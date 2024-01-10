Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Brrr, rescheduled events, open ride at MCC, clinics, schools, skijoring, horse sale

Boy, did the nice weather ever pack up and leave the country! I was sure enjoying our nice winter, but January isn’t exactly noted for being balmy on the northern plains, so, I’m not just shocked at the change.

Due to the less than idyllic weather, there have been some event cancellations. The Bond Ranch January show st Worden, Mont., has been rescheduled for Mar. 30, so they will still have all four shows in the series. Thar’s Ranch Sort for January has also been rescheduled for Mar. 23-24, still at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. When it’s this cold or it’s stormy, always call and make sure an event is still being held before heading out.

Miles Community College, Miles City, Mont., is once again offering open ride time at the Ag Advancement Center indoor Champion Arena. Open rides will be on Sundays, 6-9 p.m., starting Jan. 21 and running through Mar. 31. It’s $30/person/horse. If you have questions, contact Candy laney at 406-874-6165 or email her at laneyc@milescc.edu .

The Cowboy State Stock Horse Association will be holding practices at the LOTRA Arena, Lander, Wyo. They will be Jan. 21; Feb. 11, 25; Mar. 10, 24; 1-4 p.m., weather permitting.

Entries are filling fast for the All Grit No Quit Bull Riding and Bullfighting School at the Southern Campbell Co. Ag Complex in Wright, Wyo. The school will be Feb. 2-4, with practice rides on the 2nd at 5 p.m. Bulls are $300, bullfighting $350, with a $200 non-refundable depost required to hold your spot by Feb. 1. Contact Shanna at 307-253-8286 or 5F Bucking Bulls on Facebook to get signed up.

The 9th Annual Battle of the Scholars will be Feb. 3-4, 9 a.m., at the MCC Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. There will be advanced bareback and saddle bronc practice with NFR cowboys coaching the riders. Spots are limited and 18 and under requires a parent’s signature to enter. They will have cash prizes, entry fees, PRCA permits to give away. The stock is from Powder River Rodeo. To reserve a spot, contact John Franzen at 307-689-2879.

The 8th Annual Winter Festival at Sundance, Wyo is scheduled for Feb. 17, starting at 10 a.m. There will be lots of events, but the focus will be the skijoring event. It’s a horse and rider at a flat out run pulling a skier through an obstacle course with snow jumps. For rules and signup info, go to http://www.sundancewinterfestival.com Of course, this event hinges on whether there is adequate snow by then.

Tom Reeves will be holding a saddle bronc and bareback school in Rapid City, S.D. on Feb. 26-27. Tom will instruct the bronc riders and the barebacks will have Mark Garrett. For more information, contact Tom at 605-218-1954.

Books are open now for the Women’s Only Ranch Bronc Riding School Mar. 1-3 at the Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D. It’s limited to 15 and is $350 with $100 non-refundable deposit required. The instructor will be two time Women’s Ranch Bronc Champion Allysa Spierings. To learn more and to register, text 817-915-6839.

The Outside The Turn Barrel Clinic will be Mar. 1-3 at the All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D. The focus of the clinic will be horsemanship and the coach will be Jenn Zeller. The clinic is $550 with $350 non-refundable deposit. The clinic is open to 10 riders and the deposit will be refunded if it’s canceled due to weather. To learn more about what will be covered go to http://www.rideoutsideturn.com To get signed up, contact Jamie Binstock at Jamie.Binstock@gmail.com or call 605-210-2370.

There will be a Stetson Lawrence Bull Riding School Mar. 8-10 at Bozeman, Mont. It is $300/student. For more information, email Stetson at StetsonLawrence8890@gmail.com .

The Cowboy Country Horse Sale and Trade Show has set the dates! It’s Mar. 15-17 at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. Consignments will open soon. For more info, call Lexi at 307-299-3771 or Paden at 307-299-7970. You can also check it out and keep up on when consignments open at http://www.cowboycountryhorses.com .

Well, that's my cold circle for another week.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

January 13, 2024

> SDQHA Annual Meeting and Banquet, Jan. 13, Ramkota Inn, Pierre, S.D.

> 3rd Annual Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies Rough Stock School, Jan. 13-14, DSU, Dickinson, N.D.

> SDCHA Cutting, Jan. 15-17, 9 a.m., James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> NWSS Horseman’s Challenge, Jan. 16-17, Cinch Arena, Events Center, Denver, Colo.

> Presho Livestock Catalog and Open Horse Sale, Jan. 20, 11 a.m., Presho, S.D.

> For The Brand Foundation 3Man Doctoring and Muley Roping, Jan. 20, MCCC. Miles City, Mont.

