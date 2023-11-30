Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Dog illness, bucking ponies, barrels, bucking horse futurity, rough stock schools, ranch roping

When did December sneak in on us? I feel like there must have been some months missing out of my calendar this year. Fall went particularly fast for some reason. My late Uncle said that the second 50 years goes twice as fast as the first 50. I believe him.

This isn’t horse related, but I don’t know many folks who have horses who don’t also have dogs. There’s a dog sickness going around nationwide that is sure a rough one. It starts with a cough that turns into pneumonia. Symptoms also include runny eyes and nose with a green discharge, lethargy and loss of appetite. Vets aren’t sure exactly how it is spreading, whether by air, water, or even a fungus in the soil, and it is untreatable at this point, aside from support therapy. If you go to dog parks, let your dogs mingle with other dogs while traveling or at events, you might want to keep them home. There are heavy numbers of cases in several western states, including Colorado, with some cases in eastern South Dakota. It’s proving fatal to some in spite of excellent veterinary care, so it’s nothing to mess around with.

Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies will be having an event on Dec. 10, 1 p.m. Entries are open now and will close on Dec. 7. It’s for ages 17 and under with barebacks, saddle broncs, and ranch broncs for both boys and girls, with skill appropriate stock chosen. To enter you kiddo, text 701-880-8372.

The Fall Barrel Blast is Dec. 9 at the Goshen Pavillion, Torrington, Wyo. It will have exhibitions, peewee, youth, open and novice horse. You may enter on-site that day, or pre-enter Monday through Friday of the preceding week by emailing barrelblastproductions@gmail.com . For more info, contact Debbie Beede at 308-631-1153.

Entries are open now for the Burch Rodeo Bucking Horse Futurity and Sale on Dec. 30. They’ll take 40 bronc riders, $100 entry, $1000 added. To enter, call or text Anna Burch at 405-401-5404. Entries are also open for the stock contractors for the event. Each contractor must have two horses that are 4 or 5 years old and one short go horse 6 or under. They’re taking 20 teams and it fills fast, so don’t delay. You call Anna to enter that too.

The Do It Right No Lopin’ Ropin’ is Saturday, Dec. 30, 10:30 a.m., at the Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo. It’s a 3 man team, $60/man, cash only. You can enter up to three times but no two team members can repeat. There will also be a trade bag party, so bring your trade goods. Food will be available. Text Reo with questions or to enter at 406-839-7395.

The New Year’s Eve Leather and Lace Bulls, Broncs and Bull Fights will be at the McKenzie Co. Ag Expo arena, Watford, City, N.D. On Dec. 31, 7 p.m. There will also be WRBC santions women’s ranch bronc riding. Should be a fine event to watch.

There will be a WTRC 2024 Qualifier Team Roping Dec. 30-31 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. For more information, call 406-371-5207.

Jan. 5-7 will be the 2024 Bull Riding Camp at the LCCC Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. There will be steer riding, bull riding and bull fighting schools. Steers and minis are $350, bulls and bull fighting are $400. Register now to get on the list as the camp is filling fast. Call or text 307-214-3127.

Eastern Wyoming College is hosting a Bronc Riding School with Troy Crowser and Shorty Garrett as instructors. Both are not only outstanding bronc riders but good guys too, so this should be a great school. It’s $300/student with limited spots. Summit Pro Rodeo is providing the stock. To sign up, call Whit Peterson at 307-575-0314.

I’ll give you another reminder about dogs, since I already gave you a warning. Ivermectin and productus containing ivermectin are very dangerous to stock dogs with Border Collie blood in them. Be very dilligent about keeping your dogs safe as they work the chute and around the cattle as you pour them or while you’re deworming your sheep and horses as well. Dogs lick their paws and can ingest enough to prove fatal very easily.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Have a good week, please pray for our nation, for Israel, and it’s people. May God bless America!

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

December 2, 2023

> South Dakota Horsemen’s Meeting, Dec. 2, 1 p.m. CST, Youth Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Horsemanship Clinic with Alesa Barner, Dec. 2-3, Barner Arena, Hershey, Neb.

> Gordon Livestock Open Horse Sale, Dec. 5, 2 p.m., Gordon, Neb.

