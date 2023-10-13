Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Congrats to Burch Rodeo, jackpots, event series, Cowboy Reunion, bucking ponies

It sure feels like fall today. The wind is blowing high out of the northeast and it’s overcast with periodic rain. I’m just glad it’s clear and not white. It’s white in the Hills and I’ll bet those old forest permit cows are heading down slope and ready to go home.

Congratulations to Burch Rodeo Company, Moorcroft, Wyo., for winning the Remuda Award for PRCA’s Best Pen of Bucking Horses at the 2023 NFR. It’s a well deserved honor.

Black Hills State University Breakaway Jackpots will be on Thursdays, enter at 5:30 and rope at 6 p.m. Dates are Oct. 19, 26 and Nov. 2. All will be at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

Entries will close Oct. 19, 9 p.m., for the Oct. 22 Buzzard Bair Bucking Ponies at DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D. The event is for ages 17 and under and features barebacks, saddle broncs, girls ranch broncs and boys ranch bronc. The event will start at 1 p.m. To enter, text Kerry at 701-880-8372. She’ll need to have your name, age, weight and experience (to match with the right level of stock). You can call her with any questions as well.

The 16th Annual Cowboy Reunion will be Oct. 21, at the First Gold Hotel in Deadwood, S.D. Social hour starts at 4 p.m., with the meal at 5 p.m. If you have questions or want to give Sharon a late RSVP, call 605-964-3088. This is always a great gathering of the rodeo world with a great deal of laughing and stories told.

The 10th Annual Gallantly Forward Gala will be Oct. 21, at LaCroix Hall, The Monument, Rapid City, S.D. Doors will open at 5 p.m. There will be a social, music, dinner program and silent and live auctions. This fundraiser is for the Sgt. Colton Levi Derr Foundation which helps veterans. Tickets are on sale online at http://www.sergeantderrfoundation.org , or at the door. You can learn more at 605-545-2505.

There will be a Team Roping fundraiser to help the Badlands Little Britches rodeos on Oct. 21, at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. It will follow the Little Britches rodeo and probably be around 6 p.m. There’s Mixed Ride In the Box for $25/man, one partner has to be a girl of any age or a boy 14 and under, or a #3 roper. The #11 Slide will be $100 entry. It’s cash only, Wrangler numbers will be used. Call Levi at 701-721-9248 if you need more info.

A Ladies Open Breakaway Jackpot Series will be held at the Ogallala, Neb. Indoor arena. They’ll start at noon, mountain time. Dates are Oct. 22, 29; Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26; and Dec. 3. Text pre-entry or enter there. To pre-enter, 308-764-7062. You can enter up to three times on any horse or horses. It’s $70 on two head.

The Buffalo Gap Blowout Sr. Project Barrel Race will be Oct. 22, with open and youth divisions. Pre-entries open Oct. 16-21, 9 p.m. Exhibitions are at 3 p.m., open starts at 5 p.m. Open and youth will run together. This is Addison Kritenbrink’s Senior Project. For more information, call 605-890-3571.

This is a schedule of the upcoming Gillette High School Rodeo meetings. Dates are Oct. 23, Nov. 20, Jan. 22, Feb. 26 and Mar. 20.(at E. Pavillion for pictures), and April 22. They’ll be at the Energy Hall Conference Room, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo., at 7 p.m. The Gillette High School Rodeo will be held May 9-12, 2024.

The Gillette College Rodeo Fall Jackpot Series will have breakaway and tie down roping, with youth and open divisions, and team roping. Breakaway will start at 10 a.m., tie down after that, and the team roping won’t start before 1 p.m. All are cash only and will be at the Gillette College Indoor Arena. For more info, call Kayla at 307-756-2755 or Casey Seller at 307-299-0969.

Mark this down on your calenders! The NRCA Finals will be Nov. 17-19 at the CamPlex in Gillette, Wyo. It will not only have great rodeo performances, but a big tradeshow, goat roping, live bands on Friday and Saturday nights and more. It’s a family friendly event throughout!

Well, I think I’ll get down off this windy ridge and call this circle ridden out. I always ask for you to be praying for our nation, and am today. I also ask you to be praying for Israel and the war that has broken out there. They are our allies, and more importantly, God’s chosen people. I hope and pray that God will bless our nation and keep us safe. This is no longer the country that we grew up in, so keep your powder dry.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

October 14, 2023

> N.I.L.E., Oct. 13-21, Billings, Mont.

