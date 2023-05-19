Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Event entries open, steer wrestling galore, jackpots, series, clinics, shows

My heart sure goes out to our Canadian neighbors who are in the midst of the horrible fires. There have been several hundred fires already this year and, as I write this, there are about 90 fires burning in Alberta without any progress on control. It’s very dry and a week of rain would sure do them a bunch of good.

Entries will open May 20 for The Driver Open Rodeo Women’s Ranch Bronc Riding at New Town, N.D., June 3. There’s $5000 added with 100% payout. Entry fee is $100. Text to enter at 817-915-6839.

The Black Hills Roping Club and New Underwood Roping Club have teamed up for their roping series at the New Underwood, S.D. arena. Dates are May 22, 31; June 14; Aug. 9, 23; Sept.16 (new makeup date). Enter at 5 p.m., checks or cash only, novice will start at 5:30, followed by #12 slide then Drawpot Handicap. They’ll be using Wrangler numbers.

Buffalo Livestock Market, Buffalo, Wyo., will hold an open consignment horse sale on May 24.

Pruitt Arena Thursday Night Barrel Series, Gering, Neb., starts May 25 with the finals on Aug. 27. Twice a month there will be double headers, too. Divisions for peewees to open 4D. Cash only, cash payout. For more info, call Martee Pruitt at 308-641-8821 and you can also see more info on the Pruitt Arena Facebook page.

Killdeer Mountain Steer Wrestling Jackpot will be May 28, Killdeer, N.D. Entries will close at 10 a.m. and the doggin’ will start at 11. There’s $10,000 added so you can expect an outstanding event. For more info, call Riley Reiss at 701-264-0975.

The Jerry Suhn Memorial Steer Wrestling Jackpot will be May 29, 1 p.m., at the Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D. There’s $5000 added. The open is 3 head/$300, high school age is two and short go/$150. You can enter two times on different horses. Message Todd Suhn on Facebook if you need more info.

There will be a Goat Tying clinic June 10-11 at Blunt, S.D. There are 15 spots, open to all ages and skill levels, boys and girls. Emphasis will be on the groundwork and horsemanship. It’s $150/day per person, with $50 required to hold your spot. Message Kacee at 605-280-6116 or Tarin at 605-350-0907 to get signed up.

A team roping school with Cesar de la Cruz and Matt Robertson will be at Manhattan, Mont., on June 10-11. It’s $600/roper, open to six headers/six heelers. Payment is required to hold your spot. It will cover ground work, sled, and live steers. To sign up, call Arena de la Cruz at 817-613-7263.

I sure wish I was going to the 26th Jack Clark’s Mule Days in Ralston, Wyo! It will be June 12-18 with mule races, shows, rodeo, parade, tradeshow, dinner, dance and a huge mule sale. You can learn more about the schedule on the Jake Clark’s Mule Days Facebook page.

The Camp Crook Jr. Rodeo will be June 18, 1 p.m., at beautiful Camp Crook, S.D. Entries open June 1. It will have all events for Jr. Jr. Jr. to Sr. kids, including calf/yearling riding for ages 7-13! No gate fee but donations are appreciated.

There’s a SDQHA Show in Aberdeen, S.D. on June 3, 8:30 a.m. Special events will be ranch riding, ranch trail, ranch rail. The Judge is Tom Crowley. For entry forms, go to http://www.sdqha.com under Show tab.

There will be Horse Nations Indian Relay races at Mobridge, S.D. during the Sitting Bull Stampede. Races will be on June 3-4.

NVRHA-WY will be having a weekend of clinics and a show on ranch cutting, ranch riding, working ranch horse, ranch trail and ranch conformation. Clinician on Saturday is Justin Henderson, and he will judge on Sunday. Dates are June 3-4. All will be at the fairgrounds, Lusk, Wyo. For more info, call Heather Hart at 307-277-1419.

The Johnson Co. Cowgirls Rodeo dates are June 4, 13, 20, 27; July 11, 18. 25, 27, at Buffalo, Wyo.

Dates for the C2 Summer Series at Faith, S.D. are June 5, 12, 19, 26 (finals).

The New Underwood Roping Club Playday Series will be June 6, 13, 20, 27; and July 11 finals. All will be at 6 p.m., at the New Underwood, S.D. arena. Age groups are 0-18 and events are barrels, poles, goats and flag race.

Well, that’s my smokey circle for this week. Keep praying for rain for all those who haven’t had enough yet. It seems that most of us are just a week of wind away from being back in the drought anyway. Have a great week, be careful out there, and may God Bless America!

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

May 20, 2023

> Jones Co. 4-H Livestock Literacy Safety Class, May 23, 9:30 a.m., Murdo, S.D.

> Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 23-24, Buffalo, S.D.

> Buffalo Livestock Market Monthly Horse Sale, May 24, Buffalo, Wyo.

> 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, May 26-27, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> OK Livestock Spring ShootOut Steer Wrestling, May 27, 9:30 a.m., Dupree, S.D.

> WSRRA Ranch Bronc Riding, May 27, 6:30 p.m., Potter, Neb.

> Open Ladies Breakaway Jackpost, May 27, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Hell’s A Roarin’ Horse Driver and Veteran’s Track Chair Fundraiser, May 27, Gardiner, Mont.

> Hart Ranch Broncs and Bulls Stache Bash, May 27, 6 p.m., Hart Ranch Arena, Rapid City, S.D.

> Breakaway Roping, May 27, 9:30 a.m., Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> 14th Full House Elite Performance Stock Horse Sale, May 27, 1 p.m., Newcastle, Wyo.

> WJRA Rodeo, May 27-28, Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo.

> Indian Relays, May 27-29, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo.

> Killdeer Mountain Steer Wrestling Jackpot, May 28, 11 a.m., Killdeer, N.D.

> Back When They Bucked All Day Rodeo, May 28, Deadwood, S.D.

> Ladies Only Ranch Bronc Riding Clinic, May 28-29, Poplar, Mont.

> Jerry Suhn Memorial Steer Wrestling Jackpot, May 29, 1 p.m., Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

> 16th Annual Dane Kissack/Jay Mattson Breakaway and Tie Down Clinic, May 29-June 1,Sturgis,S.D.

> Bares, Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Roughstock Camp, May 30-31, Faith, S.D.

> Jacey Milligan Goat Tying/Breakaway Clinics, May 31-June 1, Historic Saddle Club,Scottsbluff,Neb.

> Buck Brannaman Colt Clinic, June 1-4, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Ranch Bronc Riding, June 2, St. Anthony, N.D.

> Buck Brannaman Horsemanship 2 Clinic, June 2-4, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo.

> The Drive Women’s Ranch Bronc Riding, June 3, New Town, N.D.

> SDQHA Show, June 3, 8:30 a.m., Aberdeen, S.D.

> Casey Tibbs Match of Champions Xtreme Broncs, June 3, 4 p.m., Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Top Hand Challenge, June 3, 10 a.m., Hartford, S.D.

> NVRHA-WY Clinic/Show, June 3-4, Lusk, Wyo.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays, June 3-4, Mobridge, S.D.

> Sillks and Spurs Bronc Match, June 4, Energy Downs, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> 24th Ann. Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 5-8, Meeteetsee, Wyo.

> PRCA Rodeo Academy FREE Roughstock Schools, June 5-29, Cody, Wyo.

> Travis Tryan Team Roping Clinic, June 6-7, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Trula Churchill Barrel Clinic, June 7, Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> NDHSRA Finals, June 7-11, Bowman Co. Fairgrounds, Bowman, N.D.

> Paul Tierney Breakaway and Tie Down Roping Clinics, June 8-9, Buffalo, S.D.

> Lee Smith Horsemanship/Cow Work clinic, June 9-11, DX Ranch, Gettysburg, S.D.

> 76th Annual Hulett Rodeo, June 10-11, Hulett, Wyo.

> S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Show, June 10-11, Heart L Arena, Edgemont, S.D.

> 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, June 10-11, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Goat Tying Clinic, June 10-11, Blunt, S.D.

> Celebrity Bull Riding, June 12, 7 p.m., Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyo.

> 26th Annual Jake Clark’s Mule Days, June 12-18, Ralston, Wyo.

> Gordon Livestock Open Horse Sale, June 13, 2 p.m., Gordon, Neb.

> SDHSRA Finals, June 13-18, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Barrel Jackpot, June 15, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Legend Buttes Horse Sale, June 16, Crawford, Neb.

> 8th Annual Brandon Delzer/Pedro Dennis Memorial Bull Riding, June 17, Rapid City, S.D.

> Miles City Ranch Rodeo/Bill Harding Mem. Ranch Bronc Ride, June 17, Miles City, Mont.

> Camp Crook Jr. Rodeo, June 18, 1 p.m., Camp Crook, S.D.

> Broadus Little Levi Rodeo, June 18, Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> Cowgirl Heaven Camp, June 19-21, Timber Lake, S.D.

> Rope Horse Classic Horse Sale, June 22, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Broken Bit Ranch Rodeo, June 23-24, Richey, Mont.

> WJRA, June 24-25, Wright, Wyo.

> WJRA, July 1-2, Sundance, Wyo.

> WJRA, July 8-9, Buffalo, Wyo.

> WJRA finals, July 21-23, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Badlands Rodeo Bible Camp, July 24-27, Kadoka, S.D.

