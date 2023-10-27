Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Fundraisers, breakaway, barrels, bull riding, horse sale, ag expo, meetings

The weather changed so fast yesterday that it about made my head spin. Went from nice to nasty in about 30 seconds at my place! Makes a person wonder what they did with their summer wages!

Congratulations to Georgia Sutton, Onida, S.D., on being one of four distinguished women to be in the inaugural group in AQHA’s Wrangler Women of Influence. Georgia and her family have been raising outstanding Quarter Horses for over 70 years! What a fine choice the AQHA made!

The White River rodeo grounds are a constant work in progress, and volunteers do most of it. The latest projects are a new sound system, improved stripping chute and pens at the arena. The project is estimated to cost about $60,000. So, they’re asking for the help of anyone who desires and those who have enjoyed the arena over the years. A check can be made out to WR Grandstand, then sent to Gene Hight, P.O. Box 207, White River, SD 57579.

Lancer Rodeo is holding a Breakaway and Barrel Jackpot on Nov. 4, at the Goshen Co. Pavilion, Torrington, Wyo. The barrels will start at 1 p.m., the breakaway to follow the open. Breakaway is $120 entry, guaranteed three head, top 10 back for short go. You can enter on multiple horses. Enter on site. For more info, call Whit at 307-575-0314.

The Ladies Breakaway Jackpots have started at the indoor in Ogallala, Neb., but there are more to come. Start time is noon and dates are Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26 and Dec. 3. It’s two head for $70 and can enter up to three times. Learn more by calling George Lage at 308-764-7062.

The 28th Annual WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo will be live streamed exclusively on RideTV on Nov. 9-12. To pre-order it, go to http://www.ridetvgo.tv/wrca-world-championship-ranch-rodeo .

This one is near and dear to my heart folks. The Newell Rodeo grounds needs a new grandstand. They’ve been doing fundraisers toward that goal and there’s another on on Nov. 10. This one will fill your belly too! The Newell Lions Club is hosting a Pancake Supper and silent auction. The supper will be from 5-7 p.m., featuring their delicious pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits and grave, with milk, juice or coffee. There will be a silent auction going on during the supper hours. They’d appreciate more items for the auction and you can learn how to donate by calling Connie at 605-569-0204 or Neil at 605-456-1055. I’ll just bet that either of them can tell you how to donate by writing a check as well.

Bronc’s Battle Auction will be Nov. 11 at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center, Buffalo, Wyo. The silent auction starts at 3:30, live auction at 5:30 and dinner at 5 p.m. An incredible array of auction items have already been donated. Bronc Vineyard, the recipient, is a 15 year old cowboy and high school student who is battling cancer. He’s undergoing treatments in Colorado, which is 450 miles from home, so travel and all is expensive. If you want more info on the auction, you can check out the Bronc’s Battle Facebook page, or call Jake Underwood at 307-660-5989.

The SDRCHA Annual Meeting will be at the Holiday Inn in Spearfish, S.D., on Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m. There’s a block of rooms there un SDRCHA, so call 605-642-4683 if you need one.

Presho Livestock’s Fall Roundup Horse Sale will be nov. 11, 10 a.m., MST. They’re getting call for riding age young horses and solid broke geldings, so if you have one, get the burrs out of his mane and tail and be at Presho. For more info call 605-895-2553.

The Joey Williams NFR Send Off Party and Calcutta will be Nov. 11, at the Stockmens Club, Broadus, Mont. It starts at 6 p.m. with the calcutta at 7. A full dinner menu and bar will be available.

The final Extreme Bar Bull Riding of 2023 at the Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D., will be Nov. 11. Doors open at 5:30, calcutta at 6:30 and event at 7 p.m. Entries are $100 with $1000 added. To enter, call Michelle at 605-393-7752. For general bull riding info, call Thad Bothwell at 605-347-0106.

That’s my snow circle for this week. Our perfect fall couldn’t last forever. Please be careful out there, pray for our naton as never before and may God Bless America.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

October 28, 2023

> Headless Horseman’s Youth Rodeo, Oct. 29, 10 a.m., Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

> Fall Barrel Jackpot, Nov. 1 and 8, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> 34th Annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner, Nov. 4, Casey Tibbs Center, Ft.Pierre, S.D.

> Lancer Rodeo Barrel and Breakaway Jackpot, Nov. 4, 1 p.m., Pavilion, Torrington, Wyo.

