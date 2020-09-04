Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Fundraisers, different sort of horse clinic, steer wrestling, barrels, broncs, and sales

UPCOMING EVENTS: > 24th Annual Breeders Classic Bucking Horse Sale, Sept. 9-10, Kling Ranch, Grassy Butte, N.D. > RAM National Circuit Finals, Sept. 10-13, Greeley, Colo > 4th Annual Rope, Ride and Slide, Sept. 11, Faith, S.D. > Willow Tree PRCA Rodeo, Sept. 11-12, Gordon, Neb. > Trail Horse Challenge, Sept. 12, Cody, Wyo. > Randy Messersmith Benefit Ranch Rodeo, Sept. 12, Wellfleet, Neb. > 4th Annual Ranch Rodeo and 50/50 benefit auction, Sept. 12, Greybull, Wyo. > “The Feud” Men’s and Women’s Breakaway, Sept. 12, Ekalaka, Mont. > Broncs In The Black Hills, Sept. 12, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Gordon Livestock Fall Catalog Horse Sale, Sept. 12, Gordon, Neb. > Huffman Ranch Cutting, Sept. 12-13, Whitman, Neb. > Steven Bond Reined Cowhorse Clinic, Sept. 12-13, Forsyth, Mont. > SDCHA, Sept. 12-13, Hall Performance Horses, Edgemont, S.D. > Puptown Invitational Roping, Sept. 13, Ekalaka, Mont. > Roper Rally Futurity, Derby Barrel Race, Sept. 17, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > 16th Annual Roper Rally, Sept. 17-19, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Hermanson-Kist Horse Sale, Sept. 18-19, Mandan, N.D. > RESCHEDULED! Championship of Champions Indian Relays, Sept. 18-20, Casper, Wyo > Ranch Rodeo, Sept. 19, Wagner, S.D. > 25th Annual Weaver Quarter Horses Production Sale, Sept. 19, Montana Expo Park, Great Falls, Mont > Bordertown Wild West Days Youth and Open Rodeo, Sept. 19, Kilgore, Neb. > High Plains Circuit Finals Junior Roughstock Finals, Sept. 19, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Big Sky Ranch Rodeo Finals and Kids Stray Gathering, Sept. 19, Forsyth, Mont. > 17th Annual Sugar Bars Legacy Horse Sale, Sept. 22, Sheridan, Wyo > PRCA Tour Finale Rodeo, Sept. 23-26, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. > Taylen Nelson Benefit Broncs & Ranch Broncs, Team Roping, Bkaway, Sept. 25-26, Wibaux,Mont. > NDRA Finals, Sept. 25-26. Watford City, N.D. > Richard Real Bird Benefit Buckin’ Horse Futurity & Ranch Broncs, Sept. 25-26, Sheridan, Wyo. > Ranch Class Show, Sept. 26, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Fall Extravaganza Horse Sale, Sept. 26, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. > Horse Racing, Oct. 3-4, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > NHSRA Western Legacy Series Badlands Challenge, Oct. 9-11, Bowman, N.D. > Ranch Class Show, Oct. 10, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > 6th Annual Broncs In The Bakken Bucking Horse Futurity, Oct. 17, Watford City, N.D. > Cowkids, Critters and Christ Rodeo Bible Camp, Oct. 4, Wright, Wyo. > Ranch Class Show, Nov. 7, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

My heart sure aches for all of those who have been dealing with the terrible fires in the region. Lots of folks lost their summer and winter grass, plus hay stacks and fences. A good soaking rain would sure be welcome.

The Richard Real Bird Buckin’ Against Cancer Bucking Horse futurity and Ranch Broncs will be Sept. 25-26 at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, Sheridan, Mont. All proceeds from the event will benefit the medical fund for Richard’s treatments. Entries are open now and until Sept. 9, so call or text 307-752-3057 or 406-679-1224. The futurity is for two and three year old dummy bucking, and an open division for four year olds and up, and will be on the 25th. Ranch Broncs will be on Sept. 26. There will also be a silent auction.

