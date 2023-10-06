Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Expanded Banamine recall, deadlines looming, ticket sales and scams, ropings, barrels and more

It sure feels like fall today, maybe even a little breath of winter on the wind. I finally had to turn the heat on for a little while a couple of days this week. It was down in the 50s in the house and I just don’t have enough tallow laid on to handle that well. It’s the shelly cows that winter hard.

Merck Animal Health has expanded the Banamine recall to include four additions batches. If you bought Banamine between May 3 and Aug. 17, it could be in the recall. You can return the product to where you purchased it. I understand there should have been a notice mailed out to people who purchased it, but since I hadn’t done so, I don’t know if that happened for sure. You can call 800-221-3573 if you have questions.

The Wyoming Rodeo Finals entries are open now and close Oct. 9. For online entries, email to wyomingrodeoassociation@yahoo.com , or TEXT only entries to these numbers: Any event, text Amy at 308-631-1952; roughstock, text Mike at 970-305-1377; timed events, text Pam at 307-331-5913. You need to include WRA number, name, events, and phone number in the text. The finals will be Oct. 27-28 at the Southernn Campbell County Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

Tickets for the New Years Eve Buck and Ball, which is, obviously, on New Year’s Eve, go on sale Oct. 9. They are online only and can only be purchased at http://www.newyearsevebuckandball.com . If you see them on sale anywhere else, it’s a scam.

Stadheim’s have scheduled their next roping for Wed., Oct. 11. It will be at their home arena north of Fruitdale, east of Belle Fourche. If the weather is iffy, call before you haul.

The Historic Saddle Club at Scottsbluff, Neb., will be holding a Triathlon after the Run and Rope on Oct. 14. The event is all done on one horse, one trip into the arena. It’s breakaway rope a calf, run the barrel pattern, then tie a goat. It’s open to everyone with an 18 and under division as well. It’s $50/run, enter as many times are you’d like. You can enter on site. For more info about it, call Val at 520-678-6165. After the Triathlon, they’ll finish out the day with a No Pressure Team Roping.

There’s a brand new barrel race in the region! It’s The Crossroads, and will be held at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D., on Oct. 14-15 and Nov. 24. There’s $250 plus added in the open 5D, plus the $5000 Nexus, and Futurity showcase. It’s $60 for the open 5D, $25 for youth 3D, $10 for futurity showcase and $5 for exhibitions. There’s a $10 arena fee per person. The Cloverleaf Barrel Productions Facebook page will have all of the information you’ll need.

Thar’s Ranch Sorting will be at the CamPlex East Pavillion on Oct. 21-22 and Nov. 11-12. For more information, call Zane at 307-660-9501. You can learn more about divisions and times at http://www.TharRanchProductions.com .

There will be a Nebraska NFR Style Barrel Race at the Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Broken Bow, Neb., on Oct. 28. For more info, call 402-306-7320.

For informational purposes, the Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner tickets cannot be bought on-line. Beware of scammers! You must reserve your tickets by call 605-494-1094. The 34th Annual Tribute Dinner is Nov. 4 at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

The 28th Annual WRCA Finals will be Nov. 9-12 at Amarillo, Texas. You can get ticket information at bit.ly/28WCRR.

The catalog consignment deadline for the 2024 Black Hills Stock Show Horse Sale is Nov. 10. You can find the application on http://www.BlackHillsStockShow.com .

I think it’s going to freeze hard enough at last that you can safely geld any colts you have around. If they aren’t weaned yet, just get them done and leave them on the mare for a week or so and they do great. If they’re already weaned and over the stress of weaning, they can also be done. Colts gelded early are generally better citizens and can be run with the fillies without worry when spring comes. I had the vet come out, doped them, and while they were laid out on the ground, branded them and removed wolf teeth if they were showing.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. I think I’ll ride off this windy ridge and go warm up a bit! Have a great week, and please, pray for our nation. May God bless America.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

October 7, 2023

> VBA Fall Race Meet, Oct. 7-8, 1 p.m., Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> South Dakota Top Hand Challenge, Oct. 8, 10 a.m., Artesian, S.D.

> Hazer MercantileYouth Pole Bending and Barrel Racing Classic, Oct. 8, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Team Roping Jackpot, Oct. 11, Stadheim Arena, Fruitdale, S.D.

> Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo, Oct. 12-15, NDSF Center, Minot, N.D.

> Hollers-Golliher All Ages Breakaway Clinic, Oct. 13-15, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> N.I.L.E., Oct. 13-21, Billings, Mont.

> Historic Saddle Club Triathlon and No Reserve Team Roping, Oct. 14, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Rope, Ride and Harvest, Oct. 14, 5 p.m., Pine Bluffs, Wyo.

> Halloween Bull Bash, Oct. 14, Bierma Ranch, White River, S.D.

> Laubach Arena Breakaway Jackpot, Oct. 14, 11 a.m., Laubach Arena, Canton, S.D.

> Laubach Arena Ranch Rodeo, Oct. 14, 3 p.m., Laubach Arena, Canton, S.D.

> Extreme Bar Bull Riding, Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.

> The Crossroads 5D Barrel Race, Oct. 14-15, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club Practice Sort, Oct. 15, 10 a.m, Triple T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> All Grit No Quit Bull Riding School, Oct. 20-22, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Montana Barrel Daze, Oct. 20-22, Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont.

> Fall Frenzy 5D Barrel Race, Oct. 21, Scott Ranch, Douglas, Wyo.

> Broncs in the Bakken Bucking Horse Futurity, Oct. 21, 3 p.m., Watford City, N.D.

> Thar’s Ranch Sorting, Oct. 21-22, CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo.

> 14th Annual Headless Horseman Barrel Race, Oct. 21-22, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.

> Wyoming Rodeo Association Finals, Oct. 27-28, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Nebraska NFR Style Barrel Race, Oct. 28, Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Broken Bow, Neb.

> 34th Annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner, Nov. 4, Casey Tibbs Center, Ft.Pierre, S.D.

> 28th Annual WRCA Finals, Nov. 9-12, Amarillo, Texas

> Jackpot Fun Breakaway Roping, Nov. 10, 6 p.m., Millers Horse Palace, Gillette, Wyo.

> Bronc’s Battle Fundraiser Auction, Nov. 11, 3 p.m., Bomber Mtn Civic Center, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Thar’s Ranch Sorting, Nov. 11-12, CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo.

> Fall Barrel Blast, Nov. 14, Goshen Co. Pavillion, Torrington, Wyo.

> 7th Annual Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Free Youth Rodeo Camp, Nov. 17-19, MCCC, Miles City, Mont.

> Smooth Is Fast Pole Bending Clinic, Nov. 18, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Justin Hanks Medical Benefit Soup Supper and Auction, Nov. 18, 4:30 p.m., New Underwood, S.D.

> The Crossroads 5D Barrel Race, Nov. 24, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Coy Hepper Memorial Invitational, Nov. 25, Watford City, N.D.

> Bronc’s Battle Ranch Rodeo Fundraiser, Nov. 25, Sheridan College Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo.

EVENT SERIES:

>ARP/TURBIVILLE ROPING STEERS TEAM ROPING SERIES: Oct. 21; Nov. 11; Dec. 9, 30; Jan. 6, 13; Feb. 10, 24; March 16, 30; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>ARP WINTER SERIES Barrels, poles, breakaway, team roping; Oct. 8, Nov. 5,Dec. 10, Jan. 7, Feb. 11; CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo

>DSU BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES SERIES: Oct. 22, Nov. 12, Dec. 17, school on Jan. 13-14, Feb. 25, March 17 and April 14, DSU Indoor, Dickinson, N.D.

>HERMOSA BITS AND SPURS SUMMER PLAYDAY SERIES: Oct. 14; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

IC SADDLE CLUB RUN AND ROPE SERIES:Oct. 14, 9 a.m., Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: Oct. 21; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>KPH ARENA FALL RANCH SHOW SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9: Oct. 14, Nov. 4, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA FALL FUN DAYS SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9: Oct. 28, Nov. 18, Dec. 2; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>SCCC FALL TEAM ROPING SERIES: enter at 10, rope at 11; Oct. 15; Nov. 5,19; Dec. 3, 17; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

>TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS SEVEN DOWN ARENA: enter at 6, rope at 6:30 p.m.; Every Tuesday starting Aug. 29 through December; at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

>TRI-STATE O MOK SEE WINTER SERIES: Oct. 28; Nov. 12; Dec. 9; Jan. 7; Feb. 11; Mar. 16; April 20 finals; Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.