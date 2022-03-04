Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Barrels, breakaway, clinics, entry deadlines, Korkow Rough Stock School, prayers

From one extreme to another, the weather sure likes to keep us on our toes. Record lows one week, record highs the next. Never a dull moment. I just hope that the folks from way out of state, who moved to the area to escape their home states, don’t think that this balmy weather we’ve had for most of the winter is normal. Us natives know it’s not.

The ARP Spring Fling Barrel Race will be at the CamPlex East Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo., on March 11-13. On Friday there will be open 3D Poles and a 2D Pole futurity. On Saturday they’ll have all divisions of barrels with lots of added money. Entry forms can be found at http://www.adonranchproductions.com . For more info, call Lexi Bauder at 307-299-3771.

The Sheridan College Agri-Park at Sheridan College, Sheridan, Wyo., is the spot to go for the Rope’N The Jester Breakaway Jackpot on March 12. It’s Enter at 9, rope at 10 a.m. Fees are youth $60; high roller open WPRA approved is $120; low roller open is $80. They’ll follow WPRA and NHSRA rules. You can enter twice on the same horse or on different horses. Call Kelsey Ferguson at 406-202-1312 to enter.

A Trula Churchill Barrel Clinic will be Mar. 26 at Niewohner Arena, Albion, Neb. Clinic is $200 with a $100 non-refundable deposit required. Jr. high and high school students get a $25 discount. There are limited spots, and you need to have your deposit in to hold your spot by Mar. 15. Contact Trula at 402-376-6637.

Some nice schools for Spring Tune Ups will be held at Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. Mar. 19 and 26 will have breakaway and goat tying for $100/event. Breakaway in the morning, goats in the afternoon, lunch provided. Bracketed competition will be held at the end of each session. On Mar. 25 will be the barrels and poles. Barrels are $75 in the morning, poles in the afternoon $50., lunch provided, beginning and ending timed runs. They are limited to 10 per event. To sign up, go to the website http://www.arthunenterprisesllc.com .

The Chase The Ace Tour Barrel Races and Breakaway have scheduled their spring and summer events. Mar.20 and April 3 will be at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. July 3, 31, Aug. 6 and Sept. 5 (finals) will be at New Underwood Arena, New Underwood, S.D. Events are Open 5D barrels, Youth 3D, and PeeWees; open 2D breakaway and youth 3D breakaway. Call Maegen McPherson at 605-685-4182 or email wagonpinperformancehorses@gmail.com .

The Riding For The Brand Miss Rodeo Wyoming Clinic will be at Central Wyoming College, Riverton, Wyo., on Mar. 26-27. More info can be found at http://www.missrodeowyoming.com/event-details/2022-Clinic .

A Nebraska 4-H Horse Camp will be June 9-11 at the beautiful Ft. Robinson State Park, Crawford, Neb. Forms and brochures will be available on April 4, so you can get signed up. For more info, contact Tessa Reece at 308-432-3373, or tessa.reece@unl.edu .

Entries will open for the Custer Ranch Rodeo, Custer, Mont., on April 11. The event will be June 11. Call 406-851-1741 for entry info.

The 36th Annual Korkow Ranch Rodeo School will be April 22-24 at the Korkow Ranch, Pierre, S.D. Instructors are Ty Breuer for barebacks, Jeff Willert and Chad Ferley for saddle broncs, Casey Gates for bull riding and Patrick Crawford for bull fighting. Jr. Bulls, 10-13 years, is $300 plus tax. All other events are $300 with a all other events $300, plus tax and a $50 deposit required by April 12 to hold your spot. Outstanding instructors, stock, and pickup men, make this a great school to attend. For more information, call Jim Korkow at 605-224-5607.

A Marilyn Randall Ranch Riding Clinic will be held April 10 at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. She is the judge for the show the day before, so get entered in the show then learn how to do better at the clinic the next day. It’s $150 for the clinic with a $75 non-refundable deposit required. Call Ashley at 307-680-5362. You can learn more about the show at http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com .

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Please pray for our nation and for the innocent people of nations near and far away who are being used as targets and pawns in world political affairs. May God bless and protect America. Keep your powder dry.

EVENT SERIES: >BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION May 25, June 1,8, July13, 27, Aug. 3 rain date, Belle Fourche, S.D. > BITS AND SPURS WINTER SERIES; Mar.12, Apr 16, May 15, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > BUFFALO YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 8, 22; July 6, 20, 27 Buffalo, S.D. >BUST’N MINI BRONCS AND BULLS, Mar.13, Dickinson, ND > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB shows Mar. 17-19 Thermopolis, Wyo >CHASE THE ACE barrel/breakaway series Mar. 20, Apr. 3, Event Center, Rapid City, S.D., July 3, 31; Aug. 6, Sept. 5 (finals) New Underwood, S.D. > COWBOY COOL ROUGH STOCK SERIES: Mar. 12, Apr 16, Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D. >CRUSHIN’ CANS AND ROPIN’ CALVES barrel and breakaway jackpots; March 13, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >IT’S FREEZING DOUBLE HEADER BARREL JACKPOTS: March 12, 19, 26, April 2, 9, 15, 29 and 30, May 7, Graham Arena, Baker, Mont. >ENERGY DOWNS HORSE RACING MEET: May 21-22, 28-30, June 4-5,10-12,17-19, 24-26, Morningside Park, Gillette, Wyo. > GILLETTE COLLEGE WINTER AND SPRING ROPING JACKPOTS: Mar. 13,Gillette, Wyo. >HUSTLE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Barrel Series: Mar.19, Apr.9, May 14, Lazy 3S Arena, Parker, S.D. >JOBMAN’S Lazy E7 Arena WED. NIGHTS TEAM ROPINGS Nov. 3 through Mar 16, McGrew, Neb. >KPH ARENA TRAIL CHALLENGE SERIES; Mar.12, Gillette, Wyo >MT. RUSHMORE RODEO AT PALMER GULCH: June 11, 25; Aug. 4, 20, 27, 6 p.m., Hill City, S.D. >POKES JACKPOT SERIES, March 12; Hansen Arena, Laramie, Wyo >SUNDANCE SUMMER RODEO SERIES June 14,18, July 12, Sundance, Wyo >THERMOPOLIS SORTING SERIES Mar 12, April 9, Thermopolis, Wyo >TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice, Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D. >TOOFPIK Barrels, Breakaway, Goats, Mar. 12-13, 26-27; finals April 8-10 Niehworner Arena, Albion, Neb. >TRIPLE T ARENA Barrels and Breakaway Jackpots, Mar. 13, Hermosa, S.D. >WEBB RANCHES TEAM PENNING/RANCH SORTING Series Mar.19; April 2, 16, Volin, S.D. >WINTER PLAYDAY SERIES, Mar.12, Apri.16, May21, Tiltrums Arena, Hermosa, S.D.