p.m., at the Bowman Livestock Market, Bowman, N.D. The Silha family is hosting it and they are being joined by other long time, reputation breeders. You can see the offering at http://www.lazyjsranch.com or call for a catalog at 701-523-5605.

On August 18 there will be a Ranch Bronc Riding at Camp Crook, S.D. There’s $1,000 added! You can enter now by calling Tim or Karen Stevenson at 605-375-3124 or 605-641-1224.

The Ft. Meade Endurance Challenge will be august 17-18 starting at the Alkali Creek Trailhead, Ft. Meade, S.D. There will be three divisions at 50 miles, 25 miles, and 12 mile intro ride. Call Michelle at 605-381-8511, find it on Facebook at Fort Meade Endurance Ride, or at http://www.fortmeaderide.com.

PRCA Xtreme Broncs will be at the Central States Fair, Rapid City, S.D. on Thursday, August 22. The top 24 saddle bronc riders will be competing for the last big purse before the end of the 2019 season. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.centralstatesfair.com/p/tickets.deals.

Entries opened August 1 for the Ride A Horse Feed A Cowboy benefit at Hulett, Wyo, August 23-24. It will have goat roping; rough stock rodeo with $50 entry fee, $1500 added/event; Darin Noyce Memorial Wild Ride with $500 added; auction; live band and dance, all at the arena. The recipient this year is a local rancher, Ryan Neiman, who is undergoing chemo and radiation for squamous cell carcinoma of his tongue. He and his wife have three little girls. You can bid on items at the auction, or donate money directly to help this family. If you’d like to donate items for the auction, contact Chanda Tabor-Snook on Facebook. To enter, call 307-290-2273.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. I hope your haying is going along much better. It’s sure nice to see all those bales scattered across the country. I know there are some pockets of country here on the northern plains that is still desperately in need of moisture and I sure feel for them. It must be frustrating to hear so many complaining about excess moisture when they can’t buy a drop of rain.

Have a great week and send me your news items you’d like to see me share in here.