Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Frosty, PRCA injured list, finals of several events, youth rodeos, open horse show

There have been some downright “fallish” mornings lately. Some friends in Butte County, S.D. reported frost this past week. It seems a bit early for that, but I guess the first of September is upon us already.

It’s been a tough go for some of our northern plains PRCA cowboys this past week. World Champion saddle bronc rider Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa, has undergone surgery to repair a tear in his liver sustained when his bronc reared up in the chute and mashed him at Rancho Mission Viejo rodeo in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. He’ll be out for the rest of the regular season. Hopefully he can hang on to his place in the WNFR standings and make it to the finals in December. He had already been riding with an injured foot, so he’s one tough cookie.

Also on the injury list is Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., bareback rider, who tore his groin muscle loose from his pelvis in Ellensburg, Wash. He was on the second jump out of the chute when it happened and even on a video, it made me wince. He’s had surgery to reattach it and will be out for 8-10 weeks. He plans on being at the WNFR in December.

The VSV updates continue. It’s in two counties in the Vernal, Utah area now. When a hard freeze comes it will finally run it’s course, so stay vigilent and use good fly control practices and common sense at public events.

Entries are open as of Sept. 1 for the NWBRA in Gillette, Wyo., Oct. 11-13. There’s $21,000 added and will have Sr., 4D, open 5D, Youth 3D, and Futurity 2D divisions. It will be in the East Pavillion at the Cam-Plex. Contact Lisa Heiser at 701-290-0293 for details. You can get entry forms at http://www.nwbra.com.

There will be a practice sort put on by the Black Hills Sorting and Penning club at Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D. on Sunday Sept. 8. They will number cattle at 9 a.m. and sort at 10. It’s a potluck, as usual, for lunch.

The 7th Annual Custer Wild N’ Wooly Custer Youth Rodeo will be Sunday, Sept. 8, at Custer, Mont. Entries open at 8 a.m., event starts at 9. There will be barrels, poles, flags, goats, breakaway, mutton bustin’ and dummy roping. Call Kristy Myhre at 406-579-5654 to pre-enter.

Weston County Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo., will be holding the Black Hills Classic Value Show on Sept. 14-15. It’s an all breed show with both English and Western classes. Entries are open and will close on Sept. 10. Entry forms and class details can be found on the Facebook site, It will also feature Arab and Half Arab classes that are qualifiers for Region 6 AHA and U.S. National Qualifier Show. The horse show will start at 9 a.m.

The GPIRA Finals Rodeo will be Sept. 14-15 at Jacobs Memorial Arena, Porcupine, S.D. Saturday’s performance will be at 6 p.m., Sunday’s at 2 p.m. All INFR, Jr. and Sr. events, plus anch bronc riding both days, limited to 10 bronc riders. To enter the broncs, call Amanda Reddy at 605-441-6631. Entry fee is $50.00.

Bordertown Wild West Days will be Sept. 21 at Kilgore, Neb. It’s a youth and open rodeo for all ages! Entries must be in before Sept. 15 and forms can be found on the Facebook page Bordertown Arena Kilgore NE. Events are barrels, poles, youth and open team roping, breakaway, ribbons roping, baton race, rescue race, plus goat roping. For info or to enter, call Katie Jo Morgan at 402-389-1404.

The Sugar Bars Legacy Futurity and Sale will be Sept. 21-22 at Sheridan, Wyo. The futurity will be at 1 p.m. on the 21st, sale preview 10 a.m. On the 22nd with the sale at 1. They’re offering weanlings, started prospects, and finished horses. I got the catalog last week and it’s sure a fancy offering. Call 605-347-8120 for a catalog or info.

This is my annual reminder that pre-weaning is a great time to geld those stud colts you have on the mare yet. I like to wait until a hard freeze, due to the flies, then geld him, leave him on his mama for 10 days or so, then wean. It works great and I’m riding 20 year old geldings who were done as sucking colts and it hasn’t hurt them yet.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. I hope your Labor Day was excellent with lots of visiting and fun had by all. Be sure and send me any info you have on upcoming events or news that you’d like to see on here. My email is at the head of this column. Have a great week.