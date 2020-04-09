Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Cancellations and postponements; SD brands, futurity payments due, Gordon Livestock horse sale

The shutdown continues, though people in agriculture don’t have a choice but to keep going and doing their daily work. I saw a statistic showing, through cell phone signal tracking, the people in South and North Dakota, eastern Montana and eastern Wyoming weren’t staying home very well. It appeared that they were moving like they normally do. Well duh. Of course they are. They’re still feeding stock, working on fences, checking cows, and daily work, just like always. Many can rack up 25-50 miles a day with cell signal travel, whether by horse, ATV, pickup or tractor, just making the rounds and not leaving the place. Folks who compile these studies just have no idea what life is like out in the flyover country.

Let’s get the cancellations and postponements out of the way first. Legend Buttes Spring Horse Sale, Crawford, Neb.,; Bishop Mule Days, Bishop, Calif., refunds sent asap; M & M Equine Futurity/Derby at Wright, Wyo.; College National Finals Rodeo, Casper, Wyo; GiddyUp Open Horse Show, may still have western dressaage clinic scheduled for May 2; Burke and Geddes (Triple Crown) High School rodeos; Golliher Spring Series; Hells A’Roarin’ Annual Horse drive and fundraiser at Gardiner, Mont, drive will still happen but not sure how to do it as of now, details TBA.

Postponements I have are Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinics, dates TBA; Larry Larson Equine Photography Clinic, date TBA, thank you from Larry to all who signed up from the States and Canada; Faith (SD) High School rodeo will try to reschedule late summer;

It’s really difficult for committees that put on events to decide what to do. Advertising and sponsorship are so crucial for making events work and not knowing if they dare actually hold an event puts them in a troublesome spot. I sure don’t envy those who have to make the decisions.

Here’s another reminder for S. Dak. Brand owners. Your renewals are due May 1. If you did not get a renewal notice, contact the brand office at http://www.sdbrandboard.com or call 605-773-3324.

For you folks with the fast horses, your S.D. and N.D. bred two year olds can run in the 1889 Futurity scheduled for Aug. 16 at Canterbury Park. The conditions and information has been posted at http://www.horseracingsd.com. The first payment is due May 15.

Gordon Livestock Auction’s Spring Horse Sale has been rescheduled for May 17. The catalog preview will be at noon, sale at 2 p.m., loose horses at 9:30 and uncatalogued riding horses will sell after the catelog horses. There are 70 horses consigned to the sale. Call 308-282-1171.

They decided to go ahead and set the dates for the Little Eagles Rodeo Series at Crawford, Neb. Prizes and format will be different due to the circumstances, but if everyone’s free to move about again, they still want to have fun, which is why they do it to start with! Dates are June 5, 12 and 19.

The Tequila Run Barrel Race at Thornton Arena, Sidney, Mont., has been rescheduled for June 7. More information will be posted right away. Call 701-798-3301 for info.

It’s time to be getting your practice in for the 1st Annual Rawhide Triathlon for Cowboys and Cowgirls on July 25. It will be at the Niobrara County Fairgrounds, Lusk, Wyo, starts at 10 a.m. The events are men’s steer stop, barrels and large goat tying; women’s are breakaway, barrels and goat tying. Youth divisions will hae boys and girls breakaway, barrels and goats. Adult entry fees are $125, youth $75. Call Bob Musfelt at 307-340-0172 or Corky Fosher at 307-216-0002.

Entries are open now for the 1st Annual Brian Curtis Memorial Bull Riding at the Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. on August 15. It will be a TPBR sanctioned event and will also have 10 junior bull riders. Call Karisa Curtis at 605-639-3143 to enter.

Well, that’s my socially distant circle for another week. I hope you take time to contemplate the true meaning of the Easter season. Jesus loves us so much that he would rather die than see us die without Him. Be blessed and be safe.