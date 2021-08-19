Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Fires still, reduced fees to register horses, ropings, bronc riding, ranch rodeos, clinics, Labor Day

Fires are still burning throughout the west. Some have at least been contained and are burning out, but, still threatening for those not yet burned. A few areas even got some much welcome rain, but, as firefighters know, it takes a lot of rain and snow to actually put a fire out. What the rain does is lower the combustability of the fuel, but smouldering trees, stumps, brush piles and suchlike, can still reignite when it dries out the the wind comes up. So please, pray for our firefighters everywhere, the ranchers and homeowners involved, and for all the livestock and wildlife that are now out of anything to eat. Hopefully the fires in Montana at least killed some grasshoppers.

I know you can use some good news, so here it is. The AQHA will register horses a year old and older that have all the required paperwork for $170. That is a significant savings and will allow you to get the papers that go with your horse. I know you can’t ride papers, but you can sure sell them with the horse. I don’t know how long this offer is good for so I wouldn’t tarry around about it.

For those shipping horses from S.D. to sales in Nebraska, S.D. horses leaving their brand area need to be brand inspected now. Shipping agreements will no longer be issued or honored.

Sitting Bull College will be holding a Bronc Riding on Wed., Aug. 25, at the SBC Arena, Ft. Yates, N.D. If you want info or to enter, call Joe Dunn at 701-854-8068.

Lakota Livestock’s Roping on the Prairie will be at New Underwood, S.D. on Aug. 25. It will start at 10 a.m. with WPRA open ladies breakaway, then around 3 p.m. will be the WPRA All Girl Tie Down Roping, followed by the All Girl Team Roping. Around 7 p.m. will be the American Qualifier open tie down roping for men and women. For more information, call Jeff at 605-864-8529.

The annual Get The Green Open 4D Barrel Race will be Aug. 28-29 at the Round Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. You can enter on site the day of the race. Contact Lorita Crofford at 605-645-7592 for info.

Aug. 28 will be the 1st Annual Coy Hepper Memorial Invitational at McKenzie Co. Fairgrounds, Watford City, N.D. Featuring barebacks, saddle broncs, bull riding, and barrels, with N.D. Jr. H.S., N.D.H.S., and PRCA Badland Circuit competitors, this should be quite an event, honoring the memory of a young many who died way too soon.

A Hackamore, Two-Rein, and Bridle Horse Clinic will be Aug. 28-29 at Terry, Mont. Clinic cost is $400, audit for $40. It will be held at the Prairie Co. Fairgrounds. Call Mallory Dougherty at 913-787-1572 for more info and to get your name in the clinic.

Spurrin’ and Swingin’ At The Gap will be Sept. 4 at Buffalo Gap, S.D. There will be saddle broncs with $1500 added, bull riding with $1500 added, and ladies breakaway with $1000 added. Entries are open Aug. 29, 8 a.m. to Aug. 30, 8 p.m. Cash entry, $125/event. To enter or learn more, call 605-890-1533.

There will be a Trula Churchill Barrel Clinic on Sept. 11-12 at Bordertown Arena, Kilgore, Neb. It’s $250 with a $100 deposit due Sept. 1 to hold your spot. Contact Trula at 402-276-6637 or via Facebook Messenger to learn more and to get signed up.

The SDRCHA Stallion Stakes and Bridle Spectacular will be Sept. 2-5 at the Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. This is a very fun event to watch, and in the comfort of the Event Center.

The Northern Premier Invitational Horse Sale, Slope Circuit Rodeo, and Superhorse Challenge will be held the weekend of Sept. 3-5. The lineup for the Sept. 3horse sale is pretty impressive. Preview at 2:30, horse sale at 6 p.m. For a catalog or more information, call Curt Westland at 605-210-3329.

The Newell Labor Day weekend events are all on track. On Sept. 4, noon, will be the Ranch Rodeo; Sept. 5 the Coy Price Memorial Team Roping, enter at 9, rope at 10 a.m.; Sept. 6 is the rodeo slack at 8 a.m., parade at 10, and the rodeo at 1 p.m., featuring the World Championship Sheep Teepeeing. This year there’s some new blood coming in for it from California and S. Carolina, so be there to see how it goes for them!

Well, that’s my circle for another week. This cool day and rain showers is sure welcome after all the 100 plus degree days. I hope it lasts. Pray for our nation, our troops, for rain, and your neighbors.

SUMMER EVENT SERIES: >ARP SUMMER SERIES, Sept. 21, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. >BADLANDS RANCH RODEO SERIES, Sept.12, Medora, N.D. >BEAR RIVER PLAYDAYS Sept. 18, Nov.6; Evanston, Wyo >CALF ROPING AND BREAKAWAY JACKPOTS, Sept. 2, Belle Fourche, S.D. >COUNTRY PHIT TRAIL-RANCH RIDING Sept. 10, Casper, Wyo. >DOUBLE B JACKPOTS Aug.17,31; Sept.14,18, Kilgore, Neb. >FLANDREAY BARRELS Aug.27;Sept.10,12,Flandreau, S.D. >FREEDOM FRIDAYS BARRELS Aug 27;Sept.10, 24; Dickinson, N.D >GRAND RIVER RODEO AND RANCH BRONCS, Aug. 28, Timber Lake, S.D. >HELL ON WHEELS RODEOS, Aug.13,27,Sept.3, Cheyenne, Wyo. >HERMOSA BIT AND SPUR PLAYDAYS, Sept.18; Oct.9, Hermosa, S.D. >HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING Aug.29, Hermosa, S.D. >HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RUN & ROPE JACKPOTS Aug.28 Scottsbluff, Neb. >KAYCEE NIGHT RODEO, Aug.27; Kaycee, Wyo. >KPH ARENA RANCH HORSE SHOWS, Sept. 25, Oct. 16, Nov. 6: Gillette, Wyo. >SUMMER NIGHTS BARRELS, Baker, Mont. Aug. 31; Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28 >TATON STEER ROPING, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D., Aug.31; Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28