Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Breakaway practice, Big Sky Ranch Roping, ranch sorting, team sorting practice, team roping

This has sure been a beautiful week, weatherwise. After the storm last weekend, it’s nice to have the sun shining and days up in the 30s and 40s. Winter is tolerable when it’s like this!

I hopped in with some family and went to Faith, S.D. to Jerry Simon’s Estate Dispersal horse sale. There was a huge crowd, many people there simply because they cared about him, and the sale was good overall. Oh, there were sure some bargains, and many times I had to sit on my hands, but all in all, it went well. It’s hard to see a man’s lifetime and dreams sold, but it’s comforting to know that the horses went to people who appreciate the genetics there and will take the horses and do something with them, as was Jerry’s fondest hope always. It was sure good to see old and new friends there as well, and lots of visiting was done.

There will be breakaway roping practice every Wednesday at 6 p.m., at the Silver Spur Ranch, Powell, Wyo. Beginners and all levels are welcome. The practices will run through May 2020. Call 307-899-0542 for info.

Entries are open now for the 2020 Big Sky Ranch Rodeo Benefit and Scholarship Fund roping on Jan. 18, noon. There will be three man doctoring and, new for 2020, a muley roping. It’s all to be at the Miles City Community College Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. Call Toby at 406-671-8339 to enter.

Signup has already opened for the Ranch Sorting Competition at the Fergus County Fairgrounds, Lewistown, Mont., on Jan. 19. There will be draw, open and youth diviions. Go to http://www.montanawinterfair.com/ranch-sorting for and entry form.

The Silver Spur Ranch at Powell, Wyo will be holding a team sorting practice and competition series starting Dec. 15 and running through May 2020, every Sunday. It will start at 10:30 a.m., with fresh cattle. Practice is $5/person, competition is $20/person. It’s a family friendly event and beginners are always welcome.

The Black Hills Sorting and cutting Club Practice Sort will be Dec. 15, number cattle at 9 a.m., sort at 10. It will be at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. There will be a cutting/working cowhorse/boxing pen besides the sorting pen. It’s potluck at usual and a great family event.

Dec. 27-29 will be the South Dakota Spectacular Wrangler Team Roping at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. For more info call Travis Tryan at 940-210 -9130.

The Montana Winter Fair Ranch Rodeo will be Jan. 25 at Lewistown, Mont. It will be at the Fergus County Fairgrounds and start at 1 p.m. Entries opened for it on Dec. 1, so you need to get right on it if you want in as there is a 10 team limit (four person team, one has to be a woman). It’s $400/team, and they’ll take the first 10 that pay their entry fees. You can find entry info at http://www.montanawinterfair.com/events-activities/equine/ranch-rodeo.

The SDRCHA had their annual meeting the deadline for entering stallions into the Stallion Stakes was set as Jan. 10. They must be postmarked by that date. Paperwork was sent out to everyone but if you didn’t receive it, call the association at 605-381-6528.

That’s Ranch Sorting has set the dates for the BHSS team penning, Jan. 10, team sorting Jan. 11-12. That’s one of the great events that happen leading up to the Black Hills Stock Show that starts Jan. 31 and runs through Feb. 9.

I hope you’re going to be able to enjoy watching some or all of the WNFR! Of course I’m rooting for my favorite regional competitors but want everyone there to have a good finals with success and some monetary reward.

I’m going to call this circle made for one more week. I always enjoy being able to share upcoming events and items of interest with my readers, so if you have something that you even think I’d like to share, please send it to the email found at the head of this column. Have a great week and be careful out there.