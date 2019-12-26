Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Entries upon us, ranch roping benefit, S.D. horseracing, SDQHA banquet

Christmas is behind us and the new year is looking right in the window at us all. I think I’d better go through my checkbook and put 2020 on a bunch of checks as I’m afraid a 9 will be hard to change into a zero. I’m probably not the only one either!

These first few events are sure cutting it close for entries, so forgive me.

December 30 is the deadline for entries to the Ranch Rodeo Scramble in Malta, Mont. On January 4. It will be at the Milk River Pavillion at 1 p.m. Ranch Bronc riders have to be entered by the 30th with a $50 entry fee. The Scramble is a four person event and will be $400/team entry. There will be a calcutta on the ranch broncs too.

Don’t forget the Buck & Ball at the CamPlex in Gillette, Wyo on New Year’s Eve. It actually starts early in the day with a bucking horse futurity and sale, then that evening at 7 will be the barebacks, saddle broncs and bulls which are all applicable to the PRCA standings. With $65,000 added it will draw the toughs too, besides the attraction of the great rough stock.

Western Montana Ranch Roping will be holding a Benefit Roping for Jerome Yoder on New Year’s Day at the Senecal Barn in Ronan, Mont. Facility and cattle fees will be donated to the cause. Jerome had a knee replaced and it failed badly, so he’s not only been out of work, but has had multiple trips to Salt Lake City to doctors there. He is still facing the replacement of that knee and the recovery time after that, so, his friends decided to do something to help him out and you can too if you can be in that neighborhood that day.

It’s time to be enrolling or re-enrolling in 4-H so be sure, when you do, to list rodeo as one of your projects. That will simplify the entry process down the road. You can contact your county’s extension agent if you have questions or are new to 4-H.

One of the greatest of the running Quarter Horse and performance horse world was put down due the infirmities of old age on Dec. 18. Corona Cartel, AAAT, was 25 years old, and though still healthy, his legs were tired and couldn’t go another winter. He was by Holland East and out of the Hall of Fame mare Corona Chick. He had race earnings of $556,142 and was the #2 All Time Leading Sire behind his paternal grandsire First Down Dash. Corona Cartel had $62.8 million in progeny earnings and was both a leading sire of stallions and broodmares, which is rare. He was a magnificent horse with disposition, looks, and his offspring carry it on, whether on the racetracks, in the arena or both.

Horse racing may return to South Dakota in 2020! Ft. Pierre track manager Shane Kramme says that it will be a whole different foremat, with few and different dates. It if happens, it will be one weekend only, at Ft. Pierre, and on Oct. 3-4. The change of date will at least avoid the usually wet and muddy conditions at Ft. Pierre in the spring. They are planning to have about a dozen Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred races with around $110,000 up for prizes. The South Dakota Horseman’s Association is having a stallion auction as well to race more money for racing. All stallions are welcome, even if they aren’t race bred. Please contact Grant VanderVorst of Highmore, S.D., 605-467-1512 for more information.

The South Dakota Quarter Horse Association Celebrating Legacies Annual Banquet and Social will be Jan. 3-4, at the Ramkota Hotel, Pierre, S.D. Friday, Jan. 3 will be a social at 7 p.m. at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Ft. Pierre. Saturday, Jan. 4 is the annual convention which starts with a membership meeting at 2 p.m., then the Legacy celebration starts at 5:30 with a social, followed by the banquet and program at 6:30, all at the Ramkota. On Sunday, Jan. 5 there will be Cowboy Church Fellowship at 9:30 a.m. At the Ramkota. Tickets can be bought in advance at http://www.sdqha.com, or at the door. For information, contact the secretary Victorial Cuka at victoria.cuka@gmail.com, or call Jim Hunt at 605-538-4450 or Bob Quikstad at 605-645-1914.

Well, that’s my circle for the week and the last one for the year as well. Have a wonderful New Year and be careful out there.