Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Brrr, net wrap rant, Breeders Cup win, ranch style ropings, INFR tour rodeo

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: > 4th Annual NFR Sendoff Party and Calcutta, Nov. 18, 5:30 p.m. Loud American, Sturgis, S.D. > Roy Henwood Benefit Auction, Nov. 18, 5 p.m., Branding Iron Steakhouse, Belle Fourche, S.D. > NRCA Finals, Nov. 18-20, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > 6th Annual Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Rough Stock Bible Camp, Nov.18-19, MCC, Miles City, Mont. > NRCA Finals Breakaway and #12 Muley Slide Team Roping, Nov. 19, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Rapid City Boots and Saddles Club Annual Awards Banquet/Meeting,Nov.19, C.S.F.G., Rapid City > Broncs In The Black Hills, Nov. 19, 6 p.m., J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Sugar Valley Buckers Bull Riding Clinic, Nov. 19-20, Lyman, Neb. > First Out and Dash For Cash Dot Com Guy Barrels, Nov. 19-20, 7 Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. > Thanksgiving Team Roping, Nov. 20, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. > NRCA Jackpot Barrel Race, Nov. 20, 9 a.m., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > 4th Annual Toys for Tots Team Roping, Nov. 27, Goshen Co. Pavilion, Torrington, Wyo. > One Man Doctoring, Dec. 3, 10 a.m., Kiplinger Arena, McCook, Neb. > He' Sapa INFR Tour Rodeo, Dec. 15-17, 7 p.m., James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Burch Rodeo Bucking Horse Futurity & Sale, Dec. 30, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo > New Year's Eve Buck and Ball, Dec. 31, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > WSRRA Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding Bash, Dec. 31, Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo. > 3 Man Doctoring and Muley Roping, Jan. 21, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. EVENT SERIES >ALL AMERICAN CUTTER/CHARIOT RACES: 1 p.m., Dec. 3, 17, 31; Jan. 7, 14, 21, Afton, Wyo. >ARP WINTER SERIES TEAM ROPING: noon, Dec.3, Jan. 14, Feb. 11, 16, Mar.4, 24, Apr. 1, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > BARRELS AND POLES: Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. >BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES FALL/WINTER SERIES: Nov. 20, Dec. 18, Feb. 19, March 19, Jan 21-22 roughstock school; DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB SHOWS: Nov. 18-20, Dec. 15-18, Jan. 13-15, Feb. 17-19, March 16-18; Hot Springs Co. Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. >FAMILY RODEO SERIES: Nov. 20, Dec. 4, Jan. 8, 22, Feb. 5, 19, March 5, 19, April 2, Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo. >GILLETTE COLLEGE FALL JACKPOT SERIES: breakaway, tie down roping, team roping;10 a.m., Nov. 17, Gillette College Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >KPH ARENA FALL FUNDAY SERIES: Dec. 3, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >NVRHA/WyHSRA FALL CLINIC/SHOWS: Dec. 10-11, Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. > SHERIDAN TEAM BRANDING WINTER SERIES: 11 a.m., Dec. 17, 31; Jan. 14, 28; Feb. 11, 25, Hoolihan Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. >TILTRUM'S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice Every 2 weeks, starting Oct. 22, Hermosa, S.D. >WEBB RANCHES team penning, team sorting, 1 p.m., Nov. 19, 26; Dec. 10, 17, 31; Jan. 14, 28; Feb.11, 25; March 11, 25, April 8, 11 (finals), Volin, S.D.

Winter has arrived on the northern plains, that’s for sure. There isn’t much snow here at my place but it’s sure cool enough. The high didn’t quite make 10 today and that was accompanied by a keen northwest wind. Made a person wonder what they did with their summer’s wages.

I’m going to drag my soap box out here for a moment and climb on it. A few people have started feeding some hay, so bale beds are busy. I’m really proud of all of you that make the effort to pull the netwrap off the bales. It’s sure better and safer for the livestock and it’s not scattered all over the pastures. So kudos for that. But. When you get it pulled off, many of you throw the balled up wrap on the bed of the flatbed pickup and drive off. It probably stays on while you’re out in the pasture, but, once you head to town and get up to highway speed, it blows off. Already I’m seeing wads of netwrap scattered along the highway. I’ll bet any one of the guilty would cuss someone who came out and dumped garbage on their place, and rightly so. So, why do you dump your garbage (netwrap) along our highways? Hang a gunny sack on the headache rack, or put a lick barrel on the front of the bed and put that wrap in there until you can get it home and dispose of it properly. My Dad was a stickler for picking up every twine and I guarantee a kid could get a scorching lecture about it if one got dropped. I can’t imagine how disgusted he’d be over netwrap. So, here’s my version of W.R.’s lecture. It may get repeated.

I didn’t get to see it live but watched a video of the Breeder’s Cup Classic race held on the 5th in Lexington, Kentucky at Keeneland Park. It was spectacular! Flightline won it and the race was only ever between him and the gritty Life Is Good. The rest of the field was so far back that they might have been in a different race. Flightline let Life Is Good hold the lead until the last turn, then Flightline took off on the stretch and was ridden to an 8 ¼ length victory under a hand ride. He is absolutely phenomenal! The reason none of us had heard of him is that he didn’t race as a two year old due to injury, so wasn’t in any of the Triple Crown races as a three year old. In 2021 he won his first race by 13 ¼ length and is still undefeated. He will be standing at stud at Lane’s End Farms for 2023 and has retired with $4,514,800 in earnings. To put his size and scope into perspective, the great Secretariat had a stride of 24 feet 11 inches. Flightline’s stride is 25 feet 6 inches. After the Classic win, 2.5% share of him for $4.6 million in the Keeneland sale. It will be interesting, to me anyway, to see where his career takes him as a sire.

There will be a One Man Doctoring on Dec. 3, 10 a.m., at Kiplinger Arena, McCook, Neb. They’ll have 500 lb muleys to rope and the event is judged and timed both. It’s $120 to enter with 70% payback. It will be two rounds and a short go. Pre-enter by Dec. 2, cash only. To enter or learn more, call Tyler Thieszen at 308-340-5962.

The All American Cutter/Chariot Races, Afton, Wyo., have set the dates for their winter series races. All of them will start at 1 p.m. Dates are Dec. 3, 17, 31; Jan. 7, 14, 21. You’ll want to wear your winter gear, but it will be a blast to watch. It’s on my bucket list, that’s for sure.

Entries open Dec. 5 for the For The Brand Foundation 3 Man Doctoring Muley Roping on Jan. 221. It will be at the Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. Call Toby at 406-671-8339 for more info.

The He’ Sapa INFR Tour Rodeo will be Dec. 15-17 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. It will be at 7 p.m. every night.

Be getting this on your calendar. The Sheridan Team Branding Series will be held at the Hoolihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo. There will be three man teams, all draw pot, $50/person to enter, cash only. It’s a slick horn roping. Signup will be at 11 a.m., roping starts at noon. Dates are Dec. 17, 31; Jan. 11, 28; Feb. 11, 25. For more info, call Gabe Clark at 307-360-3153.

Well, I’m hoping to catch some more upcoming events in my water traps this coming week so I can give you more info. So, this is my cold, windy circle for now. Have a great week. Keep praying for our nation and may God Bless America.