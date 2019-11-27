Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Brazile’s 25th gold buckle, Bronc Bash entry deadline, barrels, ranch roping, team roping

There are storms blowing in all over our country. With snow in the northern plains, rain, snow and wind on the west coast and horrific winds in the southern plains, it must indicate that winter is upon us. By the time you read this, we’ll all know what the post-Thanksgiving storm brought to us. Hopefully it just faded out and didn’t cause too much headache.

Trevor Brazile, inarguably the greatest roper of all time, won his 25th gold buckle at the recent National Finals Steer Roping. He placed in six rounds and won the average by being the only one to rope and tie all 10 steers. The Decatur, Tex., cowboy has semi-retired and the schedule of steer roping works for him and his family.

There’s some good news on the horse racing front! North Dakota Racing Commission recently approved live horse racing for 18 days at Fargo and Belcourt in 2020. I hope South Dakota can resume horse racing soon.

Dec. 2 is the call in entry date for the 2020 Bronc Bash, Women’s Ranch Rodeo, Open Ranch Rodeo at Torrington, Wyo., on Dec. 31. It’s all WSRRA approved and the ranch broncs are on the 8 Second Whiskey Tour. They’ll take 30 ranch bronc riders, 10 open ranch rodeo teams and five women’s teams. It’s $200 entry for broncs and $500/team and the entry fee must be paid the day you enter. Call Naomi Loomis to enter at 308-262-1458 or 308-760-3102.

The Too Broke For Vegas Barrel Run will be at the KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo., on Dec. 8. There will be open 4D, youth 3D, Sr. Sidepot and Futurity Sidepot. Exhibitions will start be from 9 a.m. to noon, then open riding and the 4D at 1 p.m. The pattern is the same size as the WNFR, so you can “run against” the greats! Call 307-680-5362 for details.

ConneXion Ranch Roping will be hosting a 3 Person Doctoring/Ranch Roping on Dec. 14, noon, at the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch, 1732 72nd St. W., Billings, Mont. The traditional roping even is open to all ages and levels of experience and stresses quiet cattle handling and horsemanship skills. You enter there, but can call for more info at 406-855-0051.

The 10th Annual Black Hills Cowboy Christmas concert and dance will be Dec. 14 and 15 at the historic Homesteake Opera House in Lead, S.D. They will feature singers, musicians, story tellers, and poets from Wyo., Mont., and S.D. with three performances. Dec. 14 will have 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows with a dance after the evening performance. Dec. 15 will have a matinee show at 2 p.m. Reserved seats are highly recommended as it sells out most years. You can get your tickets at http://www.eventbrite.com. For information on the shows, go to the website at http://www.HomestakeOperaHouse.org or call 605-584-2067. This is a fabulous place to go see in and of itself as the work to restore the beautiful theatre is ongoing. The entertainment lineup is second to none, believe me.

The ARP Christmas Bash 4D Open Barrel Race will be Dec. 15 at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. There will also be 3D youth, peewee, 2D Sr. sidepot, 2D futurity and 2D derby sidepots. Also, 3D Open pole bending as well as 2D futurity poles. There’s added money and prizes. Call Lexi Hamm at 307-299-3771 for details. Remember, always call ahead if the weather is bad, as it might be cancelled.

If team roping is more your thing, there will be the Campco Christmas Jackpot at the Southern Campbell County Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo on Dec. 15. You enter at 11, cash only. The sled roping will start at noon with the team roping to follow. Call Clay or Lisa Fordyce at 307-391-0555 for details.

During this month of thankfulness, I want to thank all of you for spending time with me each week, right here on the Outside Circle. I enjoy hearing from you and visiting when we meet. We are all so very blessed to live where we do, to do what we get to do, and with the people we have around us. I am doubly blessed to be able to share news and events with all of you.

So, that wraps up my circle for another week. Be careful out there and treasure every moment you have with loved ones.