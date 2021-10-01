Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Badlands Circuit Finals, men’s barrel race, fundraisers, winter series, clinic, Golliher’s fall races

Fall weather finally arrived. It was 94 one day, 44 the next, and wind both days. I think I like the cool better.

The weather change brought a little shower here and some really good rains elsewhere. It’s all welcome.

My heart goes out to the Long Pines Livestock crew as I just got word that their great stallion Bettin Yer Smart has been laid to rest on their Camp Crook, S.D. ranch after sustaining a stifle injury. The 2007 stallion had done it all, as he started off with winning 2011 AQHA High Point Jr. Cowhorse, Open Performance R.O.M, and was named one of the few NRCHA Supreme Working Cowhorses. He was trained and shown by Justin Lawrence, Alzada, Mont., who chose Jayhawk to be his mount in the World’s Greatest Horsemen competition each time. My condolences to Deb, Sterling, and Justin.

The Badlands Circuit Finals are going to be held at the N.Dakota State Fairgrounds, Minot, N.D. On Oct. 8-10. There’s always lots of good stuff going on then, besides the great PRCA rodeo with our region’s best competing.

This event should be a riot to watch! A Men’s Charity Barrel Race will be Oct. 9 at Mayport Arena, Portland, N.D. It’s $20/horse and rider, 80/20 payback, but it’s all men running barrels. The proceeds will go to support the Andrew Huus Scholarship Fund. Go to http://www.mayportarena.com for more information.

The Tim Gonsoir Fundraiser will be Oct. 9 at the fairgrounds, Aberdeen, S.D. Tim was hurt in a farm accident back in August that left left him paralyzed, so he sure needs your help and prayers. The event will include 3D barrel race, team roping and ladies and youth breakaway. All entries are cash only. For information, call Kim Carlson at 605-380-3341 or Chad Lehman at 605-380-3932.

Adon Ranch productions will be holding their Winter Barrel and Pole series Oct. 10, Dec. 12, Jan. 16, Feb. 13. They will have peewee through open divisions. You can text entries the Friday of the race, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., by texting Lexi at 307-299-3771.

There’s going to be a Bean Field Team Roping on Oct. 16 and barrel race on Oct. 17. The team ropers will need to enter before noon and start roping at 12:30. There will be a 75 foot score in the beanfield, yes literally a farm field. The next day will have a 4D barrels race on the biggest pattern anywhere in the same beanfield. Exhibitions will be 11:30, then the open and youth will run together at 1 p.m. It’s all happening one mile north of Lynch Arena, near Valley Springs, S.D. Pre-entries need to be texted to 515-574-9161 Oct. 10-15.

The 1st Annual Ty Milleson Memorial Team and Breakaway Roping will be Oct. 16, noon CST, at the Blaine Co. Fairgrounds, Dunning, Neb. There’s $750 added, 90% payback. Entry is $300, average on three head, can enter twice. Contact Chantelle Milleson at 308-539-1924.

‘Tis the season to be thinking about the 12th Annual Headless Horseman 4D barrel race at the All Season Indoor Arena, Bowman, N.D. Oct. 16-17. There’s $1200 added and will have the usual fantastic costume contest. There will be vendors, concessions and door prizes as well! Go to www. HH.fastenter.com to get entered.

If you’re interested in learning jumping, you could be signed up for the Kristine Hardwick Clinic at Dickinson, N.D. On Oct. 16-17. It’s $200 for the clinic. Hardwick has extensive experience with equitation, hunters and jumpers. For more info or to get on the list, call Sarah Aaker at 701-430-9292 or Grace Germans at 910-690-3238.

The Sundance Youth Rodeo Series awards banquet will be Oct. 17, 2 p.m., at the Crook Co. Fairgrounds shooting sports building, Sundance, Wyo.

There’s a Samantha Flannery “Understanding the Feel” Barrel Clinic on Oct. 22 at Thornton Arena, Sidney, Mont. They’re taking 10 riders at $350, w/$150 non-refundable deposit required. You can audit for $10. For more info, call 406-798-3301 or text 406-478-1811.

Great news! Golliher Arena is going to have a short fall series. Dates are Oct. 23 and 30. It will be at their indoor south of Belle Fourche, S.D. They are slowing down and going to take it a little easier, but it’s been a grand run. The barrel series started back in 1985! What a record!

That’s my circle for another week. I hope you got some rain and get some more. Have a great week and be sure to pray for our nation.

FALL/WINTER EVENT SERIES: >ARP WINTER BARREL AND POLE SERIES: Oct. 10, Dec. 12, Jan 16, Feb. 13, Gillette, Wyo. >BEAR RIVER PLAYDAYS Nov.6; Evanston, Wyo > BULLS, BRONCS AND BARRELS Oct.8; Jackson, Wyo. > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB shows, Nov. 19-21; Dec. 17-19; Jan 14-16; Feb. 18-20; Mar. 17-19 Thermopolis, Wyo >GOLLIHER ARENA FALL BARRELS Oct. 23, 30 Belle Fourche, S.D. >HERMOSA BIT AND SPUR PLAYDAYS, Oct.16, Hermosa, S.D. >HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB FALL GYMKHANAS Oct. 19, 23, Scottsbluff, Neb. >KPH ARENA RANCH HORSE SHOWS, Oct. 16, Nov. 6: Gillette, Wyo. >KPH ARENA FALL FUNDAYS SERIES Oct. 9, Nov. 20,Dec. 4, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >TOOFPIK Barrels, Breakaway, Goats, Oct. 16-17,30-31; Nov. 26-28; Dec. 18; Jan. 2, 29-30; Feb. 5-6, 19-20; Mar. 12-13, 26-27; finals April 8-10 Niehworner Arena, Albion, Neb.