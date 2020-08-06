Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Fulton sale, ropings of all varieties, ranch rodeos, clinics, several benefits

My heart goes out to all the folks I know who are grieving loved ones at this time. From my home country that includes Paul Speed, J.D. Mutchler and Dave Zwetzig. All good men, gone too soon. I pray for comfort for their families.

Fulton Performance Horses are holding a private treaty sale this year at the ranch near Valentine, Neb. They have many great prospects in the offering and you can look at them online at http://www.fultonranch.com. Call Lisa at 402-322-0110 or Jake at 402-326-9990.

The 2nd Annual Northern Breakaway and Team Roping Championships will be Aug. 28, 9 a.m., at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. There’s $10,500+ added, and a four roping format. Entries close Aug. 11. You can enter at http://www.wcrarodeo.com/event. If you want to wait and enter that day you can but it will cost you $50 more. Call for info at 833-368-3787.

Sheridan Vaquero Roping Series Ranch Roping #2 will be Aug. 15, 9 a.m., at Mefford Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. You can enter there that day. Text 307-751-3374 for info.

The James Heald Ranch Rodeo at Recluse, Wyo will be Aug. 29. Entries are open until Aug. 17, $400/team. You can get an entry form at lrt83@live.com. There will be a calcutta too. Sign-in for teams at 3 p.m., ranch rodeo at 4.

The 18th Annual Ranch Roundup at Union Center, S.D., will be Aug. 19. The kid’s rodeo will be at 9 a.m., tradeshow 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free burgers and brats from noon to 2 p.m., and the ranch rodeo at 2:30.

There will be a Joe Wolter Ranch Roping Clinic at Scott and Stacey Grosskopf’s place near Hobson, Mont., on Aug. 21-23. It’s $650 for three days, with a $340 deposit required to hold you spot. You can get details at info@JoeWolter.com. Joe is a really good hand, fabulous roper and a genuinely nice guy, so you’ll get a lot out of the clinic.

The 14th Annual Ride A Horse Feed A Cowboy event will be held Aug. 22 at beautiful Hulett, Wyo. This year’s recipient is local rancher, Ryan Neiman, who is battling cancer. There will be a roughstock rodeo at 1 p.m. with barebacks, saddle broncs, ranch broncs, and bulls, plus the Darin Noyce Memorial Wild Ride. After that there will be a BBQ at 4 p.m., auction at 5 p.m. and a dance at 8 p.m. If you want to compete, you must be entered by Aug 18 by calling Bug Snook at 307-290-2273.

There will be two Great Plains Indian Rodeos coming up. The first is Aug. 21-23 at Hermosa, S.D. and the second is Aug. 23 at Interior, S.D. They’ll both have all events. For info fo go http://www.gprodeo.com.

The 75th Annual Central States Fair is on schedule for Aug. 21-30. It will have all the usual great events, including the Range Days PRCA rodeo, PRCA Xtreme Broncs, and great grandstand shows. All at Rapid City, S.D.

Mark you calenders for the Myers Performance Horse Sale on Aug. 22 at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. They have a stunning lineup of young horses, started and unstarted, and a select group of broodmares in the offering.

Newell Labor Day Rodeo entries are open Monday, Aug. 24, 8 a.m. To 6 p.m., at 605-515-1137. You can also enter on-line this year at http://www.newellcommunityclub.com.

There will be a TS Mules Mulemanship Clinic at Wall, S.D. on Aug. 27-29. It will offer three classes: foundation mulemanship and mulemanship 1 and 2. It’s $350/class, and you can audit for $25/day. It will be at the Wall Rodeo grounds. To learn more about it, go to TSMules.com. To sign up for the clinic contact Bridgette Banks-Thomas at 605-381-0097 or email her at bridgettebanks@gmail.com.

Get The Green Barrel Race will be Aug. 29-30 at the Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. It will start with exhibitions at 9:30-11 both days, then, peewees at noon, open 4D at 12:30. On Sunday there will be Cowboy Church at 8:30 a.m. You can enter there that day. Call Lorita for more info at 605-645-7592.

There will be a benefit for working cowboy Bart McCollum on Aug. 29, at the Boot and Bottle Riding Club, Cody, Wyo. Bart was injured in a ranch bronc riding wreck and brok his L1,2 and L3 vertabrae. He’s a family man and sole breadwinner so they sure need some help. They need donations of items for the auction and, of course, money donations are sure welcome. There will be a supper, silent/live auction and a Brenn Hill concert as well. If you have something you can send for the auction, it can go to McCollum Benefit, c/o B. Zierlin, 276 Belfrey Hwy, Cody, WY 82414. Bart and his wife and kids have helped lots of others so it’s time to return the favor. There, but for the grace of God, go many of us.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Be careful out there and have a great week.