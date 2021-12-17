Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Christmas already, plains storms, Buck and Ball entries, BHSS events

How can it be the last week leading up to Christmas already? This year has just streaked by. Next thing you know, we’ll all be writing the wrong year on our checks. Thankfully it’s pretty easy to turn a one into a two.

My heart goes out to those in the terrible storm event this past week. Wind damage, blowing dirt, and fires driven by record setting wind plagued the great plains region. Wind speeds of over 100 mph clocked many places. Several ranches in Kansas were simply wiped out by fire that consumed not only homes and buildings, but also livestock. I can’t even imagine facing that.

The New Year’s Eve Buck and Ball in Gillette, Wyo., has opened entries for the barebacks, saddle broncs and bulls. Much of the stock will be fresh from NFR appearances, including Lunatic From Hell. If you want to enter, get with it as it fills fast. Call Tiffani Robertson at 605-545-7865 for info.

The Dec. 30 Burch Rodeo futurity is taking 20 teams for $1,000 team, and you bring two horses four or five years old and one any horse for the short go. They also need 40 bronc riders for the long round, 20 of which will return for the short go. Entry fee is $100.Futurity is at 1 p.m., Burch Rodeo Stock will sell at 3 p.m. All at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. Call Anna Burch at 307-682-3662 or text her at 405-401-5404.

Entries are open now for the 2022 BHSS Broncs for Breakfast ranch bronc riding, which will be on Feb. 2 at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. They’ll take the first 31 entries, two alternates, and you must be 18 or over. Enter online only at http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com/events/2022/bronc-for-breakfast .

SK Productions Barrel Races 2022 schedule is Jan. 1, 15, 29; Feb. 5, 26. Races are at the Scott Ranch Arena, Douglas, Wyo. Pre-entries Thurs. and Friday before the event. Text Kiley at 307-359-2591.

There will be a New Year’s Eve Roping at the 3J Arena, Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, Casper, Wyo on Jan. 1. Enter at 11, rope at noon. Call Justin Johnson at 307-258-4071 or Jhett Johnson at 307-258-3131.

Jobman’s Lazy E& Arena, Bayard, Neb., rescheduled their Dec. 15 roping to Jan. 5. Call 308-631-1646 for info.

The South Dakota Horseman’s Association, in conjunction with SDTA and SDQHRA, will hold their annual meeting Jan. 8 at the Chateau Event Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. on Jan. 8. Thoroughbred meeting will be at 3 p.m., SDQHRA meeting at 3:30, SDHA at 4:30, with silent auction 6-9 p.m., plus musical entertainment at 7 p.m. All times are CST.

The Wooly In The Winter Ranch Rodeo will be Jan. 8 at Dawson Co. Fairgrounds, Lexington, Neb. Call Seth at 308-325-3945 or Austin at 785-821-1253 to learn more.

Thar’s Ranch Sorting will hold the BHSS Kick Off Ranch Sorting on Jan. 15-16 at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

Well, that wraps up my circle for the week. I hope you have a blessed Christmas and that you have a safe and fun season. Let’s not forget that it’s the birth of our Savior that we are celebrating, and be filled with joy at that news.

FALL/WINTER EVENT SERIES: >ARP WINTER BARREL AND POLE SERIES: Jan 16, Feb. 13, Gillette, Wyo. > BITS AND SPURS WINTER SERIES; Feb.12, Mar.12, Apr 16, May 15, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >BH SORTING AND CUTTING CLUB Practice: Jan 9, Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. >BUST’N MINI BRONCS AND BULLS, Jan. 9, Mar.13, Dickinson, ND > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB shows, Jan 14-16; Feb. 18-20; Mar. 17-19 Thermopolis, Wyo >CRUSHIN’ CANS AND ROPIN’ CALVES barrel and breakaway jackpots; Jan. 8, 22, 23; Feb. 19, March 13, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >IT’S FREEZING DOUBLE HEADER BARREL JACKPOTS: Jan. 8, 15, 22, Feb. 12, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 2, 9, 15, 29 and 30,May 7, Graham Arena, Baker, Mont. > HAMMOND ROPING CLUB, Jan. 9,16, 23, Feb. 6, 13, 20, finals Mar. 6, Broadus, Mont. >HUSTLE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Barrel Series: Jan. 8, Feb.12, March 19, Apr. 9, May 14, Lazy 3S Arena, Parker, S.D. >JOBMAN’S Lazy E7 Arena WED. NIGHTS TEAM ROPINGS Nov. 3 – Mar 16, McGrew, Neb. >KPH ARENA TRAIL CHALLENGE SERIES; Jan. 15, Feb. 12, Mar.12, Gillette, Wyo >SK PRODUCTIONS Barrel Races, Jan. 1, 15, 29; Feb.5, 26; Scott Ranch Arena, Douglas, Wyo >THERMOPOLIS SORTING SERIES Jan. 8, Feb. 12, Mar 12,April 9, Thermopolis, Wyo >TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice, Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D. >TOOFPIK Barrels, Breakaway, Goats, Jan. 2, 29-30; Feb. 5-6, 19-20; Mar. 12-13, 26-27; finals April 8-10 Niehworner Arena, Albion, Neb. >WEBB RANCHES TEAM PENNING/RANCH SORTING SERIES: Jan. 8, 15 Feb. 5, 19; Mar. 5, 19; April 2, 16, Volin, S.D. >WINTER PLAYDAY SERIES, Feb. 12, Mar.12, April 16, May 21, Tiltrums Arena, Hermosa, S.D.