> Joe Wolter/Scott Grosskopf Ranch Roping Clinic, Aug. 5-7, Worden, Mont.

> All State High School Rodeo Timed Event Challenge, Aug. 19, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Cowboys Against Cancer Benefit Ranch Rodeo/Ranch Broncs, Aug. 19, Sheridan, Wyo.

> BHSS Summer Horse Sale, Aug. 20, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Show, Aug. 26-27, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays Championship of Champions, Sept. 22-24, Casper, Wyo.

May 13, 2023 SERIES:

>BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION SERIES: May 24, 31; June 6, 7; July 12 (rain date), Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>BLACK HILLS ROPING CLUB/NEW UNDERWOOD ROPING CLUB JACKPOT TEAM ROPING SERIES: 5:30 p.m., May 22, 31; June 14; Aug. 9, 23; Sept. 16, New Underwood, S.D.

>C2 SUMMER SERIES: June 5, 12, 19, 26 (finals); Faith, S.D.

> DUBOIS FRIDAY NIGHT RODEO SERIES: June 9, 16, 23, 30; July 7, 14, 21, 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18; 7:30 p.m., Dubois, Wyo.

>GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE SHOWS: June 11 Open Shows; Dally-Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D.

>GRAHAM ARENA BREAKAWAY BUCKLE SERIES: May 26; Arlee, Mont.

>HELL ON WHEELS RODEO AND CHUCKWAGON DINNER SERIES: June 9, 30; July 7, 14; Aug. 25; Sept. 8; Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>HERMOSA BITS AND SPURS SUMMER PLAYDAY SERIES: June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 14; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

>HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING SERIES: June 2, 11, 23; July 7, 28; Aug. 4, 18, finals 27; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: May 27, July 7, Aug. 26, Sept.16, Oct. 21; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RANCH SORTING SERIES: June 10, Sept. 2-3; 10 a.m., Scottsbluff, Neb.

>INTERIOR PLAYDAY SERIES: June 7, 14, 28; July 12, 19; Aug 2 finals; 5 p.m. Interior, S.D.

> JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS RODEO SERIES; June 4, 13, 20, 27; July 11, 18, 25 27; Buffalo, Wyo.

> LAZY YS JACKPOT SUMMER SERIES: June 28; July 26; Aug.9; Chadron, Neb

>LI’L WRANGLER YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 29; July 15 finals; Watford City, N.D.

>LONGMIRE DAYS RODEO SERIES: 7 p.m., June 22, 29; July 6, 13, 21; Aug. 10, Buffalo, Wyo.

> LUTTER/SOLONEN BREAKAWAY PRACTICE NIGHTS: May 24; June 7, 21; July 5, 19; Aug. 2, 16; 6:30-9:30; Zell, S.D.

MJ PRODUCTIONS SUMMER RODEO NIGHTS TIMED EVENT SERIES: May 25; June 1, 4, 8, 22, 29; 5 p.m., Wrangler Arena, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

>MURDO PLAYDAY SERIES: June 21, 28; July 5, 19; Murdo, S.D.

>NEWELL FAMILY SUMMER PLAYDAYS: June 19, 26; July 10, 17, 28; Newell, S.D.

>OELRICHS YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 7, 21, 6 p.m.; July 1, 4p.m.; Oelrichs, S.D.

> PALMER GULCH RODEO SERIES: June 10, 17; Aug. 3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.

> PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb.

>SANDHILLS SUMMER SERIES: June 21, 28; July 12, 26, Aug. 2; Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb.

>SBC YOUTH RODEO SERIES: May 24, June21, July 12, Aug. 9, Prairie Knights Casino Arena, Ft. Yates, N.D.

> SHERIDAN COWGIRLS ASSOCIATION RODEO SERIES: June 8, 15, 22, 29; July 20; Aug. 10; makeup rain dates July 27; Sheridan, Wyo.

>SPRING FLING MULEY JACKPOT ROPING SERIES: May 28, June 4; Fairgrounds indoor arena, Broadus, Mont.

>STADHEIMS TUES. NIGHT TEAM ROPING SERIES: 6 p.m., May 16, 23; June 6, 13, 20, 27; July 11, 25; Aug. 1, 15, 22; at Stadheim Arena, Fruitdale Rd, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>SUNDANCE RODEO CLUB YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 13, 27; July 11; Aug.1 (rain date), fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.

>WEDNESDAY NIGHT BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SERIES: June 14, 21; July 19; Aug. 2, 9, 16; DeLancey’s Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>WESTON COUNTY GYMKHANA SERIES: June 6, 20; July 6; Aug. 8 (raindates July 18 and Aug. 3), Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.