> All Grit No Quit Bull Riding School, Oct. 20-22, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Montana Barrel Daze, Oct. 20-22, Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont.

> 10th Annual Gallantly Forward Gala, Oct. 21, 5 p.m.,LaCroix Hall,Monument, Rapid City, S.D.

> Badlands Little Britches Team Roping Fundraiser, Oct. 21, 6 p.m., Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> 16th Annual Cowboy Reunion, Oct. 21, 4 p.m., First Gold Hotel, Deadwood, S.D.

> Fall Frenzy 5D Barrel Race, Oct. 21, Scott Ranch, Douglas, Wyo.

> Broncs in the Bakken Bucking Horse Futurity, Oct. 21, 3 p.m., Watford City, N.D.

> Thar’s Ranch Sorting, Oct. 21-22, CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo.

> 14th Annual Headless Horseman Barrel Race, Oct. 21-22, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.

> Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies, Oct. 22, DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D.

> Buffalo Gap Blowout Sr. Project Barrel Race, Oct. 22, 3 p.m., Buffalo Gap, S.D.

> Gillette High School Rodeo Club Meeting, Oct. 23, 7 p.m., Energy Hall, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Wyoming Rodeo Association Finals, Oct. 27-28, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Nebraska NFR Style Barrel Race, Oct. 28, Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Broken Bow, Neb.

> Fall Barrel Jackpot, Nov. 1 and 8, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> 34th Annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner, Nov. 4, Casey Tibbs Center, Ft.Pierre, S.D.

> 28th Annual WRCA Finals, Nov. 9-12, Amarillo, Texas

> Jackpot Fun Breakaway Roping, Nov. 10, 6 p.m., Millers Horse Palace, Gillette, Wyo.

> Bronc’s Battle Fundraiser Auction, Nov. 11, 3 p.m., Bomber Mtn Civic Center, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Fundamentals of Success Goat TyingClinic, MCCC Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.

> Thar’s Ranch Sorting, Nov. 11-12, CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo.

> Fall Barrel Blast, Nov. 14, Goshen Co. Pavillion, Torrington, Wyo.

> NRCA Finals, Nov. 17-19, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> 7th Annual Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Free Youth Rodeo Camp, Nov. 17-19, MCCC, Miles City, Mont.

> Smooth Is Fast Pole Bending Clinic, Nov. 18, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Justin Hanks Medical Benefit Soup Supper and Auction, Nov. 18, 4:30 p.m., New Underwood, S.D.

> The Crossroads 5D Barrel Race, Nov. 24, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Coy Hepper Memorial Invitational, Nov. 25, Watford City, N.D.

> Bronc’s Battle Ranch Rodeo Fundraiser, Nov. 25, Sheridan College Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo.

>ARP/TURBIVILLE ROPING STEERS TEAM ROPING SERIES: Oct. 21; Nov. 11; Dec. 9, 30; Jan. 6, 13; Feb. 10, 24; March 16, 30; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>ARP WINTER SERIES Barrels, poles, breakaway, team roping; Nov. 5,Dec. 10, Jan. 7, Feb. 11; CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo

>BHSU BREAKAWAY JACKPOTS: 5:30 signup, starts at 6 p.m., Oct. 19, 26; Nov. 12; Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

>DSU BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES SERIES: Oct. 22, Nov. 12, Dec. 17, school on Jan. 13-14, Feb. 25, March 17 and April 14, DSU Indoor, Dickinson, N.D.

>GILLETTE COLLEGE RODEO FALL JACKPOT SERIES: 10 a.m., Breakaway, Tie Down, open and youth; team roping; Oct. 29; Nov. 12, 26; Dec. 3.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: Oct. 21; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>KPH ARENA FALL RANCH SHOW SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9:Nov. 4, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA FALL FUN DAYS SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9: Oct. 28, Nov. 18, Dec. 2; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>LADIES OPEN BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SERIES: noon, Oct. 22, 29; Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26; Dec. 3; Ogallala Indoor Arena, Ogallala, Neb.

>SCCC FALL TEAM ROPING SERIES: enter at 10, rope at 11; Oct. 15; Nov. 5,19; Dec. 3, 17; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

>TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS SEVEN DOWN ARENA: enter at 6, rope at 6:30 p.m.; Every Tuesday starting Aug. 29 through December; at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

>TRI-STATE O MOK SEE WINTER SERIES: Oct. 28; Nov. 12; Dec. 9; Jan. 7; Feb. 11; Mar. 16; April 20 finals; Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.