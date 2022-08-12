Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Crow Fair, rodeos, ranch rodeos, Newell Labor Day entry, Indian relays

Well, I for one am caught up on triple digit temperatures for a while. I’m not begrudging August it’s hot days, I’m just tired of them, as I’m sure most of you are too. There was a nice rain in the area last week and that really helped settle the dust and the fire danger. I got almost an inch here.

I can’t believe some schools have started already. Where did the summer go?

The Evelyn Hohn Memorial Barrel Race is August 16 at Oelrichs, S.D. There’s $1000 added. Pre-entries opened on Aug. 14, but you can also enter there for a fee. Call 605-890-1100 for more info.

Buffalo Livestock at Buffalo, Wyo., will have an open horse sale on Aug. 17. They’ll hold one every third Wednesday, monthly.

Crow Fair Youth rodeo at Crow Agency, Mont., will be Aug. 17. Enter there by 10 a.m., events start at noon. It’s for ages 0-17, with four age groups. For more info, call Kana or Charine at 406-620-7345.

The Crow Fair Indian Relay Races will be Aug. 19-21 with $20,000 up in prizes. It will draw the top teams from all the Horse Nations! For info, call Charine Old Elk at 406-620-7345.

Entries are open now for the Aug. 20 Rodeo On The Rez at Ft. Thompson, S.D. It’s for ages 18 and over with barebacks, saddle broncs, bulls and barrels. It’s a $75 entry fee for the roughstock and $25/run on the barrels. To enter roughstock, call by noon on Aug. 18 at 605-730-1031. There will also be wild horse races, a powwow, and and Indian rodeo that weekend.

The South Dakota Timed Event Championship entries are open now and have to be in by Aug. 22. You can get the formst at http://www.sdtimedeventchampionship.web.com . The event will be Sept. 3-4 at Huron, S.D.

This is my hometown so I’m pretty proud of what all is going on for the Newell Labor Day weekend. On Sat., Sept.3, the ranch rodeo will have the calcutta at noon with the event starting at 1 p.m. To enter your team, contact Denna Lindsey at 432-208-4261 or dennalindsey@gmail.com . It’s $100 entry and taking 10 teams. Entries close Aug. 27. Following the ranch rodeo will be a Bronc Match, with $1500 added. Entry fee is $125 with 80% payout. To enter call Matt Mangis at 605-415-3462. At 7:30 that evening, there will be a Cowboys for Christ gathering at the Ram Sale building next to the arena with special speaker Vern Ward. For more info on that contact Sabrina at 605-645-1314.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, is the Newell High School Rodeo Team Roping Fundraiser with breakaway and team roping. Entries open at 9 a.m., with the breakaway starting at 10 a.m., team roping to follow at 11. Enter there, cash only.

On Monday, Sept. 5, the parade will be at 10 a.m. then the Labor Day Rodeo at 1 p.m. Entries will be open for the rodeo on Aug. 22, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can enter online at http://www.newellcommunityclub.com or text/call Cheyenne at 605-515-1137. Entries for the World Championship Sheep Teepeeing will also be taken at that time.

Haythorn Homeplace Arena, Arthur, Neb., will have it’s last roping of the summer on Aug. 27. It’s enter at 9 a.m., rope at 10. Open Breakaway will be first, 3 head/$100. Team Roping will follow with #10, then #13 slide, four head, progressive after one. It’s $40/person, cash only. For more info, contact Sage at 308-289-2122.

The Renegade Barrel Races series will be held at the Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. It’s NWBRA/SDCC sanctioned, the last one also NBHA. Exhibitions at 5:30, peewees at 6, open to follow. Dates are Sept. 1, 8, 15. Learn more by calling Sawyer at 605-730-5000.

The 45th Annual PRQHBA Show, and futurity will be Sept. 3. The horse sale will be Sept. 4., all at Powder River Co. Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont. Information and catalog can be found at http://www.prqhba.com/sale/catalog.com .

Sept. 3-4 are the dates for the Indian Relays at Casper, Wyo. Gates will open at noon. Tickets can be gotten at http://www.horsenationsindianrelays.com .

Well, that’s my hot, humid circle for this week. Have a great week, stay cool if possible, pray for our nation, now more than ever, and may God bless America.

EVENT SERIES >BIG SKY RODEO SERIES: Tuesdays, 6 p.m., June 7-Sept. 13, Lone Mountain Ranch, Big Sky, Mont. >BOOTS AND SADDLE CLUB: Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Rapid City, S.D. >BREAKAWAY AND MULEY SLIDE: Aug. 21, Lander, Wyo. >CHASE THE ACE barrel/breakaway series: Sept. 5 (finals) New Underwood, S.D. > CRUSHIN’ CANS ROPIN’ CALVES series: Aug. 15, Oelrichs, S.D. >DUBOIS NIGHT RODEOS: Aug. 19, Dubois, Wyo. > GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE CLUB:Western Dressage show Oct. 1; Open Horse Show Sept. 10, Thunder Horse Stables, Rapid City, S.D. > HELL ON WHEELS CHUCKWAGON DINNER AND RODEO: Aug.19, 26, Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. >HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING SERIES: Aug.19, finals Aug. 28, Hermosa, S.D. >KAYCEE NIGHT RODEO: Aug. 19, 26, Kaycee, Wyo. >LONGMIRE NIGHT RODEO: Aug.17, 21, Buffalo, Wyo. >MT. RUSHMORE RODEO AT PALMER GULCH: Aug. 20, 27, 6 p.m., Hill City, S.D. >PITCHIN’ TWINE AT THE STATELINE ROPING SERIES: Aug. 23(finals), Sidney, Mont. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. > PRUITT ARENA THURSDAY NIGHT BARRELS: June 2 through Aug. 25, Gering, Neb. > RENEGADE BARREL RACES SERIES: Sept. 1, 8, 15, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > SADDLE UP RODEO SERIES: finals Sept. 17, Wagner, S.D. >SHERIDAN VAQUERO RANCH ROPING SERIES: Aug.20, Mefford Arena, Sheridan, Wyo., finals Sept. 3, Buffalo, Wyo. >TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice: Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D.