> 65th Annual WNFR, Dec. 7-16, Las Vegas, Nev.

> NFR Watch Party, Dec. 8, 9, 15, 16, North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame, Medora, N.D.

> Rodeo Extravaganza Ranch Rodeo, Dec. 9, 6 p.m., WH Lyons Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D.

> Fall Barrel Blast, Dec. 9, Goshen Pavillion, Torrington, Wyo.

> Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies, Dec. 10. 1 p.m., DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D.

> B/S Beef Sling Steer Wrestling, Dec. 16, 10 a.m., Hansen Arena, Laramie, Wyo.

> Tom Reeves Bronc Riding School, Dec. 22-23, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D.

> Chase Hawks Memorial Rough Stock Rodeo, Dec. 23, 7 p.m., Metra Park, Billings, Mont.

> Do It Right No Lopin’ Ropin’, Dec. 30, 10:30 a.m., Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo.

> Burch Rodeo Bucking Horse Futurity and Sale, Dec. 30, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> WTRC 2024 Qual.Team Roping, Dec. 30-31, Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> New Years Eve Buck and Ball, Dec. 31, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> New Year’s Eve Leather & Lace Bulls, Broncs, Bull Fights, Ag Expo, Watford City, N.D.

> Troy Crowser/Shorty Garrett Bronc Riding School, Jan. 5-7, EWC, Torrington, Wyo.

> Thar’s Ranch Sorting, Jan. 12-14, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> SDQHA Annual Meeting and Banquet, Jan. 13, Ramkota Inn, Pierre, S.D.

> 3rd Annual Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies Rough Stock School, Jan. 13-14, DSU, Dickinson, N.D.

> NWSS Horseman’s Challenge, Jan. 16-17, Cinch Arena, Events Center, Denver, Colo.

> For The Brand Foundation 3Man Doctoring and Muley Roping, Jan. 20, MCCC. Miles City, Mont.

December 2, 2023

EVENT SERIES:

>ALL AMERICAN CUTTER/CHARIOT RACES: Dec. 9, 16, 23; Jan. 6, 13, 27 (finals); Feb. 10-11; Afton, Wyo.

>ARP/TURBIVILLE ROPING STEERS TEAM ROPING SERIES: Dec. 9, 30; Jan. 6, 13; Feb. 10, 24; March 16, 30; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>ARP WINTER SERIES Barrels, poles, breakaway, team roping;Dec. 10, Jan. 7, Feb. 11; CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo

>BOND RANCH COW HORSE SERIES: Jan. 13, Feb. 10, Mar. 9, April 13; Worden, Mont.

>CUTTING JACKPOTS: Dec. 16, McCord Ranch, White Lake, S.D.; Jan. 13, Feb. 10, Frank Kenzy’s, Iona, S.D.; Mar. 16, April 13, Emma’s Barn, Zell, S.D.

>DSU BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES SERIES: Dec. 17 DATE CHANGE to Dec. 10, school on Jan. 13-14, Feb. 25, March 17 and April 14, DSU Indoor, Dickinson, N.D.

>GILLETTE COLLEGE RODEO FALL JACKPOT SERIES: 10 a.m., Breakaway, Tie Down, open and youth; team roping; Dec. 3.

>JOBMAN’S LAZY E7 ARENA TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS: Enter at 6/rope at 7 p.m.; Dec. 6, 13, 20; Jan. 3, 10, 17, 23, 31; Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28; Bayard, Neb.

>KPH ARENA FALL FUN DAYS SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9: Dec. 2; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>LADIES OPEN BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SERIES: noon, Dec. 3; Ogallala Indoor Arena, Ogallala, Neb.

>LAZY 3S ROPING JACKPOT SERIES: noon, MST, Dec. 2, Jan. 6, Feb. 3, Mar. 2, Apr. 6; Wagner, S.D.

>SCCC FALL TEAM ROPING SERIES: enter at 10, rope at 11; Dec. 3, 17; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

>TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS SEVEN DOWN ARENA: enter at 6, rope at 6:30 p.m.; Every Tuesday starting Aug. 29 through December; at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

>TRI-STATE O MOK SEE WINTER SERIES: Dec. 9; Jan. 7; Feb. 11; Mar. 16; April 20 finals; Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.