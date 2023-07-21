Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Bull riding, open rodeos, open horse shows, clinics, county fairs, Tom Horn Days

The weather has sure been in the extremes this past week. Heat, hail, torrential rains, wind, you name it, it’s been in the region. All on the same day in the same place in some instances!

The Bud Swallow Memorial Bull Riding will be July 29, 6 p.mm., at Three Mile Creek Arena, Kyle, S.D. There will be mini bulls, $20 entry fee, Jr. bulls, $50 entry, and open bulls. $100 entry. There will also be boot races for the kids, a bull scramble, bull poker and more.

July 30 is the Roundup Ridge Riders Buttons and Bows playday for ages 0-18. It will have four divisions and events include barrels, poles, ribbon race and musical buckets. It will start at 9 a.m. at Roundup, Mont.

Ekalaka Track and Arena will be having the Days of 85 open rodeo Aug. 12-13. It will be two rodeos with two seperate payouts and have all events, plus ranch broncs. It will be 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, 2 p.m. on Sunday. Entries are Aug. 1-7 at http://www.ekalakatrackandarena.com/daysof85entry/form ., or enter by phone on Aug. 7, noon to 8 p.m., at 307-399-6775.

The Fall River County Fair and 4-H Achievement Days will be Aug. 2-6 at Edgemont, S.D. All of the great events can be found at http://www.FallRiverCountyFair.com . On Aug. 2 will be a Jr. Jackpot Playday, and info on it can be gotten from Sawyer at 605-856-5305. On Aug. 5 is the Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs,, 6 p.m., and info on it can be gotten from Megan at 605-890-0959.

Isabel, S.D. is having a Ranch Rodeo, Mutton Bustin’, and Ranch Bronc Riding on Aug. 4. Mutton Bustin’ will be at 4:30, and it limited to kids 8 and under and 25 head of them. The Ranch Rodeo will be at 5 p.m., calcutta beforehand, and has a $300 entry fee, limited to 12 teams. For info on ranch broncs, contact Blake at 605-848-3440 or Brady at 605-466-2375.

The Annual Price Family Roping will be Aug. 6, at the ranch west of Buffalo, S.D. You’ll enter at noon and rope at 1 p.m. A BBQ will follow. For more info, call 605-375-3481.

Aug. 6 is the Cheyenne River cowboy Church Bucking The Bull free, one day, youth bull riding clinic and Bible Camp. It will be at the Fall River. Co. Fairgrounds, Edgemont, S.D. Limited spots are available and its for ages 8-18. Coaches are Dustin Luper, Jobie Dryden and Rowdy Hughson. To learn more, call Tami at 605-440-3529. At 4:30 there will be a cookout, then cowboy church at 5 p.m., and the bull riding at 6 p.m., with $1000 added money.

The Cherry Co. Fair Open Horse Show will be Aug. 7, 10 a.m., at Valentine, Neb. Entries are free with cash prizes. Halter classes will enter at the arena gate at 10 a.m. Performance classes must be entered by noon. There will be four age divisions in the classes. For more info, call Lynette at 402-322-0498 or Kari at 402-322-0497.

Faith Stock Show and Rodeo will be Aug. 8-13 at Faith, S.D. There will be everything from 4-H shows to horse races, bronc match, roping, bucking horse futurity and more! For to the Faith Stock Show and Rodeo Facebook page for the official schedule of events.

The Royal Crown at Rock Springs, Wyo., will have $1,282,500 minimum money added to the barrels, breakaway, team roping and calf roping! It will be held Aug. 8-17 with divisions for all ages. For more info, go to http://www.royalcrownrace.com . Entry forms can be found on the website.

There will be an Advanced Bull Riding Clinic Aug. 9-10 at Bierema Ranch, White River, S.D. McKennon Wimberly will be the coach. Call 605-890-9874 for more information.

The Custer County Fair will have a Ranch Horse Open Show on Aug. 11, at Hermosa, S.D.. Registration opens at 8 a.m., show starts at 9. There will be fun classes for everyone. Call or text Carianna Anderson at 605-431-6105 for details. The entry form can be found on the Custer County Fair Facebook page.

