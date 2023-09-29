Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Badlands Circuit Finals, N.I.L.E., barrels, deadline, fundraiser

As of this writing, there still hasn’t been a frost here at my place. It’s been 40 degrees a few mornings, so sure zesty, but it’s warmed up during the day. The leaves are turning on some of the trees, though, so I suppose fall is actually here and I’m just in denial. Winter isn’t my favorite season, as you might guess.

OK Livestock is having a jackpot steer wrestling, calf roping and breakaway roping at the arena in Dupree, S.D. on Oct. 1 and 8. They will start with steer wrestling aat 1 p.m., followed by calf then breakaway roping. All are three head for $160, 80% payback, and you may enter twice on two different horses.

Hammerstrom Cattle Co., LLC, is having a team roping jackpots at New Underwood, S.D. on Oct. 7. It’s enter at 11, rope at noon. They tell me the cattle will be really good, so should be a great roping. For more info, call 605-515-0321.

The Rope, Ride and Harvest event will be Oct. 14, 5 p.m., at Pine Bluffs, Wyo., with breakaway, ranch broncs, bull riding and a calf scramble. Breakaway is one round and a short go for $100, entry fees for the ranch broncs and bulls is also $100 and each event has $250 added. The calf scramble is free entry fee. Entries are open through Oct. 11, 5 p.m. To enter, call Cindy DeLancey at 307-331-2115.

The Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo will be in Minot, N.D. At the NDSF Center on Oct. 12-15. For tickets or performance info, go to http://www.rodeominot.com .

Be getting your bags packed for the N.I.L.E. in Billings, Mont.! It will run Oct. 13-21, with every cow and horse event your can imagine, including rodeo, a horse sale, cattle shows, and more. Be watching this paper for the magazine insert with the whole program in it.

Montana Barrel Daze will be Oct. 20-22 at Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, mont. You can get entry forms and info at http://www.millerranchproductions.com ., or call Valee at 406-672-3265.

The 14th Annual Headless Horseman Barrel Race will be Oct. 21-22 at the All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D. There’s $750 added in the 4D both days, plus there are Sr. and futurity sidepots, a futurity showcase and the famous Headless Horseman costume contest. Entries are open now. You can get the dropbox entry form on the Facebook page, or by emaail at bossmare@ndsupernet.com .

The Tri-State O Mok See Winter Series at the Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D. will kick off on Oct. 28. Other dates are Nov. 12, Dec. 9, Jan. 7, Feb. 11, March 16, and the finals on April 20. There will be pee wee, youth, men’s, women’s and senior women’s divisions. Fun events for all ages!

KPH Arena’s FunDay Series will also be starting Oct. 28, then Nov. 18 and Dec. 2. You’ll need to enter by 8 a.m. and it starts at 9. There are four age divisions from 0-adult. For more info, call Ashley at 307-680-5362 or go to http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com .

The Belle Jackpot Association Awards meeting will be at the Branding Iron Steakhouse, Belle Fourche, S.D. on Oct. 29, 3 p.m. Snacks will be provided.

The WSRRA National Finals will be at Winnemucca, Nev., Nov. 2-4. There will be the ranch rodeo finals, ranch bronc finals, women’s steer stopping and a trade show. You can learn more and get your tickets at http://www.wsrra.org .

Be getting your auction items gathered up for the Bronc’s Battle Auction on Nov. 11. It’s a fundraiser to help with expenses for Bronc Vineyard and his family as they travel for medical treatments in Denver. Bronc is a 15 year old high school sophmore who was just diagnosed with “cell all leukemia” and has started treatments at Denver. This young cowboy is a roper and enjoys sports, and is pure cowboy tough. It’s been a hard season for Bronc already with the loss of his dad earlier this summer. So, let’s get some great items sent off for this auction. If you’d rather send money, you can do that too. The address is Bronc’s Battle, P.O. Box 71, Clearmont, WY 82835. If you want more info, please call Jake Underwood at 307-660-5989.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please, take time to be lifting our great nation up in prayer. We are under seige on all sides, it seems, and our prayers are powerful. May God bless America.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

> SDJHRA Annual Meeting, Oct. 1, 11 a.m., Roosevelt Rm, Minerva’s, Rapid City, S.D.

> OK Livestock Steer Wrestling, Calf Roping, Breakaway Jackpots, Oct. 1 and 8; Dupree, S.D.

> Boots and Saddle Club Playday, Oct. 1, 8:30 a.m., Rounds Arena, CSF, Rapid City, S.D.

> Bowman Livestock Market Appreciation Team Roping, Oct. 1, 10a.m., All Seasons, Bowman, N.D.

