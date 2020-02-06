Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Bots, roping series, rodeo series, bucking horse colt challenge, clinics

There’s finally been some more normal winter weather here on the ridge. Four or five inches of snow came, plus cold temperatures, so it reminded me that it was still winter and that it would be here for a while yet. The wind picked up today and started moving the new snow, so it won’t crust up on the grass this way.

I read a recent on-line article put out by the veterinarian’s association reminding us that we need to keep up to date on our worming, specifically with a botacide wormer, this time of year. I watched a video of a “scoping” of a horse’s gut to detect ulcers and the horse’s gut walls were absolutely covered with bot larvae. It wasn’t pretty and could sure cause recurring colic and poor doing in a horse. Read the label of the product to see if it is specifically a botacide wormer. Also, if it’s outdated it will not have the kick that it had when it was fresh.

This is some exciting news for the ladies! The 5 State Breeder’s Futurity barrel race has announced that they are having breakaway as well. It has $1,500 added and is growing. There will be more info coming soon and you can keep up with them on Facebook or on http://www.5statebreedersfuturity.com.

The Gillette College Rodeo Team Winter Roping Series, Gillette, Wyo., is back up and going. The remaining dates are Feb. 15, 22; March 1, 7, 14; April 11. Breakaway starts at 11 a.m., tie down roping follows, then team roping after that and not before 1 p.m. For more info, call Kayla Hutchinson at 307-756-2755.

Pony Bronc Riding Practice for 17 years and under is planned for Feb. 16, 1 p.m., at the DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D. If you’re taking your kids, you need to let them know ahead of time so they know what and how many ponies to bring. You can keep track on the Facebook page Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies, or call 701-880-8372.

The Marvin Garrett Colt Challenge Series will be Feb. 22-23. On Saturday they’ll have the qualifier 10 a.m. to noon, with a 7 p.m. performance. On Sunday they’ll have a 2 p.m. performance. There’s a $1000 ride-off between the top two in each event. This is a good outing for those bucking horse colts that are coming of age and come from some good breeders. It will be at the Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo., and is sponsored by Cam-Plex, Gillette College and Burch Rodeo.

February 29 is the Young Guns Youth Rodeo at the Riata Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. It will have barrels, breakaway, poles, tie down roping and team roping. It’s $30/event if pre-entered, $40/event on site. Online entries are open now and 10 a.m. the day of the event. You can find entry forms on the Young Guns Youth Rodeo Series Facebook page.

There’s going to be a Joe Beaver Roping Clinic on March 18-19 at Bowman, N.D. It’s $600 for tie down roping, $500 for breakaway with $200 deposit due by March 2 to hold your spot. I’m sure it will fill fast, so call Jake Sandstrom at 701-648-8419 or 648-8211.

The BFHS Rodeo Club Banquet will be at the Branding Iron Steakhouse on March 7, 5:30 p.m. There will be a supper then and then silent and live auctions to follow. I’m sure they can use some items for both, and I’m equally sure you can drop them off at the Branding Iron ahead of time. All this is at Belle Fourche, S.D.

There’s going to be a Ken Smith Pole Bending clinic April 11-12 at Watford City, N.D. indoor arena. It’s $400 plus arena fee and are only taking 10 students so get your non-refundable deposit of $200 in by April 1. A refresher for previous students may be offered if there’s enough interest and it would cost $200. You can audit the clinic for $30. Send your deposit to Tanya Candee, 35298 CR 131, Fairview, MT 59221. If you’re interested in the refresher, PM Tanya on Facebook.

I was sure pleased to see so many of you at the BHSS horse sale. I only made it to one day due to weather and being at a stage of my life that I don’t want to be out at night further than 10 miles from my recliner. Visiting with so many is always fun and glad I got to do as much as I did.

Well, that’s my snowy circle for the week. Keep in mind, if you are buying power tools for your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day, it’s much more romantic to get the cordless ones. Just a little tip to help you keep the romance alive. Have a great week and be careful out there.