Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Bull Ridings, Bronc riding, clinics and schools, OK steer wrestling jackpot

It’s been a beautiful weather week here in spite of some days of high wind. It finally rained a bit and the grass is sure trying to grow. More rain is in the forecast so am sure hoping it comes. Meanwhile, drought still hangs on with clenched teeth to many regions. Northeastern New Mexico is fighting a huge fire in the Las Vegas area. Many friends there have been evacuated, allowed back in and evacuated again. Many don’t know the status of their livestock or homes at this point. Over 300 homes have been lost in New Mexico fires, all in very rural small towns and ranch homes. As bad as the fire and horrendous winds have been, worse yet is that one of the major fires was started by a controlled burn on a day with a high wind warning, preceded by days of 70 mph winds. Tragic and criminal.

On a brighter note, the Sugar Bars Legacy Sale website has all the updates on the exciting changes to the two and three year old futurities on Sept. 17. You can find out more at http://www.sugarbarslegacy.com .

Entries are open for the Prairie Village Bull Riding at Madison, S.D. on June 10. The calcutta will be at 6:30 p.m. and bull riding will start at 7 p.m. There are also mini bulls for those 7-15 with a $50 entry fees. Open bulls will have $4000 added with no entry fee, plus there will be a $500 Make A Wish bounty bull. To enter, text or call 605-842-6077.

The 75th annual Hulett Rodeo, Hulett, Wyo., will have it’s usual fabulous weekend of rodeo, parades and more on June 11-12. The NRCA rodeo entries will be through that association, but the other events must enter another way. Those are Rookie saddle bronc and bulls, ranch broncs, steer riding (9-14) and mutton bustin’, They all have limited entries and fill really fast, so call in right away to 307-467-5929. Also, the committee is still trying to locate their rodeo queen from 1966, Jenks Trenk Wright. If you know her or are her, please call the same number as for entries. If you were a Hulett queen in the past and haven’t been contacted, please do the same.

Another Extreme Bar Bull Riding will be happpening at the Knuckle Saloon in Sturgis, S.D. on May 14. Doors open at 5 p.m., bull riding starts at 7 p.m. Great bull and bull riders and all inside the saloon! For more info, call 605-347-0106.

The Powder River Ladies Roping will be May 21 at Kaycee, Wyo. Breakaway entry fee is $150, for two head, top 10 to short go. If over 60 entries, it will be progressive on one. All girl roping is pick one/draw one for $80, mixed is $40. Enter at 9 a.m., breakaway starts at 10 a.m. WPRA rules and cash only.

The Hermosa Roping Club Team Roping series has set the dates. They’ll run World Series numbers, cash or card only to enter. Dates are May 22, June 3, 12, July 12, 17, 29, Aug. 5, 19, finals Aug. 28. For the Sunday ropings you’ll enter at noon and rope at 1 p.m. For the Friday ropings, it’s enter at 6 and rope at 7 p.m. You can check for updates on the Facebook page.

June 4 is the date for Rusty’s Saloon Bulls and Ranch Broncs at St. Anthony, N.D. There’s $7500 added on bulls, $2500 added on ranch broncs. Enter on May 23, noon to 6 p.m. CST, with Central Entry 701-674-3214.

Sitting Bull College Youth Rodeo will be May 25, 1 p.m. at Ft. Yates, N.D. Call in entries on May 23 to 701-455-1161. There are three age divisions from 0-18!

The OK Spring Shootout Steer Wrestling Jackpot will be at Dupree, S.D. May 28. There’s $14,000 added! Ote Berry Jr. World Qualifier has $1000 added; Champions Match $4000 winner takes all; Open Jackpot has an 80% payback and the Shootout is guaranteed a payout of $10,000 for first. Call Kody Woodward at 605-200-1658.

There will be a Bronc Riding School May 28-30 at the Poplar Rodeo Grounds, Poplar, Mont. It’s a free school with multiple divisions, starting with ages 5-16. It’s free with daily registration, but you must accompany your kid and stay there with them. Instructors are rodeo greats Monte “Hawkeye” Henson and Marty Young Bear. To get registered or learn more, call Dale Four Bear at 406-768-7063 (cell) or 406-768-3852 (home).

If you didn’t get your S.D. 4-H rodeo finals entries in there is now a late fee of $150 and you now have until June 1 or you’re out of luck.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Keep praying for rain, and also for our nation. May God bless America.