Entries are open now for the Tom Horn Days Cowboy Rendezvous Aug. 11-13 at Selle Ranch, Bosler, Wyo. It’s WSRRA approved with good money added. They’ll take 25 entries to the Pasture Ranch Bronc Riding for a chance at $5000 added! The entry fee is $125. There will also be pasture team roping, muley roping, stray gathering and a WRCA approved Ranch Rodeo. Enter the events at http://www.tomhorndays.com . Great event for spectators and there will be great live music every evening. Advance tickets are on the website.

Well, that's my circle for this week.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

July 22, 2023

> Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred Racing, July 29-30; N.D.HorsePark,Fargo,N.D.

> 101st Annual Days of ’76 PRCA Rodeo, July 23-29, Deadwood, S.D.

> Belle Jackpot, July 24, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Badlands Rodeo Bible Camp, July 24-27, Kadoka, S.D.

> Cowgirl Triathlon, July 25, 4 p.m., Crook Co. Fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.

> Weston Co. Mini Roughstock Association Rodeo, July 25, 5:30 p.m., Newcastle, Wyo.

> Womens Ranch Bronc Riding Tour Stop #2, July 26-27, Deadwood, S.D.

> Glendive Ranch Rodeo, July 27, 5 p.m., Dawson Co. Fairgrounds, Glendive, Mont.

> Powder River Working Horse Show Ranch Horse Competition, July 26, 9 a.m.,Broadus, Mont.

> Spirit Lake Youth Rodeo, July 28, 1 p.m., Spirit Lake, N.D.

> Bud Swallow Memorial Bull Riding, July 29, 3 Mile Creek Arena, Kyle, S.D.

> Red, White and Run Barrel Race, July 29, Hart Ranch, Hermosa, S.D.

> South Dakota’s Elite Horse Sale, July 29, Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Platte Co. Fair Ranch Broncs and Ranch Rodeo, July 29, Wheatland, Wyo.

> Kelby George Indergard Memorial Team Roping, July 29, Sidney, Mont.

> Broncs and Barrels on the Big Horn, July 29, 7 p.m., Hardin, Mont.

> Roping On Faith El Rancho Lazado Ranch Roping, July 29-30, McCone Co. FG, Circle, Mont.

> HNIR Indian Relays, July 29-30, Wyoming Downs, Evanston, Wyo.

> Weston Co. Junior Rodeo, July 29-30, 8:45 a.m., Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.

> Roundup Ridge Riders Buttons and Bows Playday, July 30, Roundup, Mont.

> Butte-Lawrence Co. Fair, July 31-Aug. 5, Butte Co. Fairgrounds, Nisland, S.D.

> Fall River County Fair, Aug. 2-6, Edgemont, S.D.

> Butte-Lawrence Co. Fair Ranch Rodeo, Aug. 3, 6 p.m., Butte Co. Fairgrounds, Nisland, S.D.

> Underground Bullriders Youth and Open Bullriding, Aug. 3, Morningside Park, Gillette, Wyo.

> Campbell Co. Fair Ranch Rodeo, Aug. 3, 5 p.m., Morningside Park, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Isabel Ranch Rodeo, Mutton Bustin’, Ranch Broncs, Aug. 4, Isabel, S.D.

> Nisland Youth Rodeo, Aug. 5, 9:30 a.m., Butte Co. Fairgrounds, Nisland, S.D.

> HNIR Phillips Co. Fair Indian Relays, Aug. 5, Dodson, Mont.

> 67th Annual Home On The Ranch Champions Ride Bronc Match, Aug. 5, Sentinel Butte, N.D.

> HNIR Run with the Warriors Indian Relays, Aug. 5-6, Pine Ridge, S.D.

> Joe Wolter/Scott Grosskopf Ranch Roping Clinic, Aug. 5-7, Worden, Mont.

> Oglala Lakota Nation Open Rodeo, Aug. 6, 2 p.m., Pine Ridge, S.D.

