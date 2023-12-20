Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Breakaway practice, INFR judging seminar, series dates, horse sales, youth rough stock school

By the time you read this column, Christmas 2023 will be in the rearview mirror. It’s just one more week until we hang up the new calenders for 2024 and start messing up the date on checks. I swear, the months go faster and faster as I get older. When I was a kid I am sure that the school year’s nine months lasted at least three years. Summer vacation went by at warp speed, but the school year was on sloth’s feet.

There will be breakaway practice at Golliher Arena near Belle Fourche, S.D. on Wednesdays, Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, from 3-6 p.m. The Sunday practices will resume after that. What a great opportunity to rope and work your horses. For more info, call Jerry Gollilher at 605-642-5363.

The INFR Judging Seminar will be January 12-13, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Holiday Inn Express, Great Falls, Mont. You’ll need to pre-register by Dec. 29. To do so, call 406-338-7684. INFR judges are required to attend a seminary at least every two years. This is also a chance for those wanting to judge to get their work in so they can.

The Adon Ranch Productions Winter Series Barrels and Poles are going on now. The next dates arre Jan. 7 and Feb. 11. There are divisions for all ages. They are held at the CamPlex East Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. For more info, contact Lexi Bauder at 307-299-3771.

Team ropers, two new dates have been added for the SCC Team Roping Series at Wright, Wyo. They are Jan. 7 and 21. It’s still 12.5 slide, 10.5 slide and 9.5 handicap and cash or card only. Contact lisa Fordyce at 307-391-0555 for details.

Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb., will be having their first horse sale of 2024 on Jan. 9, 2 p.m. For more info, call 605-441-8544.

They will be holding the Thar’s Ranch Sorting on Jan. 12-14 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. If you have questions, you can call Zane at 307-660-9501, or get the full scoop by going to the website at http://www.TharRanchProductions.com .

The Bond Ranch Cow Horse Series will be held at Worden, Mont. Dates are set for Jan. 13, Feb. 10, Mar. 9, and April 13. Entries will be open the Sunday before each show and close that Wednesday. For more information, call 406-647-3497.

Get your kiddos signed up for the 3rd Annual Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies Rough Stock School on Jan. 13-14. It will be at the DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D., and will have barebacks, saddle broncs and bulls with great instructors. The school will cover every aspect of riding roughstock. It’s $400 and is ages 8-15 on bulls, and 8-18 on the broncs. Age and skill appropriate stock will be used. To register or to get questions answered, contact Kerry at 701-880-8372.

Presho Livestock’s 2024 horse sale schedule kicks off on Jan. 20 with loose horses selling at 11 a.m., CST, catalog horses at 1 p.m., and non-catalog and loose horses after that. Consignments are open now and they are really promoting the consigned horses, so get those good quality pictures and videos in to them as soon as possible if you are consigning. Call or text Sara at 605-413-6924 for more information.

The High Plains Farrier Association has a great event scheduled during the Black Hills Stock Show. It will be on Jan. 30, starting at 10 a.m. and running all day with forging demonstrations, lectures, trade information, competitions, and more. It will all be at the Barnett Field House, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. You can find a schedule of events and info on the competition at http://www.highplainsfarrier.com ., or on their Facebook page.

In the coming weeks I’ll be telling you about all the great events coming up at the Black Hills Stock Show. Lots and lots of things happening, so be watching for the Black Hills Stock Show magazine insert coming soon, too.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. I hope your Christmas was blessed and that our nation will be as well. Please pray for our country and it’s leadership. Unless you’ve been in a coma for the past three years, you don’t have to be told just how big of a wreck we’re in. May God bless America and help us out of this mess once more.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

December 23, 2023

> Tom Reeves Bronc Riding School, Dec. 22-23, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D.

> Chase Hawks Memorial Rough Stock Rodeo, Dec. 23, 7 p.m., Metra Park, Billings, Mont.

> Breakaway Practice at Golliher Arena, Dec. 27, 3-6 p.m., Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Do It Right No Lopin’ Ropin’, Dec. 30, 10:30 a.m., Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo.

