Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Cancellation, barrels, Black Hills Roundup, ranch rodeos, ranch broncs, benefit roping

It has sure been raining in my area. So much rain that haying is really challenging for those with early season hay like alfalfa and some grass hays. The rain has sure been great for the pasture grass and I hear that reservoirs are finally full that have been dry or nearly dry for several years.

The BHSS Summer Horse Sale has been canceled. The consignment deadline for the BHSS Winter sale is Nov. 15, if you want in that one.

The Red, White and Run 5D Barrel Race at the Hart Ranch Arena, Hermosa, S.D.,will be June 30. Entries on-site until 2 p.m. There are also side pots, youth and peewee divisions. For entry forms go to http://www.LIProductions.us .

The 104th Annual Black Hills Roundup at Belle Fourche, S.D., will be kicking off the end of the month. June 30 is the Ranch Rodeo. A free BBQ with your ticket starts at 5:30, then the queen coronation at 6 p.m, and the Ranch Rodeo at 7 p.m. July 1 is the PRCA Steer Roping, starting at 8 a.m., with free admission. The PRCA rodeo will be July 1-4, with performances at 7 p.m. July 1-3, then 3 p.m. on the 4th. There will be many other activities, including a parade, cattle drive, mutton bustin’, and live music going on as well. For a full schedule and ticket info, go to http://www.blackhillsroundup.com .

There’s going to be Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding at Glendo, Wyo., on July 1. The WSRRA sanctioned ranch broncs is $125 entry with $1000 added money. The Ranch Rodeo will take 10 teams at $400/team, entries due June 30. There will be kid’s events as well. For more information or to enter, call Gene Daly at 307-331-1049.

Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D., will be holding the SL Independence Run Barrel Race on July 1, 11 a.m. Besides the open there will be 2D futurity sidepots, peewees, youth 3D and 2D derby sidepots. There’s $500 added too.

A Ranch Bronc school and bronc ride will be July 4, at Big Sky, Mont. It’s $100 entry to get into the groundwork school and the bronc ride. The groundwork will be 12-5 p.m., then the beginner friendly ranch broncs will follow. This will be at Lone Mountain Ranch, Big Sky, Mont. To sign up, call Brittany Miller at 406-865-0825 or Leland McMillan at 406-498-9249.

There will be a Roping For A Reason benefit team roping to help Trevor and Kelsey Hugg family and the Brigg Price family with medical expenses. There will be two ropings on July 4. A warmup #11.5 slide then a benefit five head drawpot. It will be at the Clint Cobb Arena, Red Owl, S.D. The warmup roping is enter at 9, rope at 10. Benefit to follow. Please text your entry to Donelle ahead of time so they have enough stock. Her number is 605-515-0432. For info, call Clint at 605-515-0229 or Troy at 605-515-0121.

The Moorcroft Jubilee Ranch Rodeo, Bronc Match and Mutton Bustin’ will be July 7, gates open at 5 p.m., calcutta at 6, with the events to follow. To enter the ranch rodeo, it’s $250, ranch broncs $75, and the first 12 head of 0-6 year old mutton busters are free. To enter, go to http://www.moorcroftrodeoclub.com .

The Riverside Ranch Bronc Ride and Stray Gathering at Moorcroft, Wyo., will be July 8. They’ll take 20 ranch bronc riders, WSRRA sanctioned, and 12 two man stray gathering teams. There’s $5000 added to the ranch broncs! Entry fee for the ranch broncs is $225, stray gathering $100/team. The broncs are from Burch Rodeo so pull your hats down! Enter at http://www.moorcroftrodeoclub.com .

July 7-8 is the Buffalo Gap Blow Out, with the youth rodeo on the 7th, 6 p.m. Pre-enter only. July 8 is all day activities, with a parade at 1 p.m., buffalo feed, then at 6 p.m. a ranch rodeo, mutton bustin’, and ranch broncs.The entries will be 4-6 p.m., at 605-890-1533. They’ll take 12 ranch rodeo teams at $400, $1500 added; 15 ranch bronc riders at $150, $1000 added;and WSRRA approved. The Facebook page has all the details on the various activities.