> 28th Annual WRCA Finals, Nov. 9-12, Amarillo, Texas

> Newell Arena Grandstand Benefit Pancake Supper, Nov. 10, 5-7 p.m., NVN Center, Newell, S.D.

> Jackpot Fun Breakaway Roping, Nov. 10, 6 p.m., Millers Horse Palace, Gillette, Wyo.

> Bronc’s Battle Benefit Auction, Nov. 11, 3:30 p.m., Civic Center, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Joey Williams NFR SendOff and Calcutta, Nov. 11, 6 p.m., Stockmen’s Club, Broadus, Mont.

> Extreme Bar Bull Riding, Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., The Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.

> Presho Livestock Fall Roundup Horse Sale, Nov. 11, 10 a.m., Presho, S.D.

> SDRCHA Annual Meeting, Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, Spearfish, S.D.

> Fundamentals of Success Goat TyingClinic, MCCC Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.

> Thar’s Ranch Sorting, Nov. 11-12, CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo.

> Fall Barrel Blast, Nov. 14, Goshen Co. Pavillion, Torrington, Wyo.

> Sheridan Cowgirls Association Awards Banquet, Nov. 17, 6 p.m., Elks, Sheridan, Wyo.

> McCook Farm and Ranch Expo, Nov. 17-18, Red Willow Co. Fairgrounds, McCook, Neb.

> NRCA Finals, Nov. 17-19, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Breakaway and Team Roping, Nov. 18, 8 a.m./11 a.m., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> NFR Sendoff Party and Calcutta, Nov. 18, 5:30 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis, S.D.

> 7th Annual Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Free Youth Rodeo Camp, Nov. 17-19, MCCC, Miles City, Mont.

> Smooth Is Fast Pole Bending Clinic, Nov. 18, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Justin Hanks Medical Benefit Soup Supper and Auction, Nov. 18, 4:30 p.m., New Underwood, S.D.

> Bronc’s Battle Benefit Team Roping, Nov. 19, 9:30 a.m., Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> The Crossroads 5D Barrel Race, Nov. 24-25, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Coy Hepper Memorial Invitational, Nov. 25, Watford City, N.D.

> Bronc’s Battle Ranch Rodeo Fundraiser, Nov. 25, Sheridan College Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo.

> NWSS Horseman’s Challenge, Jan. 16-17, Cinch Arena, Events Center, Denver, Colo.

> For The Brand Foundation 3Man Doctoring and Muley Roping, Jan. 20, MCCC. Miles City, Mont.

October 28, 2023

EVENT SERIES:

>ARP/TURBIVILLE ROPING STEERS TEAM ROPING SERIES: Nov. 11; Dec. 9, 30; Jan. 6, 13; Feb. 10, 24; March 16, 30; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>ARP WINTER SERIES Barrels, poles, breakaway, team roping; Nov. 5,Dec. 10, Jan. 7, Feb. 11; CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo

>BHSU BREAKAWAY JACKPOTS: 5:30 signup, starts at 6 p.m., Nov. 12; Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

>CUTTING JACKPOTS: Nov. 11, Dec. 16, McCord Ranch, White Lake, S.D.; Jan. 13, Feb. 10, Frank Kenzy’s, Iona, S.D.; Mar. 16, April 13, Emma’s Barn, Zell, S.D.

>DSU BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES SERIES: Nov. 12, Dec. 17, school on Jan. 13-14, Feb. 25, March 17 and April 14, DSU Indoor, Dickinson, N.D.

>GILLETTE COLLEGE RODEO FALL JACKPOT SERIES: 10 a.m., Breakaway, Tie Down, open and youth; team roping; Oct. 29; Nov. 12, 26; Dec. 3.

>KPH ARENA FALL RANCH SHOW SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9:Nov. 4, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA FALL FUN DAYS SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9: Oct. 28, Nov. 18, Dec. 2; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>LADIES OPEN BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SERIES: noon, Oct. 29; Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26; Dec. 3; Ogallala Indoor Arena, Ogallala, Neb.

>SCCC FALL TEAM ROPING SERIES: enter at 10, rope at 11; Nov. 5,19; Dec. 3, 17; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

>TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS SEVEN DOWN ARENA: enter at 6, rope at 6:30 p.m.; Every Tuesday starting Aug. 29 through December; at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

>TRI-STATE O MOK SEE WINTER SERIES: Oct. 28; Nov. 12; Dec. 9; Jan. 7; Feb. 11; Mar. 16; April 20 finals; Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.