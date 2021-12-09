Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Finals news, jr. roughstock, clinics, jackpots, schools

The WNFR is over by the time you read this. I’m sure many of you watched every round on television or were actually there. I’ll fill in a few spots in case you missed them and for those of us who didn’t get to see it all.

Miss Rodeo South Dakota, Martina Loobey, Sturgis, S.D., represented her heritage well by winning the Horsemanship portion of the Miss Rodeo America competition. It’s a prestigious honor with stiff competition, and she made her South Dakota fans proud, not only there but throughout the competition.

The NFR breakaway was sure a fast competition! Wow, can those ladies rope! Coming out the World Champion and average winner for the second year in a row was Buffalo, S.D.’s Sawyer Gilbert. She’s the master of consistency and the only roper to score on all 10 head. Congrats to her!

Also in the breakaway was Buffalo, S.D. native Joey (Painter) Williams, now of Volberg, Mont. She won three of the 10 rounds and had times that just boggle the mind, with a 1.7 and 1.8 seconds. I don’t know how she even gets out of the box and swings in that time, much less catches the calf!

As I watched the replay of the grand entry when Wade Sundell got bucked off the flag horse, I thought he walked away hurt. I sure didn’t see anything funny about it either. He later bucked off his saddle bronc, which was not like him either. Turns out he was hurt, with a fractured vertabrae mid-back. He turned out the rest of his broncs and will be out for three to four months of the 2022 season. I admire him a lot. He overcame such grievous injuries that it’s amazing he’s even alive, much less returned to the arena and to the level of competition he’s at. I wish him well in his recovery and hope that he can heal up and return to riding broncs.

The Bustin’ Mini Broncs and Bulls event at DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D., will be Dec. 19. Entries will close Dec. 16, 8 p.m., so get those entries in. This event is a qualifier for the Hooey Jr. Patriot in Ft. Worth, Texas on Feb. 25-Mar. 6. To enter the ponies, text Kerry at 701-880-8372. For bulls text Hunter at 612-223-0759.

Entries are still open for some ranch broncs, women’s ranch rodeo and open ranch rodeo events at the WSRRA Bronc Bash and Ranch Rodeo, Torrington, Wyo., on Dec. 31. Ranch teams are $500 entry, ranch broncs $225. You don’t have to be a WSRRA member to enter either. Call 307-262-1458 or 308-760-3102.

Pokes Jackpot Series barrels and breakaway at the Hansen Arena, Laramie, Wyo., will be Jan 1. Barrel entries close at 10:30 a.m., with the run to start at 11. Breakaway will run after the barrels. Breakaway is a double eliminations, two head and limited to 32 ropers. Pre-entry only by Dec. 28. To pre-enter, call Casey Rae at 307-299-0969.

The Bobby Harris Team Roping Clinic is filling fast eventhough it is Mar. 19-20. It will be at the Southern Campbell County AgriPlex, Wright, Wyo. To get entered or to learn more, call Lisa Fordyce at 307-391-0555.

There’s a series of Equine Reproduction Classes being held in North Platte, Neb., at the Sellers Ranch. Basic repro classes will be Jan. 7-8 and Feb. 11-12., for $550/day. Embryo transfer class will be Jan. 14 for $650. Semen freezing class will be Jan. 15 for $750/day. All will be in the new lab and breeding facility at the ranch. Call 308-539-3707 or 940-507-3703 for more information.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Have a great week and don’t forget to pray for our nation.

FALL/WINTER EVENT SERIES: >ARP FALL BREAKAWAY/GOAT TYING JACKPOTS: Dec.11, Arthun Arena, Gillette >ARP WINTER BARREL AND POLE SERIES: Dec. 12, Jan 16, Feb. 13, Gillette, Wyo. > BITS AND SPURS WINTER SERIES;Dec.18, Feb.12, Mar.12, Apr 16, May 15, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >BH SORTING AND CUTTING CLUB Practice: Jan 9, Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. >BUST’N MINI BRONCS AND BULLS, Dec. 19, Jan. 9, Mar.13,Dickinson, ND > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB shows, Dec. 17-19; Jan 14-16; Feb. 18-20; Mar. 17-19 Thermopolis, Wyo >CRUSHIN’ CANS AND ROPIN’ CALVES barrel and breakaway jackpots; Jan .8, 22, 23; Feb. 19, March 13, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >GILLETTE COLLEGE FALL JACKPOTS: Dec.12, Gillette College Arena, Gillette, Wy >IT’S FREEZING DOUBLE HEADER BARREL JACKPOTS: Dec. 11, 18, Jan. 8, 15, 22, Feb. 12, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 2, 9, 15, 29 and 30,May 7, Graham Arena, Baker, Mont. > HAMMOND ROPING CLUB, Dec. 12, 19; Jan.9,16, 23, Feb. 6, 13, 20, finals Mar. 6 Broadus, Mont. >HUSTLE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Barrel Series: Dec.18, Jan.8, Feb.12, March 19, Apr. 9, May 14, Lazy 3S Arena, Parker, S.D. >JOBMAN’S Lazy E7 Arena WED. NIGHTS TEAM ROPINGS Nov. 3 through Mar 16, McGrew, Neb. >KPH ARENA TRAIL CHALLENGE SERIES; Jan. 15, Feb. 12, Mar.12, Gillette, Wyo >THERMOPOLIS SORTING SERIES Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, Mar 12, April 9, Thermopolis, Wyo >TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice, Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D. >TOOFPIK Barrels, Breakaway, Goats, Dec. 18; Jan. 2, 29-30;Feb. 5-6, 19-20; Mar. 12-13, 26-27; finals April 8-10 Niehworner Arena, Albion, Neb. >WEBB RANCHES TEAM PENNING/RANCH SORTING SERIES: Dec.8,17; Jan. 8, 15, Feb. 5, 19; Mar. 5, 19; April 2, 16, Volin, S.D. >WINTER PLAYDAY SERIES, Dec. 18, Feb. 12, Mar.12, Apri.16, May21, Tiltrums Arena, Hermosa, S.D.