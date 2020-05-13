Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Fewer cancellations, entry deadlines, barrels, breakaway, team roping, stray gathering, roughstock

It’s been cloudy and cool for most of the week. It sure doesn’t feel like May when it stays in the 30s with an east/southeast wind blowing. There hasn’t been much for rain right here but other areas are having trouble getting brandings done and alfalfa planted.

I’m glad to share only two recent cancellations. The Summer Shoot Out SDQHA Show at Brookings, S.D.; Crystal Springs PRCA Rodeo at Clear Lake, S.D. I’m sure there are more cancellations, but these are two that I know of. Making the decision to not hold an even has to be agonizing. I respect their decisions, but it’s sure sad that so many have to pay the price for this situation we’re in.

The Black Hills Roundup is ON though, and entries for the 11th Annual Ranch Rodeo are open now. It will be June 30, 7 p.m., and in my opinion, is one of the best out there. Entry forms can be found on http://www.BlackHillsRoundup.com.

There’s going to be a Tyler Magnus Roping School July 18-19, but I think you’d better get your name on the rolls right now. It will be at Scottsbluff, Neb., starting at 9 a.m. It’s $750 for both days, $400 for one. Youth 8-14 years is $250/day. It’s limited as to spots, so don’t wait. Confirmation of the school and your entry will be sent June 1. Call Val Baker at 520-678-6168 or Paula Brown at 308-641-6494.

The Energy Capital Junior Rodeo entries opened May 15, for the august 14-15 event. It will be at the Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo., and there’s a tidy $10,000 added (you parents can probably get a percentage of that). Go to http://www.tharranchproductions.com for entries. For info, call Zane at 307-660-9501 or Stacey at 307-660-8466.

If you like getting on roughstock, Velva, N.D. Is the place to be on May 23. There will be barebacks, saddle broncs and bulls, starting at 11 a.m., then a jackpot at 3 p.m. Horses are from Bailey Pro Rodeo, Waagen and Dale Kling, so they should be snappy. Contact Cauy Gunderson on Facebook to enter and get on the practice list.

Flying Diamond Arena, Kaycee, Wyo., will have an open breakaway roping on May 23. Enter at 10 a.m., rope at 11. Call Bobby Furnival at 307-247-1191 or Kelsey Ferguson at 406-202-1312.

There will be a 4D Barrel Race and Breakaway at the Goshen County Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo., on May 24. Barrels exhibitions start at 11, followed by youth 4D, then open 4D. Breakaway will not start before 2 p.m. and will follow the barrels. Breakaway has both open and Junior High divisions. For more info, call Leroy Milligan at 307-532-7664 or 307-534-6088 or Clayton VanAken at 619-987-5925. There will be a Team Roping on May 25, same place, with the same contact numbers for information.

Broncs In The Black Hills will be Memorial Day Monday, May 25. It will be at the Hart Ranch Arena, 1 p.m. They’ll be bucking barebacks and saddle broncs both and it’s free to enter! To get on the list so they know how much stock to bring, get ahold of Nate Morrison on Facebook.

This will be fun! There will be a Stray Gathering and Father-Son/Mom-Daughter/Stepparent-stepkid, grandparent-grandkid, or combination thereof (no aunts, uncles, kids) Team Roping at the Dally Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D. on May 25. The Stray Gathering will be enter at 10, gather at 11 a.m. Four person teams and can enter up to four times. Team Roping to follow and there will be three go rounds, progressive after one. Call Ora Taton at 605-484-2131 for info.

The New Underwood (S.D.) Playday Series has announced the dates. There will be an early registration and grounds cleanup on May 26, 4 p.m., then the playdays will be June 16, 23, 30; July 7, 14, finals 21. All will be at 6 p.m., except for the finals which will have a potluck at 5:30 before the playday. Raindates will be the Thursday after the cancellation. You can see the schedule, which is printable, at the Facebook page New Underwood Roping Club.

There will be an Open Breakaway at the Reata Ranch Event Center, Cheyenne, Wyo., on Tues., May 26, 2 p.m. Check it out at http://www.riatarancheventcenter.com. You can call 307-316-3180 for info too.

Keep an eye on your older, fatter horses with the green grass coming on fast. Grass founder is a big concern so if you see your horse standing with his front feet stuck out in front, or worse, laying down at an odd time of day, get them off that green grass, get some Bute in them and call your vet. If they’ve ever foundered even mildly, they will again.

Well, that’s my circle one more time. Have a wonderful week!