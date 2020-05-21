Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Cancellations, reschedules, clinics, events actually happening

It’s a beautiful time of year for us in the ranch and farm country. The grass is green, birds are singing, stock is enjoying the peaceful days before the heat and flies descend on them, and most of us aren’t haying yet. I got to go brand this week and enjoyed my day immensely. Got my own calves branded, got to visit with some great folks, and watch good horses work and good mama cows take care of their calves. It was a slice of paradise for me.

I don’t know about you folks, but I’m sure tired of all the political manure being slung about and the whole pandemic craziness. I look at the headline news stories about the deal and it reminds me of a nine year old who has told a lie. Each day the lie changes, is elaborated upon, and twisted around. Each lie makes the first lie worse, until one wouldn’t know the truth if it bit them on the ankle. Trying to discern lies from truth is challenging any time one watches the news, especially the main stream “tabloid” propoganda, but even harder now. I guess I’ll just keep getting my news from the Almighty God. If He makes the sun light up the morning and I lived through another night, I am sure that I am to live that new day with purpose, not fear. By the way, this paragraph is my opinion, not necessarily the publicly spoken opinion of this newspaper or any of it’s affiliates or personnel.

Cancellations: Three Mile Creek Youth Rodeo School and Rodeo at Kyle, S.D.; the remainder of the Spring Series at Graham Arena, Baker, Mont.; CSRA Show for June but the Shawn Flarida Clinic is still on; Flandreau (S.D.) high school practice rodeo. If you are interested in an event, be sure and check back with the event promoters to be sure it hasn’t been cancelled.

Rescheduled: North Platte (Neb.) Buffalo Bill PRCA Rodeo is usually in June but will now be Aug. 5-8; Ty Tuff Goat Tying clinic at Heartland Arena, Huron, S.D. will now be June 30-July 1. The Ropin’ On The Rosebud Open Ladies Breakaway Roping series Busby, Mont., event will be rescheduled for later this summer.

The Boots and Saddle Club Playdays at Rounds Arena, Rapid City, S.D. will be starting June 7. Other series dates are July 12, 26; August 30; Sept. 6.

SDCHA Show will be June 5-7 at the Reed Ranch, Faith, S.D. on June 5-7. All divisions will be offered. There will also be a Kenny Ingalls Cutting Clinic at the Reed Ranch on June 4 before the show. For more information call Jason Reed at 605-391-0111.

The Bots Sots Remound Horse Sale will be June 6 at Sheridan, Wyo., with the preview at 10 a.m., sale at 4 p.m. There will be livestream and remote bidding available. You can get registered, look at the catalog horses and watch videos of consignments at http://www.BotsSotsRemount.com.

New Salem, N.D. Is the place, June 7 the date, for the Bust’n Mini Broncs and Bulls. It will be at 2 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Age groups are 0-8, 9-11, 12-14, and 15-17, $50 entry fee. They will have mini through full sized stock to accommodate each age group. To enter the mini broncs, call Kerri at 701-880-8372, for mini bulls call Hunter at 612-223-0759. The West River Rodeo Bible Camp will have the concessions and the proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Bible camp later this summer.

The Torrington (Wyo) Ranch Rodeo will be June 14, 1 p.m. Entries are open now and will fill fast as it’s a little different event. It’s for two man teams, $125/team, and they will get three cattle in the arena. They are to brand one, tie one, and load one. Text Logan Milligan at 307-534-5193 to enter or for info.

The Montana Junior High School Rodeo Finals in Sidney, Mont., is ON! Sadly, no spectators will be allowed, just parents and siblings, but at least they will get a finals.

Belle Jackpot Association dates are May 27; June 3, 10; July 15, 29; August 5 and a rain date, Aug. 12. The office will open at 4:30, events begin at 6 p.m. after exhibitions. Please pre-register if you can as the “office” registration table will be outside.

The Spring Fling USCHA Region 1 Extravaganza Cutting and Ranch Cutting will be May 29-30, 8 a.m., at Hot Springs County Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. Call or text Jacquee Daniels at 402-750-7447 or check it all out at http://www.United States Cutting.com.

Well, that’s my circle for the week. Be safe and enjoy living.