UPCOMING EVENTS: May 7, 2022 > Miles City Community College Rodeo, rescheduled to May 5-6, Miles City, Mont. > SDJrHS Regional Rodeo, May 6-7, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Black Hills Spring Classic Horse Show, May 7-8, Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo. > Jake Barnes/Clay O’Bryan Cooper Team Roping School, May 7-8, Rock Springs, Wyo. > Race for the Range Barrel Jackpot, rescheduled to May 13, Dickinson, N.D. > Harding Co. Saddle Bronc Riding Clinic, May 13, 9a.m., Tipperary Arena, Buffalo, S.D. > Extreme Bull Riding, May 14, 5 p.m., The Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D. > KPH Arena Ranch Horse Show, May 14, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Race For The Range Jackpot Barrel Race, May 14, Stark Co. Fairgrounds, Dickinson, N.D. > Shannon Lakner Memorial NVRHA-WY Show, May 14-15, Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo. > FREE Tom Reeves Bronc Riding School, May 18-19, Ogallala, Neb. > World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, May 19-20, Miles City, Mont. > SDJrHS State Finals, May 20-21, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Powder River Ladies Roping, May 21, 9 a.m., Kaycee, Wyo. > Matt Dean Memorial Roping, May 21-22, Saddle Club Arena, Geddes, S.D. > Open Consignment Horse Sale, May 22, Bowman Livestock, Bowman, N.D. > Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 24-25, Buffalo, S.D. > Sitting Bull College Youth Rodeo, May 25, 1 p.m., Ft. Yates, N.D. > Cody Ward Ranch Sorting Clinic, May 27, 5:30 p.m., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Buck Brannaman Clinic, May 27-29, Spearfish, S.D. > Open Ladies Breakaway, May 28, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Hell’s A’Roarin’ Horse Drive, May 28, Gardiner, Mont. > Cowgirl Up Women’s Ranch Rodeo, May 28, Hamilton, Mont. > 13th Annual Full House Elite Performance Horse Sale, May 28, Newcastle, Wyo. > OK Spring Shootout Steer Wrestling Jackpot, May 28, Dupree, S.D. > Youth Bronc Riding School, May 28-30, Poplar Rodeo Grounds, Poplar, Mont. > Back When They Bucked All Day Rodeo, May 29-30, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D. > Elsabe Hausauer Horsemanship Clinic, May 28-29, Schantz Ranch, Glenn Ullin, N.D. > Dane Kissack-Jay Mattson Calf Roping/Breakaway school, May 29-June 2, Sturgis, S.D. > Buck Brannaman Colt Starting Clinic, June 2-5, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo. > Healing Horse Ranch Horse Sale, June 3, Parshall, N.D. > Rusty’s Saloon Bulls and Ranch Broncs, June 4, St. Anthony, N.D. > Casey Tibbs Match of Champions, June 4, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > FunDay Shows, June 4-5, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 6-9, Meteetsee, Wyo. > NDHSRA State Finals, June 8-12, Bowman, N.D. > Paul and Robin Tierney Breakaway Clinic, June 9-10, Buffalo, S.D. > Gridiron Barrel and Pole Futurity, June 9-11, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. > Prairie Village Bull Riding and Mini Bull Riding, June 10, Madison, S.D. > Deadwood PBR, June 10-11, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D. > Custer Ranch Rodeo, June 11, Custer, Mont. > 75th Annual Hulett Rodeo, June 11-12, Hulett, Wyo. > Hollers-Golliher Adult Ladies Breakaway Clinic, June 13-14, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > 73rd Annual SDHSRA Finals, June 14-19, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > NWBRA Finals, June 17-19, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > 7th Annual Brandon Delzer/Pedro Dennis Mem.Bull Riding, June 18, Bothwells, Rapid City, S.D. > KPH Arena Ranch Horse Show, June 18, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > 2nd Annual Hadley McCormick Memorial Roping, June 25, Harrison, Neb. > Broken Bit Ranch Rodeo, June 25, Richey, Mont. > NHSRA Finals, July 17-23, Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. > Team Branding, July 23, 6 p.m., Ag Center, Big Piney, Wyo. > 2nd Annual South Dakota Elite Horse Sale, July 30, Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Sugar Bars Legacy Futurity and Sale, Sept. 17-18, Sheridan, Wyo. > Championship of Champion Indian Relays, Sept. 23-25, Ft. Pierre, S.D.