The 4th Annual Rope, Ride and Slide will be Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m., at Faith, S.D. There’s $2,000 added per event and there will be steer wrestling, saddle broncs and team roping. However, there’s a challenge presented. The contestants will compete in their main event, either steer wrestling or saddle broncs, then will team up with another contestant for the team roping. There will be a calcutta in the short go. It should be a blast to watch.

This will be a little different kind of clinic. It is a Problem Horse School for horses that are spoiled, broncs, and perhaps, last stop before getting weighed up. It’s not a gentle horse clinic with gentle horse ways. It will have Dan Hartman doing the teaching and will be at his ranch near Broadus, Mont., Sept. 11-13. It’s $450/horses, limited to 10 horses, or if you just want to watch, $50/day. You will learn the old cowboy ways of dealing with bad horses. Clinic will start at 8 a.m. Call Dan at 406-852-4036 (cell) or 406-427-5178 (house).

Taylen Nelson was badly injured a while back and is currently in Craig Rehab Hospital with a severe head injury. He’s healing, but it’s going to be a long, slow process, so, there’s a fundraiser being held for him and his family. It’s the Taylen Nelson Benefit Bronc Ride with saddle broncs and ranch broncs both. Plus, there will be team roping and breakaway roping between the bronc events. On the 25th there will be a silent auction and calcutta at 6 p.m., then the event will be on the 26th at 1 p.m., all in Wibaux, Mont. Entries will be open Sept. 16, noon to 4 p.m., and you call Dan O’Donnell to enter. They’re taking 20 each in the bronc riding, 30 team ropers and 20 breakaway ropers. There’s $1000 added in both broncs, $200 in both roping events. Donations for the silent auction would happily be accepted, call Dan O’Donnell to get more info about how to send them. If you want to send Taylen an encouraging card or letter, do so at: Taylen Nelson, c/o Craig Hospital, 3425 S. Clarkson St., Englewood, CO 80113. As always, your prayers are sure appreciated.

The Teresa Jorgenson Memorial Barrel Race will be Sept. 26 at Graham Arena, Baker, Mont. All divisions and it’s WCRA and NWBRA approved. Pre-entries are due Sept. 21. Call Brittanie Jorgenson at 320-420-7935 or

Chris Jorgenson at 320-345-0888 to enter or learn more. Entry forms can be found on Facebook at Diamond J Productions/Teresa Jorgenson Memorial.

The 17th Annual Sugar Bars Legacy Futurity and Sale will be Sept. 19-20. The futurity and ranch horse show will be on the 19th, the sale on the 20th, at Sheridan, Wyo. It will feature all ages from weanlings to finished horses. For futurity info call Karla at 406-477-8060 and for sale info call LeRoy at 605-347-8120. You can peruse the offering at http://www.sugarbarslegacy.com.

The Bordertown Wild West Days Youth and Open Times Event Rodeo will be Sept. 19 in Kilgore, Neb. Entry forms are available on the Facebook page BordertownArena Kilgore NE.

The 25th Annual Weaver Quarter Horse Production Sale will be Sept. 19, 1 p.m., at Montana Expo Park, Great Falls, Mont. There will be a live sale and also online bidding available. For info, call Stan at 406-788-2600 or Nancy at 406-788-0623.

If you haven’t weaned your colts yet, the time is fast approaching where the flies will be gone and it will be safe to geld those stud colts. Doing it while they’re still on their mamas makes it a pretty uneventful thing in their lives. They can be turned back out for a couple weeks to heal up and then be ready to wean. I did it like that for years and found it the best time to geld them. The vet would come to the place, give them an injection, they slept through the whole deal, including branding and having any visible wolf teeth removed, and woke up as a gelding.

Well, that winds up my smokey circle for another week. Pray for rain over the west. Be careful out there too. It’s a pretty strange world we’re living in these days, but I’m sure thankful I’m living where I do.