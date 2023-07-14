Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Days of ’76, last BJA, bull riding, ranch rodeos, ranch broncs, county fairs

It’s finally feeling like summer, temperature wise, here at my place. With all the moisture and the warm up, the mosquitos are pretty vicious, as are the flies on the stock. It doesn’t seem like anything repels them as well as it used to either. But, I’m sure not going to complain about the moisture when there are still many who aren’t getting any.

The 101st Annual Days of ’76 PRCA Rodeo is coming July 23-29 at Deadwood, S.D. July 23 will be the PRCA Steer Roping, 9 a.m.; July 24 is WPRA Barrel Slack, 11 a.m.; July 25-27 is Timed Event Slack at 8 a.m.; the Rodeo perfs arre 7 p.m. on July 26-28; rodeo perfs July 29 at 1:30 and 7 p.m.; Parade both Firday and Saturday, 1:30 p.m. and 10 a.m., respectively. Tickets and info can be found at http://www.daysof76.com or by calling 888-838-2855.

The year’s last Belle Jackpot, Belle Fourche, S.D., will be held Monday, July 24. Enter ahead of time as usual.

The Butte-Lawrence Co. Fair Ranch Rodeo is back! It will be Thursday, Aug. 3, 6 p.m. Entries open July 24. It’s $150/team, four member team, with of these three on the team: a youth 13 and under, a senior 55 and older and a woman. Fun events will include a boot race, relay race, mystery race, horse catch and steer ribbon roping. To enter or for more info, call Roxie Tetrault at 605-641-8175, Tim Tetrault 605-641-0328 or Alicia Kokesh at 605-210-1171.

There’s going to be an Underground Bullriding Youth and Open Bullriding during the Campbell Co. Fair Ranch Rodeo on Aug. 3. There will be five youth divisions with appropriate stock and open division. Entries open July 24-31, limited numbers. To enter call or text 307-253-8286 or 307-253-8791.

A Cowgirl Triathlon will be July 25, 4 p.m., at the Crook Co. Fair, Sundance, Wyo. It’s a brand new event which requires the entrant to use one horse to run barrels, breakaway, and goat tie. There are two divisions, 18-39 and 40 plus. You must be 18 as of July 24 to enter. It’s $100 entry with $1000 added. To enter, go to the Facebook page Cowgirl Triathlon and find the link.

Womens Ranch Bronc Riding Tour Stop #2 will be at the Days of ’76 rodeo, July 26-27. Books are open now with limited numbers, so get entered by texting 817-915-6839, or go to http://www.womensranchbronc.com . You must be a WRBC member to enter.

Roping On Faith El Rancho Lazado (The Ranch Roping), will be July 29-30 at the McCone Co. Fairgrounds, Circle, Mont. There will be 3 Man Doctoring, $300/team, and a Stockhorse Challenge $100/horse. There’s added money and prizes and entries are open now. Contact Mallory Dougherty at 913-787-1572 for info or to enter.

The Oglala Lakota Nation Open Rodeo will be Aug. 6, 2 p.m., at Pine Ridge, S.D. Entries will be open July 31-Aug. 1, noon to 8 p.m., by calling susan at 605-441-0303.

Aug. 3 will be the Campbell Co. Fair Ranch Rodeo at Morningside Park, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. Calcutta will start at 5 p.m., ranch rodeo at 6. You can enter through the fair office at 307-687-0200.

The Butte-Lawrence Co. Fair will be July 31-Aug. 5 with a pile of fun events, exhibits and old friends, at the historic fairgrounds at Nisland, S.D. It’s my “home” fair, so I sure hope to be able to attend part of it. Maybe I’ll see you there!

Nisland Youth Rodeo will be Saturday, Aug. 5, 9:30 a.m., at the Butte Co. Fairgrounds, Nisland, S.D. Entries open at 7:30 a.m. and will have four divisions of fun events. For more info, call alicia at 605-210-1171.

The 67th Annual Home On The Range Champions Ride Saddle Bronc Match will be Aug. 5, 1 p.m., at Sentinel Butte, N.D. Tickets can be bought through http://www.hotrnd.com .