> Cheyenne River Cowboy Church Bucking The Bull Bullriding and Camp, Aug. 6, Edgemont, S.D.

> Price Family Team Roping, Aug. 6, noon, Price Ranch, Buffalo, S.D.

> Cherry County Fair Open Horse Show, Aug. 7, 10 a.m., Valentine, Neb.

> Faith Stock Show and Rodeo, Aug. 8-12, Faith, S.D.

> Royal Crown Barrels, Breakaway, Calf Roping, Team Roping, Aug. 8-17, Rock Springs, Wyo.

> Bennett Co. Ranch Rodeo, Aug. 9, 5:30 p.m., Martin, S.D.

> Advanced Bull Riding Clinic, Aug. 9-10, Bierema Ranch, White River, S.D.

> Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, Aug. 11, 1 p.m., Arthur Co. Fairgrounds, Arthur, Neb.

> Custer Co. Fair Open Ranch Horse Show, Aug. 11, 9 a.m., Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

> Tom Horn Days Cowboy Rendezvous, Aug. 11-13, Selle Ranch, Bosler, Wyo.

> Spur of the Moment Women’s and Jr. Premier Ranch Rodeos, Aug. 12, Terry, Mont.

> 24th Annual Terry Ranch Rodeo, Aug. 12, Terry, Mont.

> Faith FFA Goat Team Roping, Aug. 12, 2 p.m., Livestock Barn, Faith, S.D.

> Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club Ranch Sort, Aug. 12, Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

> Indian Relay Races, Aug. 12-13, Faith, S.D.

> Sperry Quarter Horses Performance, Production, Invitational Horse Sale, Aug. 12-13, Beach, N.D.

> Days of 85 Open Rodeo, Aug. 12-13, Ekalaka, Mont.

> 10th Annual Cammack Ranch Supply Ranch Rodeo, Aug. 16, 2:30 p.m., Union Center, S.D.

> Harding County Fair, Aug. 18-20, Camp Crook, S.D.

> HNIR Crow Fair Indian Relays, Aug. 18-20, Crow Agency, Mont.

> 64th Annual Lazy JS Annual Production Sale, Aug. 19, 6:30 p.m., Bowman, N.D.

> All State High School Rodeo Timed Event Challenge, Aug. 19, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Cowboys Against Cancer Benefit Ranch Rodeo/Ranch Broncs, Aug. 19, Sheridan, Wyo.

> 43rd Annual Dakota West Barrel Race, Aug. 19-20, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Xtreme Broncs Final, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D.

> CANCELED: BHSS Summer Horse Sale, Aug. 20, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Ride A Horse Feed A Cowboy Goat Roping and Wiener Dog Races, Aug.24, Hulett, Wyo.

> Ride A Horse Feed A Cowboy Bronc Ride, BBQ, Auction, Dance, Aug. 25, Hulett, Wyo.

> Horsin’ Around Club Open Horse Show, Aug. 26, Bray Arena, CSFG, Rapid City, S.D.

> S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Show, Aug. 26-27, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> 23rd Annual RQHBA Horse Sale, Aug. 27, 1 p.m., Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> PRQHBRA Show and Sale, Sept. 1-3, Powder River Co. Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> 24th Annual Dakota Breeders Classic Production Horse Sale, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., Mobridge, S.D.

> 1st Annual Fizz Bomb Rope Horse Classic, Sept. 9, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> 2nd Annual AK Horse Sale, Sept. 10, Black Hills Roundup Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 26th Annual Breeders Classic Bucking Horse Sale, Sept. 12-13, Kling Ranch, Grassy Butte, N.D.

> 21st Annual Sugar Bars Legacy Sale, Sept. 17, Sheridan Co. Fairgrounds, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club Practice Sort, Sept. 17, 10 a.m., Triple T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Legend Buttes Fall Horse Sale, Sept. 22, Crawford, Neb.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays Championship of Champions, Sept. 22-24, Casper, Wyo.

