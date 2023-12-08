Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Breakaway at Gollihers, NFR info, benefit ranch rodeo, winter series, roping

It’s been unseasonably warm so far this month. I’m okay with that. My Dad always said that December was the best time for a drought on the northern plains. A brown Christmas would be fine with me as well.

Golliher Arena near Belle Fourche, S.D. will be holding breakaway practices on Sundays, 3-6 p.m. It’s open to all levels of riders, ropers and horses. It’s $20/horse with calves, or $10/horse just for riding. If you have questions, call Jerry at 605-642-5363.

This is for informational purposes and not to cause a Chicken Little panic. The Wyoming State Veterinary Lab has released information that strangles has been found in three horses in Campbell Co. I’ve no other details, but would assume that the horses have been isolated. Strangles is spread by nasal discharge and the drainage from abcessed lymph nodes. Horse to horse contact, shared buckets, troughs, tack and hands can pass it around too. It’s always good policy to not water or feed your horses in a common tank or trough when out in public, but I see many do it. Letting horses sniff noses as an event should also be discouraged.

Here’s a fun fact about one of my all time favorite barrel racers. Lisa Lockhart is currently at her 17th consecutive NFR! She went in at the #5 spot in the standings. That’s pretty impressive and consistency and experience can sure win the game.

Other news from the WNFR is that it will be held in Las Vegas through 2035, according to the official announcement by the PRCA Board of Directors and the Las Vegas Events Board of Trustees.

Rodeo Rapid City was named Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year by the PRCA this week. Congrats to all. It’s come a long way since it’s first rodeos at the brand new Civic Center!

Entries are currently open for the Ride For The Brand event on Jan. 20. The 3 Man Doctoring is full, but last word has it that there’s still room in the Muley Roping. It will be held at the Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. To enter or learn more, call Toby at 406-671-8339.

They’re having the Rick Geisler Benefit Ranch Rodeo on Jan. 1 at the Sheridan Agripark Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. Entries open Dec. 10 for it at http://www.clarkranchhorses.com . It will have open, women’s and youth, 15 and under, divisions, which will be run together and will start at 9 a.m. It’s four person teams with a calcutta for all teams. The events are branding, trailer loading, sort & rope, and a horse show for the horses in the ranch rodeo.

It’s all WSRRA sanctioned too. If you have questions, call Gabe Clark at 307-360-3153 or Reata Clark at 307-752-7987. There’s to be a silent auction as well and if you’d like to donate to that, please call Reata. Rick got hurt in a wreck when his chaps hung up on his saddle horn while doctoring cattle on pasture back in August.. He suffered a traumatic brain injury, which has been a long time healing and his recovery isn’t over.

Dec. 15 is the Toys for Tots Team Roping at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. It’s enter at 5 p.m., rope at 6. You must bring a toy to donate to the cause to enter. It’s a Handicap Drawpot #1, $50/man and a Handicap Pick1/Draw 2, $150/man. For more info, call Levi at 701-721-9248.

The Douglas Winter Gymkhana and Roping Series will be at Ford Pavillion, Douglas, Wyo. Dates are Dec. 16; Jan. 6, 20; Feb. 3, 17; March 2, 16, 30. The Gymkhana is for ages 0-14 and will be enter at 9, starts at 9:30 a.m. The roping will be practice at 3:30, then breakaway enters at 4:30-5 p.m., rope at 5:30. Team roping is enter at 4:30-5 p.m., rope at 6 p.m. For questions about the roping, call or text John at 307-359-2564.

The SDQHA Annual Meeting and Banquet will be Jan. 13 at the Ramkota Inn, Pierre, S.D. A social will be held Jan. 12 at the Casey Tibbs Center in Ft. Pierre. For more details and to get your tickets, go to http://www.sdqha.com .

There will be both saddle broncs and barebacks at the Bronc Riding School being held at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. Tom Reeves has invited Hall of Famer and World Champion Bareback Rider, Mark Garrett, to be the instructor. The school is Dec. 22-23. Call Tom at 605-218-1954 to get signed up.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. I hope your getting caught up on all that fall work with this extended nice weather. As always, please pray for our nation, its leadership, and Israel, and may God Bless America!

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

December 9, 2023

> 65th Annual WNFR, Dec. 7-16, Las Vegas, Nev.

