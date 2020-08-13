Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Cancellations, reschudules, BSRRA finals, Trail Challenge, barrels, team roping, Newell Labor schedule

There’s another major event cancellation, therefore cancellations of small events that are related. The Indian National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nev., has been cancelled. Some, if not all, of the GPIRA rodeos have been cancelled for this region as well, so if you were planning on going, you’d better check first. I do know that the one that was to be held in Interior, S.D. is cancelled.

The Championship of Champions Indian Relay finals have been RESCHEDULED to Sept. 18-20, at Casper, Wyo. Check out ticket sales as they might be limited due to the ever changing seating restrictions and suchlike.

The Big Sky Ranch Rodeo Association Finals committee understands that some of the qualifiying ranch rodeos were not held, therefore preventing some teams from making it to the finals. The finals, which will be Sept. 19 at Forsyth, Mont., will have a drawing for six spots in the ranch rodeo. The teams can only enter the drawing once and must have good, reliable contact info and get entered by Aug. 20, 1:30 p.m. when the drawing will be held. If your team is drawn, you have until Aug. 28 to get your $500 entry fee in. Teams will have five members, at least one has to be of the opposite sex. No one can be on more than one team. They will require that each team include: team name, contact person with phone number, email or mailing addres of that person. You can email it to bigkyranchrodeofinals@gmail.com, or text it to 406-351-1270. If you prefer, you can also mail it to BSRRF, Box 61, Hysham, MT 59038.

KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo., will be holding a Trail Challenge Show on Aug. 22. Practice runs will be from 8 a.m.-noon, with the show starting at 12:30. Entry is $40/run, with a 50% payback jackpot. There are classes for every level and age too. You can find the entry form on the Facebook page Kluz Performance Horses or at http://www.kluzperformancehorse.com.

There will be an Open To The World Rodeo on Aug. 22, 2 p.m., at the Interior, S.D. arena. All events offered, including junior barrels and adult rescue race. To enter call Dana on Aug. 17 at 605-685-8079.

The 10th Annual Bobbi Johnson Memorial Barrel Race will be Aug. 28, 7 p.m., at the Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. If there are 50 or more entries, it will be a 5D format. You’ll get one run only. Entries are $55. Exhibitions will be from 4-6:30 p.m. It is NWBRA approved. Call Billi at 605-210-2561 of Fran at 605-641-0238 for info.

Ryan and Kerbi Bowden will be holding a Youth Team Roping at their arena near Belle Fourche, S.D. on Aug. 29. Entry fee is that you come and participate in the devotionals and fellowship with Pastor Isaac.

The 3rd Annual Blunt Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs will be Aug. 29, 11 a.m. CDT, at Blunt, S.D. Entries are limited to 15 four person teams. There will be a dance with live music after the ranch bronc riding. Call Clayton Etzkorn at 605-870-6151 to enter or for info.

There will be Tour of Champions Indian Relay Races Aug. 29-30 at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, Buffalo, WY. It will be 2 p.m. both days. There’s no more exciting horse racing in the world than the Indian relays!

The Newell Labor Day weekend lineup is stellar, as usual. Full schedule of events and times can be found on http://www.newellcommunityclub.com. The 3rd Annual Newell Bronc Match will be Friday, Sept. 4 with a colt futurity, calcutta, bronc match, all sanctioned by the WFA. There’s $1000 added for colt consignors, $2500 consignors, $2500 added for contestants! Stock contractors can register online at http://www.worldfuturity.com. Contestants can enter by calling Matt Mangis at 605-415-3462 or Cleve Schmidt at 605-430-7319.

The Newell Ranch rodeo will be on Sept. 5, calcutta at noon and rodeo at 1 p.m. Teams must have one woman, one 14 and under, on 50 or older, and one man/one woman any age. Entries are open until Aug. 28 and it’s $100/team to enter, taking the first 10 teams. To enter or for more information, call Denna Lindsey at 432-208-4261 or email her at dennalindsey@gmail.com.

Also at Newell, there will be a Buddy Barrel Race after the bronc match on Friday, Sept. 4; on the 5th the queen pageant, fireman’s BBQ and street dance. On the 6th is the Coy Price Memorial Team Roping and Breakaway; and on Labor Day, a parade at 10 a.m., rodeo slack at 8 a.m., Rodeo at 1 p.m. with the World Championship Sheep Teepeeing of course. Enter on Aug. 24, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., by calling/texting Cheyenne at 605-515-1137.