> Draft Horse Clinic, Sept. 26-29, Smith’s Longhorn Ranch, Hermosa, S.D.

> Bowman Livestock Marketing Fall Horse Sale, Sept. 30, Bowman, N.D.

> VBA Fall Race Meet, Oct. 7-8, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club Practice Sort, Oct. 15, 10 a.m, Triple T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Broncs in the Bakken Bucking Horse Futurity, Oct. 21, 3 p.m., Watford City, N.D.

EVENT SERIES:

>BARREL RACING JACKPOT SERIES: Aug. 22, Amidon, N.D.

>BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION SERIES: July 24, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>BLACK HILLS ROPING CLUB/NEW UNDERWOOD ROPING CLUB JACKPOT TEAM ROPING SERIES: 5:30 p.m., Aug. 9, 23; Sept. 16, New Underwood, S.D.

>BORDERTOWN ARENA TIMED EVENT RODEO SERIES: 5 p.m., July 26; Aug. 9, 16, 23; Kilgore, Neb.

> DUBOIS FRIDAY NIGHT RODEO SERIES: July 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18; 7:30 p.m., Dubois, Wyo.

>GRITTIN’ ALL IN RODEO n RANCH BRONC SERIES: Aug. 5 at Edgemont, S.D.; Aug. 11 at Hermosa, S.D.; Sept. 8 at Oelrichs, S.D.

>HELL ON WHEELS RODEO AND CHUCKWAGON DINNER SERIES: Aug. 25; Sept. 8; Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>HERMOSA BITS AND SPURS SUMMER PLAYDAY SERIES: Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 14; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

>HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING SERIES: July 28; Aug. 4, 18, finals 27; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

>HETTINGER YOUTH RODEO SERIES: 5 p.m., Aug. 2, Hettinger, N.D.

<HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RUN AND ROPE SERIES: Aug. 12, 9 a.m., 6 p.m.,; Sept. 9 and Oct. 14, 9 a.m., Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: Aug. 26, Sept.16, Oct. 21; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RANCH SORTING SERIES: Sept. 2-3; 10 a.m., Scottsbluff, Neb.

>INTERIOR PLAYDAY SERIES: Aug 2 finals; 5 p.m. Interior, S.D.

> JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS RODEO SERIES; July 25 27; Buffalo, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SUMMER TRAIL PRACTICE: Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m., KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

> LAZY YS JACKPOT SUMMER SERIES: July 26; Aug.9; Chadron, Neb

>LONGMIRE DAYS RODEO SERIES: 7 p.m., Aug. 10, Buffalo, Wyo.

> LUTTER/SOLONEN BREAKAWAY PRACTICE NIGHTS: Aug. 2,16; 6:30-9:30; Zell, S.D.

>MOREAU RIVER BREAKAWAY AND CALF ROPING SUMMER SERIES: 6 p.m., July 26; Aug. 2; Hunt Arena, Whitehorse, S.D.

>MT. RUSHMORE RODEO AT PALMER GULCH: 6 p.m., Aug.3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.

>NEWELL FAMILY SUMMER PLAYDAYS: July 28; Newell, S.D.

> PALMER GULCH RODEO SERIES: Aug. 3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.

>SANDHILLS SUMMER SERIES: July 26, Aug. 2; Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb.

>SBC YOUTH RODEO SERIES: Aug. 9, Prairie Knights Casino Arena, Ft. Yates, N.D.

> SHERIDAN COWGIRLS ASSOCIATION RODEO SERIES: Aug. 10; makeup rain dates July 27; Sheridan, Wyo.

>STADHEIMS TUES. NIGHT TEAM ROPING SERIES: 6 p.m., July 25; Aug. 1, 15, 22; at Stadheim Arena, Fruitdale Rd, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>SUNDANCE RODEO CLUB YOUTH RODEO SERIES: Aug.1 (rain date), fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.

>WEDNESDAY NIGHT BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SERIES: Aug. 2, 9, 16; DeLancey’s Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>WESTON COUNTY GYMKHANA SERIES: Aug. 8 (rain date Aug. 3), Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.