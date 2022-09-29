Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Calendars, bronc riding, Iron Cowgirl, barrels, roping, playdays, ranch broncs

I went to the Championship of Champions Indian Relays in Ft. Pierre, S.D. last weekend. It was outstanding in every way and I highly recommend going to any of the relays you can get to. This was the “NFR” of the relays, so the top teams were vying for the big dollars and prizes. They will be at Ft. Pierre again next year, as will I, God willing, and then they’ll move to the next location. That could be clear out in Washington so you’d better get the Ft. Pierre relays penciled in on your calendar for 2023.

SDHSRA calendar sales have started. If you want to help the S.D. kids get to nationals, this is a great way to do it, plus you get a great calendar and a chance to win some money too. You can see if your neighbor kid is a SDHSRA member by going to http://www.sdhsra.com and then hit them up for a calendar. The one who sells the most calendars wins a saddle!

The Brad Gjermundson Extreme Bronc Riding will be Oct. 7-8 at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge, New Town , N.D. They’ll have a calcutta at 4 p.m. each day in the Arikira Room, then the performances at 7 p.m. There’s an amazing lineup of bronc riders and they’ll be getting on the top stock. Should be a good show!

Hermosa Bits and Sputs “Under the Lights” awards, potluck and playday, will be Oct. 8, 3 p.m., at the Hermosa Arena, Hermosa, S.D. There’s a costume contest too, so should be fun.

The toughest event of the year is here! The Ethel Whitcher Memorial will be Oct. 15-16., at the Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. On the 15th, 9 a.m., the Iron Cowgirl event will start. It has $3,500 added. There will be a cowgirl trail course, breakaway, goat tying, and barrels, and each contestant competes in all of the events. Entry fee is $375 and the top 10 will be back for the short round, which will have a calcutta at 5 p.m. You must pre-enter this event and entries close Oct. 9. It’s online entries only and you can find the form at http://www.cloverleafbarrelracing.com . On Sunday the 16th, it will be the open 4D barrel race with $1,000 added. Enter that onsite at 9 a.m., exhibitions 9-11:30 a.m., peewees at noon, 4D to follow that.

Gordon Livestock Market, Gordon, Neb., will be having a catalog horse sale on Nov. 13. The deadline to consign a horse in the catalog is Oct. 10. Go to http://www.gordonlivestock.com for the forms.

There’s going to be a send off party and fundraiser for the Ford Boys, Jackson and Kashton, Oct. 13, 6 p.m., at Sturgis Brewing Company, Sturgis, S.D. The boys have qualified for the INFR in Las Vegas, Nev., and this will help them get there. There’s an all you can eat spaghetti dinner for $12, a silent auction and 50/50 drawing. Help these boys get to Vegas!

Miles City Community College rodeo team is hosting some fall jackpots at the Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. Barrels will be Oct. 13, 29, and Nov. 12; breakaway and tie down roping Oct. 22 and Nov. 5; team roping Oct. 23 and Nov. 6.Details will will soon be available on the Miles City Community College Pioneers facebook page.

SK Productions Barrel Races at Scott Ranch Arena, Douglas, Wyo., will be Oct. 15 and Nov. 20. Pre-entries open on the Monday before the race at 307-359-2591.

KPH Fall Funday Series will be kicking off soon at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. Dates are Oct. 18, Nov. 12 and Dec. 3. Enter before 8 a.m., event starts at 9. There are four age divisions for ages 5-100, with many fun events. Go to http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com for details and events.

University of Wyoming will be hosting the “Tribute to Steamboat’ ranch bronc ride at Hansen Arena, Laramie, Wyo., on Oct. 20. Doors will open at 5 p.m., broncs at 6. There’s about $4,000 in cash and prizes at this point and they’re taking the first 12 who get there check in to Rand. Top six come back for short go. Entry fee is $200 and you can send your check to Selle Rodeo Productions, 1515 Two Rivers Rd, Bosler, WY 82051.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Enjoy this beautiful weather and have a great week. Pray for rain, our nation and that God will bless America.

EVENT SERIES >ARP WINTER SERIES TEAM ROPING: noon, Oct. 22, Nov. 5, Dec.3, Jan. 14, Feb. 11, 16, Mar.4, 24, Apr. 1, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > BARRELS AND POLES: Oct. 15, Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB SHOWS: Nov. 18-20, Dec. 15-18, Jan. 13-15, Feb. 17-19, March 16-18; Hot Springs Co. Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. >BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES FALL/WINTER SERIES: Oct.23, Nov. 20, Dec. 18, Feb. 19, March 19, Jan 21-22 roughstock school; DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. >GILLETTE COLLEGE BACK TO SCHOOL JACKPOT Goats, Tie Down and Breakaway: Oct. 11. Gillette College Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >GILLETTE COLLEGE FALL JACKPOT SERIES: breakaway, tie down roping, team roping;10 a.m., Oct. 23, 30, Nov. 13, 17, Gillette College Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >KPH ARENA FALL FUNDAY SERIES: Oct. 18, Nov. 12, Dec. 3, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >KPH ARENA RANCH SHOW SERIES: 8 a.m., Oct. 15, Nov. 5, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >MILES CITY COMMUNITY COLLEGE FALL JACKPOTS: Barrels Oct. 13, 29, Nov. 12; Breakaway and tie down roping Oct. 22, Nov. 5; team roping Oct. 23, Nov. 6; Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. >TILTRUMS’ CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice: Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D.