> AQHA Winter Classic Horse Show, Jan. 20-25, 9 a.m., J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> NRCHA All Around Show and Non Pro Spectacular,Jan. 21-22, 9 a.m.,Event Center, Rapid City. SD

> Wild Ride Broncs and Mini Broncs, Jan. 26, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Rodney Yost Horsemanship Demonstration, Jan. 27, Barnett Field House, CSFG, Rapid City, S.D.

> Rodeo Rapid City Xtreme Broncs, Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m., Summit Arena,Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Runnings Team Roping Jackpot, Jan. 28, 9 a.m., J.Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> 20X Showcase High School Rodeo, Jan. 28, 1 p.m., Summit Arena,Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> High Plains Farrier Association Day, Jan. 30, 10 a.m., Barnett Field House, CSFG, Rapid City, S.D.

> Broncs For Breakfast, 8 a.m., calcutta 9, broncs 10, Jan. 31,J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> All Grit No Quit Bullriding/Bullfighting School, Feb. 2-4, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> 3rd Annual Branding Trap Trade Show, Feb. 3, 10 a.m., American Legion, Big Timber, Mont

> 9th Annual Battle of the Scholars Bareback & Saddle Broncs, Feb. 3-4, MCC, Miles City, Mont.

> Frozen Fury On The Plains Bronc Futurity Match, Feb. 10, 6 p.m., Archer Event Center, Chey., Wyo.

> 8th Annual Winter Festival Skijoring, Feb. 17, 10 a.m., Sundance, Wyo.

> Gillette College Rodeo Banquet, Feb. 17, 5 p.m., Energy Hall, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Tom Reeves Bareback and Saddle Bronc School, Feb. 26-27, Rapid City, S.D.

> Women Only Ranch Bronc School, Mar. 1-3, Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

> Outside The Turn Barrel Clinic, Mar. 1-3, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.

> Stetson Lawrence Bull Riding School, Mar. 8-10, Bozeman, Mont.

> Cowboy Country Horse Sale and Trade Show, Mar. 15-17, CamPlex,, Gillette, Wyo.

> Badlands Little Britches Rodeo, Mar. 15-17, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Ladies Only Ranch Bronc School, Mar. 16-17, Bar Star Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

> Thar’s Ranch Sorting resch. Jan. sort, Mar. 23-24, . Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Badlands Little Britches Rodeo, Mar. 29-30, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> 27th Annual Larry Larson Photography Clinic, May 11-12, High View Ranch, Rapid City, S.D.

EVENT SERIES:

>ALL AMERICAN CUTTER/CHARIOT RACES: Jan.27 (finals); Feb. 10-11; Afton, Wyo.

>ARP BREAKAWAY ROPING JACKPOT SERIES: Jan. 20, 27; Feb. 3, 17; Mar. 9, 23; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>ARP/TURBIVILLE ROPING STEERS TEAM ROPING SERIES: Feb. 10, 24; March 16, 30; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>ARP WINTER SERIES Barrels, poles, breakaway, team roping; Feb. 11; CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo

>BOND RANCH COW HORSE SERIES: Jan. 13canceled, Feb. 10, Mar. 9 and 30(resch. from January), April 13; Worden, Mont.

>COWBOY STATE STOCK HORSE ASSOCIATION PRACTICES: 1-4 p.m., Jan. 21; Feb. 11, 25; Mar. 10, 24; LOTRA Arena, Lander, Wyo.

>CUTTING JACKPOTS: Feb. 10, Frank Kenzy’s, Iona, S.D.; Mar. 16, April 13, Emma’s Barn, Zell, S.D.

>DOUGLAS WINTER SERIES GYMKHANA AND ROPING: gymkhana 9 a.m., breakaway 3:30 p.m., team roping 6 p.m.; Jan. 20; Feb. 3, 17; Mar. 2, 16, 30; Ford Pavillion, Douglas, Wyo.

>DSU BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES SERIES: school on Jan. 13-14; Feb. 25, March 17 and April 14, DSU Indoor, Dickinson, N.D.

>GILLETTE COLLEGE RODEO SPRING EVENT JACKPOT SERIES: 1 p.m., Goat tying, breakaway, tie down roping, team roping; Feb. 25, Mar. 3, 10; Gillette College Indoor Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>JOBMAN’S LAZY E7 ARENA TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS: Enter at 6/rope at 7 p.m.; Jan. 17, 23, 31; Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28; Bayard, Neb.

>LAZY 3S ROPING JACKPOT SERIES: noon, MST, Feb. 3, Mar. 2, Apr. 6; Wagner, S.D.

>SCCC FALL TEAM ROPING SERIES: enter at 10, rope at 11; Jan. 21; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

>TRI-STATE O MOK SEE WINTER SERIES: Feb. 11; Mar. 16; April 20 finals; Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.