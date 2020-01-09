Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Brrr, ranch roping clinics, team roping in Bowman, ranch roping, BHSS events

The spell of nice winter weather we had sure took a tumble the last few days. I was really enjoying the days in the 20s and 30s, as were the cows and horses. I know some areas have been “enjoying” the frigid temps for a while, along with a bunch of snow, so I’m not going to complain that winter finally arrived on the creek where I’m at.

The RQHBA sale held at Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, S.D. is accepting consignment applications for started and broke horses. The slots for such are limited, so if you have a good one, give Gary or Deb Mailloux a call at 605-347-3294 to get more info.

There will be ranch roping practices, with instructors as needed, at Skalkaho Stables, Hamilton, Mont. They will be held every Tues. and Thurs., 6-8 p.m., with beginners on the same days, 2-5 p.m. Call 406-369-0120 for more information.

Due to the success of the first one, they will be holding another Round Robin team roping on Friday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m., at the All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D. If you can, please pre-enter by text at 307-401-2555 or you can enter there, but it will take longer. On Sat., Jan. 18, is another roping, enter at 11, rope at noon. It will be a Handicap Draw Pot, Handicap mixed, #10 Handicap down pick or draw, and Handicap pick or draw. They’ll be using Wrangler numbers and it’s cash only. Call Levi O’Keeffe for more info at 701-721-9248.

The Big Sky Ranch Rodeo Benefit and Scholarship Fund Roping being held on Sat., Jan. 18 has so many entries that they have changed the time to 11 a.m. instead of noon. Check in will start around 9 a.m., a short rules meeting will be at 10 and the roping at 11. Order of events will be: 3 Man Doctoring, Kids’ Doctoring, and the Muley Roping. This will be at Miles City, Mont.

The Winter Family Equine Series has resumed after the December break. Held at the College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo., dates are Jan. 12, 19, 26; Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23; March 1, 8, 15; May 3, 10. All ages and most timed events are offered. Call Gary Mefford at 307-751-2961 for more details.

The BHSS AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse Competition will be Jan. 21 and 22, 8 a.m. both days. This wide ranch of more ranch horse type events, from cutting to trail, will be held at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. It’s a great spectator event and might just inspire you to get into it next year.

Another great event offered at the BHSS is the Rodney Yost Horsemanship Demonstrations in the Civic Center Barnett Arena. The free demonstrations will be on Sat., Feb. 1 and 8, 10 a.m. both times. Rodney does a great job of explaining basic horsemanship and it’s a popular clinic.

Battle of the Scholars Advanced bareback and saddle bronc practice is free to all riders. It’s held at the Miles City Community College Ag. Advancement Center on Feb. 1-2, 9 a.m. This is an opportunity to get on some good bucking horses and get the practice and some help in your event. Email John Franzen at jfranzen45@gmail for more info.

The Vezain Sport Horse Versatility Sale will be Feb. 15, 10 a.m., in Bridger, Mont. If you have a good one you want to get into this sale you can contact Duncan Vezain at 406-425-3540. They’ll have to meet some standards to get into the sale as it’s a really good lineup of horses being offered. A portion of the sales will go toward the fund for J.R. Vezain’s rehabilitation, which is ongoing. The sale will be at the Vezain place, 50 Horseback Lane, Bridger, Mont.

There will be goat tying clinics at the Arthun Equine Center, Gillette, Wyo. A beginner clinic will be Sat., Feb. 29, noon to 5 p.m. for $75. An advanced clinic will be March 1, 9-4, for $150. You can do both clinics for $200. Call 406-861-2141 for info.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Be sure and let me know about any event or item of interest that you’d like to see shared here. My email is at the top of this column. Have a great week and be careful out there.