> Burch Rodeo Bucking Horse Futurity and Sale, Dec. 30, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> WTRC 2024 Qualifier Team Roping, Dec. 30-31, Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> New Years Eve Buck and Ball, Dec. 31, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> New Year’s Eve Leather & Lace Bulls, Broncs, Bull Fights, Dec. 31, Ag Expo, Watford City, N.D.

> Rick Geisler Benefit Ranch Rodeo, Jan. 1, 9 a.m., Sheridan AgriPark Arena, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Breakaway Practice at Golliher Arena, Jan.3, 3-6 p.m., Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Troy Crowser/Shorty Garrett Bronc Riding School, Jan. 5-7, EWC, Torrington, Wyo.

> Gordon Livestock Horse Sale, Jan. 9, 2 p.m., Gordon, Neb.

> INFR Judging Seminar, Jan. 12-13, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Great Falls, Mont.

> Thar’s Ranch Sorting, Jan. 12-14, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> SDQHA Annual Meeting and Banquet, Jan. 13, Ramkota Inn, Pierre, S.D.

> 3rd Annual Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies Rough Stock School, Jan. 13-14, DSU, Dickinson, N.D.

> NWSS Horseman’s Challenge, Jan. 16-17, Cinch Arena, Events Center, Denver, Colo.

> Presho Livestock Catalog and Open Horse Sale, Jan. 20, 11 a.m., Presho, S.D.

> For The Brand Foundation 3Man Doctoring and Muley Roping, Jan. 20, MCCC. Miles City, Mont.

> High Plains Farrier Association Day, Jan. 30, 10 a.m., Barnett Field House, CSFG, Rapid City, S.D.

> 3rd Annual Branding Trap Trade Show, Feb. 3, 10 a.m., American Legion, Big Timber, Mont.

> Gillette College Rodeo Banquet, Feb. 17, 5 p.m., Energy Hall, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

EVENT SERIES:

>ALL AMERICAN CUTTER/CHARIOT RACES: Dec. 23; Jan. 6, 13, 27 (finals); Feb. 10-11; Afton, Wyo.

>ARP/TURBIVILLE ROPING STEERS TEAM ROPING SERIES: Dec. 30; Jan. 6, 13; Feb. 10, 24; March 16, 30; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>ARP WINTER SERIES Barrels, poles, breakaway, team roping; Jan. 7, Feb. 11; CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo

>BOND RANCH COW HORSE SERIES: Jan. 13, Feb. 10, Mar. 9, April 13; Worden, Mont.

>CUTTING JACKPOTS: Dec. 16, McCord Ranch, White Lake, S.D.; Jan. 13, Feb. 10, Frank Kenzy’s, Iona, S.D.; Mar. 16, April 13, Emma’s Barn, Zell, S.D.

>DOUGLAS WINTER SERIES GYMKHANA AND ROPING: gymkhana 9 a.m., breakaway 3:30 p.m., team roping 6 p.m.; Jan. 6, 20; Feb. 3, 17; Mar. 2, 16, 30; Ford Pavillion, Douglas, Wyo.

>DSU BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES SERIES: school on Jan. 13-14; Feb. 25, March 17 and April 14, DSU Indoor, Dickinson, N.D.

>JOBMAN’S LAZY E7 ARENA TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS: Enter at 6/rope at 7 p.m.; Jan. 3, 10, 17, 23, 31; Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28; Bayard, Neb.

>LAZY 3S ROPING JACKPOT SERIES: noon, MST, Jan. 6, Feb. 3, Mar. 2, Apr. 6; Wagner, S.D.

>SCCC FALL TEAM ROPING SERIES: enter at 10, rope at 11; Jan. 7, 21; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

>TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS SEVEN DOWN ARENA: enter at 6, rope at 6:30 p.m.; Every Tuesday starting Aug. 29 through December; at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

>TRI-STATE O MOK SEE WINTER SERIES: Jan. 7; Feb. 11; Mar. 16; April 20 finals; Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.