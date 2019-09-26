Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Barrel races, Alzada poetry, music and art, roughstock school, iron cowgirl

I’ve sure been enjoying the beautiful weather. Folks are finally making some real progress on getting hay put up with the less frequent rains. It’s been quite a summer.

The Ethel Whitcher Memorial Barrel Race will be Oct. 18-20 at the Kjerstad Event Center in Rapid City, S.D. On Oct. 18 there will be the Open 5D, $1,000+ added money. Exhibitions 3-5 p.m., race at 6 p.m. $40 entry. Call in entry for that is 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 16 and the number is 605-490-7661. On Saturday Oct. 19, will be the EWM Iron Cowgirl Competition with $1,500+ added, saddle to champion. Events within this event are barrels, single steer sorting, goat tying, breakaway roping, and trail course. You can use multiple horses if you need to. There will be a preliminary round with a calcutta on the short round. You must pre-enter for this by Oct. 2. On Sunday, Oct. 20, will be a team roping, enter at 9, rope and 10. For info call 605-490-7661, Jim Tiltrum at 605-209-8064 or Pam Tiltrum at 605-209-2275.

Alzada, Mont. will be the place to be on Oct. 6, for the 30th Annual Alzada Cowboy Poetry, Music and Art Show, along with the 90th birthday celebration of the Alzada Community Hall. The doors will open at 10 a.m. To view the art show, then the music and poetry will start at 1 p.m. Lunch will be served all day along with the best pie in the country. This event is always lots of fun with a great gathering of folks you’ll know.

The N.I.L.E. Versatility Ranch Horse Show will be held Oct. 15-16 at Billings, Mont. Entry deadline is Oct. 10 and there will be divisions for open, amateur, cowboy and youth, plus is AQHA approved and has classes for all breeds. For more info, email kenzie@thenile.org or call 406-256-2497.

The FREE Broncs, Bulls and Bibles roughstock camp will be Nov. 22-24 in Miles City, Mont. There’s a veritable who’s who of roughstock hands coaching in all the events. There’s a 12 student limit per event with only 8 for the steer riding. Signup began Sept. 23 so if you want on the list, you’d better give Sylvan LaCross a call at 406-855-2184.

There will be a Ken Smith Pole Bending clinic on Oct. 11-13 at Alcester, S.D. There are still a few spots left. Contact April Hanby-Zilverberg on Facebook for more information.

The Badlands NHSRA Challenge will be Oct. 11-13 at Bowman, N.D. There’s $1,000 added in each event and it’s open to all NHSRA and JrNHSRA members in good standing. There’s a $200 entry fee per event with two rounds and an average. All roughstock events will be capped at 50 entries/event and will be on Oct. 11. The roughstock will have $7,000 payout per event in cash and prizes. The timed events will be on Oct. 12-13 with 100 entries per events and will do a round each day. There will be over $13,000 in cash and prizes per event.

For more info, call Randy at 701-426-9529, Jay at 406-490-9104 or in Canada, Art at 204-867-7483.

The next practice for the Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club will be Oct. 13 at Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D. They’ll number at 9 and sort at 10.

Oct. 11-13 will be the NWBRA barrel race at the CamPlex East Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. There will be $21,000 added with Sr. 4D, Open 5D, youth 3D and Futurity 2D divisions. Call Lisa Heiser at 701-290-0293

for more information.

The dates have been set for the Gillette College barrel jackpots at Gillette, Wyo. They will be Oct. 18, Nov. 16, Jan. 12, Feb. 29, and March 19. All divisions. Call Ginger LaDuke at 307-680-8975 or Anna Rorison at 307-299-4781.

On Oct. 19, at 7 p.m., 30 of the top bronc riders will match up with the best saddle broncs in the industry at the Extreme Bronc Riduing at 4 Bear Casino and Lodge in New Town, N.D. It’s a PRCA sanctioned event.

The Annual Meeting for the S.D. State 4-H Finals Rodeo and Layboard will be Sat., Oct. 26, 10 a.m., at the Casey Tibbs S.D. Rodeo Center in Ft. Pierre, S.D. All 4-H rodeo representatives are encouraged to attend.

The Annual Sturgis Rodeo Booster Club Smoker will be Friday, Oct. 25, 5 p.m., at the Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D. The fundraiser is for the Sturgis Regional High School Rodeo. There will be a steak tip dinner 5-9 p.m., plus a live and silent auction. Tickets are only $13.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Be safe out there and have a great week.