Grittin’ All In Rodeo Ranch Bronc series entries are open now. Aug. 5 will be at Edgemont, S.D.; Aug. 11 at Hermosa, S.D., and Sept. 8 at Oelrichs, S.D. All three will have Waters Bucking Horse, and custom Y-L saddles will be awarded to the series champs. For more info, call 605-890-0959.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. I hope folks can get some of this beautiful hay put up soon. Please pray for our nation like never before. May God bless America.

July 1, 2023

Event Series:

>BARREL RACING JACKPOT SERIES: July 18, Aug. 22, Amidon, N.D.

>BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION SERIES: To Be Announced (rain date postponed,), Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>BLACK HILLS ROPING CLUB/NEW UNDERWOOD ROPING CLUB JACKPOT TEAM ROPING SERIES: 5:30 p.m., Aug. 9, 23; Sept. 16, New Underwood, S.D.

>BORDERTOWN ARENA TIMED EVENT RODEO SERIES: 5 p.m., July 12, 19, 26; Aug. 9, 16, 23; Kilgore, Neb.

> DUBOIS FRIDAY NIGHT RODEO SERIES: July 14, 21, 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18; 7:30 p.m., Dubois, Wyo.

>GRITTIN’ ALL IN RODEO n RANCH BRONC SERIES: Aug. 5 at Edgemont, S.D.; Aug. 11 at Hermosa, S.D.; Sept. 8 at Oelrichs, S.D.

>HELL ON WHEELS RODEO AND CHUCKWAGON DINNER SERIES: July14; Aug. 25; Sept. 8; Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>HERMOSA BITS AND SPURS SUMMER PLAYDAY SERIES: July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 14; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

>HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING SERIES: July 28; Aug. 4, 18, finals 27; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

>HETTINGER YOUTH RODEO SERIES: 5 p.m., July 20, Aug. 2, Hettinger, N.D.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: Aug. 26, Sept.16, Oct. 21; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RANCH SORTING SERIES: Sept. 2-3; 10 a.m., Scottsbluff, Neb.

>INTERIOR PLAYDAY SERIES: July 12, 19; Aug 2 finals; 5 p.m. Interior, S.D.

> JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS RODEO SERIES; July 11, 18, 25 27; Buffalo, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SUMMER TRAIL CHALLENGE: July 9; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SUMMER TRAIL PRACTICE: Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m., KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

> LAZY YS JACKPOT SUMMER SERIES: July 26; Aug.9; Chadron, Neb

>LI’L WRANGLER YOUTH RODEO SERIES: July 15 finals; Watford City, N.D.

>LONGMIRE DAYS RODEO SERIES: 7 p.m., July 6, 13, 21; Aug. 10, Buffalo, Wyo.

> LUTTER/SOLONEN BREAKAWAY PRACTICE NIGHTS:July 19; Aug. 2,16; 6:30-9:30; Zell, S.D.

>MOREAU RIVER BREAKAWAY AND CALF ROPING SUMMER SERIES: 6 p.m., July 12, 19, 26; Aug. 2; Hunt Arena, Whitehorse, S.D.

>MT. RUSHMORE RODEO AT PALMER GULCH: 6 p.m., Aug.3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.

>MURDO PLAYDAY SERIES: 6:30 p.m.CT, July 19; Murdo, S.D.

>NEWELL FAMILY SUMMER PLAYDAYS: July 10, 17, 28; Newell, S.D.

>NEW UNDERWOOD ROPING CLUB PLAAYDAY SERIES: July11 (finals), New Underwood, S.D.

> PALMER GULCH RODEO SERIES: Aug. 3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.

>SANDHILLS SUMMER SERIES: July 12, 26, Aug. 2; Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb.

>SBC YOUTH RODEO SERIES: July 12, Aug. 9, Prairie Knights Casino Arena, Ft. Yates, N.D.

> SHERIDAN COWGIRLS ASSOCIATION RODEO SERIES:July 20; Aug. 10; makeup rain dates July 27; Sheridan, Wyo.

>STADHEIMS TUES. NIGHT TEAM ROPING SERIES: 6 p.m., July 11, 25; Aug. 1, 15, 22; at Stadheim Arena, Fruitdale Rd, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>SUNDANCE RODEO CLUB YOUTH RODEO SERIES: July 11; Aug.1 (rain date), fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.

>WEDNESDAY NIGHT BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SERIES: July 19; Aug. 2, 9, 16; DeLancey’s Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>WESTON COUNTY GYMKHANA SERIES: Aug. 8 (raindates July 18 and Aug. 3), Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.