Well, that’s my soggy circle for this week. Be watching out for grass founder in your horses, ponies, burros and mules. This year is ripe for it. I hope you’re getting rain where you need it, and please, pray for this nation. May God bless America.

> PRCA Rodeo Academy FREE Roughstock Schools, June 5-29, Cody, Wyo.

> 14th Annual Black Hills Roundup Ranch Rodeo, June 30,7 p.m., Belle Fourche, S.D.

> WSRRA Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, July 1, Glendo, Wyo.

> SL Independence Run Barrel Race, July 1, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

> Black Hills Roundup Steer Roping, July 1, 8 a.m., Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 104th Black Hills Roundup PRCA Rodeo, July 1-4, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> WJRA, July 1-2, Sundance, Wyo.

> Black Hills Roundup WPRA Timed Event Slack, July 1-2, 8 a.m., Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Black Hills Roundup PRCA Timed Event Slack, July 3, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Roping for a Reason Benefit Team Roping, July 4, Clint Cobb Arena, Red Owl, S.D.

> Moorcroft Jubilee Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Match, July 7, 6 p.m., Moorcroft, Wyo.

> Buffalo Gap Blowout Youth Rodeo/Ranch Rodeo/Ranch Broncs, July 7-8, Buffalo Gap, S.D.

> Riverside Ranch Bronc Ride and Stray Gathering, July 8, Moorcroft, Wyo.

> WJRA, July 8-9, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Gordon Livestock Open Horse Sale, July 11, Gordon, Neb.

> Mercer Co. Ranch Rodeo/Ranch Broncs, July 14, 4 p.m., Beulah, N.D.

> Eagle Butte Hometown Days Bull Riding, July 14, 6 p.m., Eagle Butte, S.D.

> Gumbo Ridge Bronc Ride and Ranch Rodeo, July 14-15, Murdo, S.D.

> Ekalaka Track and Arena Youth Rodeo, July 15, 10 a.m., Ekalaka, Mont.

> WJRA finals, July 21-23, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Jordan Ranch Rodeo, July 22, 11 a.m., Jordan, Mont.

> Badlands Rodeo Bible Camp, July 24-27, Kadoka, S.D.

> Powder River Working Horse Show Ranch Horse Competition, July 26, 9 a.m.,Broadus, Mont.

> South Dakota’s Elite Horse Sale, July 29, Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Platte Co. Fair Ranch Broncs and Ranch Rodeo, July 29, Wheatland, Wyo.

> Kelby George Indergard Memorial Team Roping, July 29, Sidney, Mont.

> Broncs and Barrels on the Big Horn, July 29, 7 p.m., Hardin, Mont.

> Weston Co. Junior Rodeo, July 29-30, 8:45 a.m., Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.

> 67th Annual Home On The Ranch Champions Ride Bronc Match, Aug. 5, Sentinel Butte, N.D.

> Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, Aug. 11, 1 p.m., Arthur Co. Fairgrounds, Arthur, Neb.

> Custer Co. Fair Open Ranch Horse Show, Aug. 11, 9 a.m., Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

> Joe Wolter/Scott Grosskopf Ranch Roping Clinic, Aug. 5-7, Worden, Mont.

> Lazy JS Annual Horse Sale, Aug. 19, Bowman, N.D.

> All State High School Rodeo Timed Event Challenge, Aug. 19, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Cowboys Against Cancer Benefit Ranch Rodeo/Ranch Broncs, Aug. 19, Sheridan, Wyo.

> CANCELED: BHSS Summer Horse Sale, Aug. 20, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Show, Aug. 26-27, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> PRQHBRA Show and Sale, Sept. 1-3, Powder River Co. Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> 1st Annual Fizz Bomb Rope Horse Classic, Sept. 9, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> 2nd Annual AK Horse Sale, Sept. 10, Black Hills Roundup Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays Championship of Champions, Sept. 22-24, Casper, Wyo.

> VBA Fall Race Meet, Oct. 7-8, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

June 17, 2023

EVENT SERIES:

>BARREL RACING JACKPOT SERIES: July 18, Aug. 22, Amidon, N.D.

>BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION SERIES: July 6 (rain date), Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>BLACK HILLS ROPING CLUB/NEW UNDERWOOD ROPING CLUB JACKPOT TEAM ROPING SERIES: 5:30 p.m., Aug. 9, 23; Sept. 16, New Underwood, S.D.

>BORDERTOWN ARENA TIMED EVENT RODEO SERIES: 5 p.m., June 28; July 12, 19, 26; Aug. 9, 16, 23; Kilgore, Neb.

>C2 SUMMER SERIES: June 26 (finals); Faith, S.D.

> DUBOIS FRIDAY NIGHT RODEO SERIES: June 30; July 7, 14, 21, 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18; 7:30 p.m., Dubois, Wyo.

>HELL ON WHEELS RODEO AND CHUCKWAGON DINNER SERIES: June 30; July 7, 14; Aug. 25; Sept. 8; Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>HERMOSA BITS AND SPURS SUMMER PLAYDAY SERIES: July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 14; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

>HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING SERIES: July 7, 28; Aug. 4, 18, finals 27; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

>HETTINGER YOUTH RODEO SERIES: 5 p.m., June 29, July 20, Aug. 2, Hettinger, N.D.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: July 7, Aug. 26, Sept.16, Oct. 21; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RANCH SORTING SERIES: Sept. 2-3; 10 a.m., Scottsbluff, Neb.

>INTERIOR PLAYDAY SERIES: June 28; July 12, 19; Aug 2 finals; 5 p.m. Interior, S.D.

> JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS RODEO SERIES; June 27; July 11, 18, 25 27; Buffalo, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SUMMER TRAIL CHALLENGE: June 25; July 9; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SUMMER TRAIL PRACTICE: Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m., KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

> LAZY YS JACKPOT SUMMER SERIES: June 28; July 26; Aug.9; Chadron, Neb

>LI’L WRANGLER YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 29; July 15 finals; Watford City, N.D.

>LONGMIRE DAYS RODEO SERIES: 7 p.m., June 29; July 6, 13, 21; Aug. 10, Buffalo, Wyo.

> LUTTER/SOLONEN BREAKAWAY PRACTICE NIGHTS: July 5, 19; Aug. 2, 16; 6:30-9:30; Zell, S.D.

>MJ PRODUCTIONS SUMMER RODEO NIGHTS TIMED EVENT SERIES: June 29; 5 p.m., Wrangler Arena, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

>MT. RUSHMORE RODEO AT PALMER GULCH: 6 p.m., Aug.3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.

>MURDO PLAYDAY SERIES: 6:30 p.m.CT, June 28; July 5, 19; Murdo, S.D.

>NEWELL FAMILY SUMMER PLAYDAYS: June 26; July 10, 17, 28; Newell, S.D.

>NEW UNDERWOOD ROPING CLUB PLAAYDAY SERIES: June 27; July 6, 11 (finals), New Underwood, S.D.

>OELRICHS YOUTH RODEO SERIES: July 1, 4p.m.; Oelrichs, S.D.

> PALMER GULCH RODEO SERIES: Aug. 3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.

>SANDHILLS SUMMER SERIES: June 28; July 12, 26, Aug. 2; Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb.

>SBC YOUTH RODEO SERIES: July 12, Aug. 9, Prairie Knights Casino Arena, Ft. Yates, N.D.

> SHERIDAN COWGIRLS ASSOCIATION RODEO SERIES: June 29; July 20; Aug. 10; makeup rain dates July 27; Sheridan, Wyo.

>STADHEIMS TUES. NIGHT TEAM ROPING SERIES: 6 p.m.,June 27; July 11, 25; Aug. 1, 15, 22; at Stadheim Arena, Fruitdale Rd, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>SUNDANCE RODEO CLUB YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 27; July 11; Aug.1 (rain date), fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.

>WEDNESDAY NIGHT BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SERIES: July 19; Aug. 2, 9, 16; DeLancey’s Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>WESTON COUNTY GYMKHANA SERIES:July 6; Aug. 8 (raindates July 18 and Aug. 3), Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.