> Sundance Youth Summer Rodeo Series Awards Banquet, Oct.1,2 p.m., Fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.

> Brad Gjermundson Extreme Bronc Ride, Oct. 6-7, 4 Bears Casino and Lodge, New Town, N.D.

> Badlands NHSRA Challenge, Oct. 6-8, Bowman, N.D.

> Hammerstrom Cattle Co. LLC Jackpot Team Roping, Oct. 7, 11 a.m., New Underwood, S.D.

> S. Campbell Co. Open Barrels and Poles, Oct. 7, Ag. Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Historic Saddle Club Open Horse Show, Oct. 7, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Paul Tierney Roping Clinic, Oct. 7-8, Hammel Ranch, Hot Springs, S.D.

> VBA Fall Race Meet, Oct. 7-8, 1 p.m., Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> South Dakota Top Hand Challenge, Oct. 8, 10 a.m., Artesian, S.D.

> Hazer MercantileYouth Pole Bending and Barrel Racing Classic, Oct. 8, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo, Oct. 12-15, NDSF Center, Minot, N.D.

> Hollers-Golliher All Ages Breakaway Clinic, Oct. 13-15, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> N.I.L.E., Oct. 13-21, Billings, Mont.

> Rope, Ride and Harvest, Oct. 14, 5 p.m., Pine Bluffs, Wyo.

> Halloween Bull Bash, Oct. 14, Bierma Ranch, White River, S.D.

> Laubach Arena Breakaway Jackpot, Oct. 14, 11 a.m., Laubach Arena, Canton, S.D.

> Laubach Arena Ranch Rodeo, Oct. 14, 3 p.m., Laubach Arena, Canton, S.D.

> Extreme Bar Bull Riding, Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.

> Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club Practice Sort, Oct. 15, 10 a.m, Triple T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> All Grit No Quit Bull Riding School, Oct. 20-22, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Montana Barrel Daze, Oct. 20-22, Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont.

> Fall Frenzy 5D Barrel Race, Oct. 21, Scott Ranch, Douglas, Wyo.

> Broncs in the Bakken Bucking Horse Futurity, Oct. 21, 3 p.m., Watford City, N.D.

> 14th Annual Headless Horseman Barrel Race, Oct. 21-22, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.

> BJA Awards, Oct. 29, 3 p.m., Branding Iron Steakhouse, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> WSRRA Finals, Nov. 2-4, Winnemucca, Nev.

> 34th Annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner, Nov. 4, C. Tibbs Center, Ft.Pierre, S.D.

> Bronc’s Battle Fundraiser Auction, Nov. 11, 3 p.m., Bomber Mtn Civic Center, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Fall Barrel Blast, Nov. 14, Goshen Co. Pavillion, Torrington, Wyo.

> 7th Annual Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Free Youth Rodeo Camp, Nov. 17-19, MCCC, Miles City, Mont.

> Justin Hanks Medical Benefit Soup Supper and Auction, Nov. 18, 4:30 p.m., New Underwood, S.D.

> Coy Hepper Memorial Invitational, Nov. 25, Watford City, N.D.

> Bronc’s Battle Ranch Rodeo Fundraiser, Nov. 25, Sheridan College Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo.

EVENT SERIES:

>ARP/TURBIVILLE ROPING STEERS TEAM ROPING SERIES: Oct. 7, 21; Nov. 11; Dec. 9, 30; Jan. 6, 13; Feb. 10, 24; March 16, 30; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>ARP WINTER SERIES Barrels, poles, breakaway, team roping; Oct. 8, Nov. 5,Dec. 10, Jan. 7, Feb. 11; CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo

>DSU BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES SERIES: Oct. 22, Nov. 12, Dec. 17, school on Jan. 13-14, Feb. 25, March 17 and April 14, DSU Indoor, Dickinson, N.D.

>HERMOSA BITS AND SPURS SUMMER PLAYDAY SERIES: Oct. 14; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

IC SADDLE CLUB RUN AND ROPE SERIES:Oct. 14, 9 a.m., Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: Oct. 21; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>KPH ARENA FALL RANCH SHOW SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9: Oct. 14, Nov. 4, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA FALL FUN DAYS SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9: Oct. 28, Nov. 18, Dec. 2; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>SCCC FALL TEAM ROPING SERIES: enter at 10, rope at 11; Oct. 15; Nov. 5,19; Dec. 3, 17; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

>TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS SEVEN DOWN ARENA: enter at 6, rope at 6:30 p.m.; Every Tuesday starting Aug. 29 through December; at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

>TRI-STATE O MOK SEE WINTER SERIES: Oct. 28; Nov. 12; Dec. 9; Jan. 7; Feb. 11; Mar. 16; April 20 finals; Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.