> NFR Watch Party, Dec. 8, 9, 15, 16, North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame, Medora, N.D.

> Rodeo Extravaganza Ranch Rodeo, Dec. 9, 6 p.m., WH Lyons Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D.

> Fall Barrel Blast, Dec. 9, Goshen Pavillion, Torrington, Wyo.

> Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies, Dec. 10. 1 p.m., DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D.

> Toys for Tots Team Roping, Dec. 15, 5 p.m., James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> B/S Beef Sling Steer Wrestling, Dec. 16, 10 a.m., Hansen Arena, Laramie, Wyo.

> Tom Reeves Bronc Riding School, Dec. 22-23, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D.

> Chase Hawks Memorial Rough Stock Rodeo, Dec. 23, 7 p.m., Metra Park, Billings, Mont.

> Do It Right No Lopin’ Ropin’, Dec. 30, 10:30 a.m., Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo.

> Burch Rodeo Bucking Horse Futurity and Sale, Dec. 30, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> WTRC 2024 Qual.Team Roping, Dec. 30-31, Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> New Years Eve Buck and Ball, Dec. 31, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> New Year’s Eve Leather & Lace Bulls, Broncs, Bull Fights, Dec. 31, Ag Expo, Watford City, N.D.

> Rick Geisler Benefit Ranch Rodeo, Jan. 1, 9 a.m., Sheridan AgriPark Arena, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Troy Crowser/Shorty Garrett Bronc Riding School, Jan. 5-7, EWC, Torrington, Wyo.

> Thar’s Ranch Sorting, Jan. 12-14, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> SDQHA Annual Meeting and Banquet, Jan. 13, Ramkota Inn, Pierre, S.D.

> 3rd Annual Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies Rough Stock School, Jan. 13-14, DSU, Dickinson, N.D.

> NWSS Horseman’s Challenge, Jan. 16-17, Cinch Arena, Events Center, Denver, Colo.

> For The Brand Foundation 3Man Doctoring and Muley Roping, Jan. 20, MCCC. Miles City, Mont.

> Gillette College Rodeo Banquet, Feb. 17, 5 p.m., Energy Hall, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

December 9, 2023

EVENT SERIES:

>ALL AMERICAN CUTTER/CHARIOT RACES: Dec. 16, 23; Jan. 6, 13, 27 (finals); Feb. 10-11; Afton, Wyo.

>ARP/TURBIVILLE ROPING STEERS TEAM ROPING SERIES: Dec. 30; Jan. 6, 13; Feb. 10, 24; March 16, 30; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>ARP WINTER SERIES Barrels, poles, breakaway, team roping;Dec. 10, Jan. 7, Feb. 11; CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo

>BOND RANCH COW HORSE SERIES: Jan. 13, Feb. 10, Mar. 9, April 13; Worden, Mont.

>CUTTING JACKPOTS: Dec. 16, McCord Ranch, White Lake, S.D.; Jan. 13, Feb. 10, Frank Kenzy’s, Iona, S.D.; Mar. 16, April 13, Emma’s Barn, Zell, S.D.

>DOUGLAS WINTER SERIES GYMKHANA AND ROPING: gymkhana 9 a.m., breakaway 3:30 p.m., team roping 6 p.m.; Dec. 16; Jan. 6, 20; Feb. 3, 17; Mar. 2, 16, 30; Ford Pavillion, Douglas, Wyo.

>DSU BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES SERIES: Dec. 17 DATE CHANGE to Dec. 10, school on Jan. 13-14, Feb. 25, March 17 and April 14, DSU Indoor, Dickinson, N.D.

>JOBMAN’S LAZY E7 ARENA TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS: Enter at 6/rope at 7 p.m.; Dec.13, 20; Jan. 3, 10, 17, 23, 31; Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28; Bayard, Neb.

>LAZY 3S ROPING JACKPOT SERIES: noon, MST, Jan. 6, Feb. 3, Mar. 2, Apr. 6; Wagner, S.D.

>SCCC FALL TEAM ROPING SERIES: enter at 10, rope at 11; Dec. 17; Jan. 7, 21; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

>TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS SEVEN DOWN ARENA: enter at 6, rope at 6:30 p.m.; Every Tuesday starting Aug. 29 through December; at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

>TRI-STATE O MOK SEE WINTER SERIES: Jan. 7; Feb. 11; Mar. 16; April 20 finals; Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.