Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Good-bye Indian Summer, cancellations, rescheduled event, barrels, team roping, breakaway, send off parties

UPCOMING EVENTS > Barrels, Breakaway, Team Roping Jackpots, Oct. 30-Nov.1, Bowman, N.D. > Sturgis High School Rodeo Booster Club Smoker, Oct. 30, Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D. > SDCHA Spooktacular Cutting, Awards Banquet, Oct. 30-Nov. 1, Rapid City, S.D. > Golliher’s Fun Run Barrel Race, Oct. 31, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Fall Funday Series, Oct. 31, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Ranch Class Show, Nov. 7, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > National Finals Steer Roping, Nov. 6-7, Kansas Star Arena, Mulvane, Kansas > NRCA Finals, Nov. 6-8, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > NFR Sendoff Party, Nov. 7, Wasta Bar and Grill, Wasta, S.D. > RESCHEDULED!!! Headless Horseman Barrel Race, Nov. 7-8, Bowman, N.D. > WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo, Oct. 12-15, Amarillo, Texas > WPRA World Finals, Nov. 12-15, Waco, Texas > NFR Send Off Party, Nov. 14, Branding Iron Steakhouse, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Last Out First Out Barrel Race and Pole Bending, Nov. 14-15, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Rodeo Bible Camp, Nov. 20-22, MCCC, Miles City, Mont. > SDRA Annual Meeting and Banquet, Nov. 21, Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Bustin’ Mini Broncs and Bulls, Nov. 22, DSU, Dickinson, N.D. > Fall FunDay Series, Nov. 28, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Jr. Roughstock World Finals, Dec. 3-7, Ft. Worth, Texas > WNFR, Dec. 3-12, Arlington, Texas > WNFR Cowtown Christmas, Dec. 3-12, Ft. Worth, Texas > Fall FunDay Series, Dec. 12, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Bustin’ Mini Broncs and Bulls, Dec. 20, DSU, Dickinson, N.D. > New Year’s Buck and Ball, Dec. 30-31, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Bustin’ Mini Broncs and Bulls, Jan. 17, DSU, Dickinson, N.D. > BHSS, January 29-Feb. 6, Rapid City, S.D

Indian Summer sure ended with a bang! Snow and cold, bad roads and the whole works. Feels like the end of November! It’s been a rather miserable time for shipping calves and working cows. But, it’s sure welcome moisture and if it’s wet and white it probably not on fire.

I have a couple of events that have been cancelled and one that is rescheduled. Cancelled is the Gillette College Fall Jackpot Series at Gillette, Wyo. They hope to reschedule for a spring series. Also cancelled is the Montana Barrel Daze at Bowman, N.D. They will refund the pre-entries and reschedule for May 2021. Rescheduled is the Headless Horseman Barrel Race and fun costume contest at the All Seasons Arena in Bowman, N.D. It’s new date is Nov. 7-8. Late entry fees will be waived.

There will be a full weekend at Bowman, N.D. Coming up Oct. 30 through Nov. 1. On the 30th will be barrel racing, exhibitions at 4, 4D and youth 3D will run together starting at 6:30. Call Lindsey O’Keeffee at 307-401-2555 for entry info. On the 31st will be breakaway and team roping. For breakaway you’ll enter at 8 a.m. And rope at 9, two rounds and a short go. Team Roping is enter at 10, rope at 11, handicap draw pot, #13 handicap down, #10 handicap down, #13 slide on muleys. Wrangler numbers will be used. Call Levi at 701-721-9248. On Nov. 1 will be a team roping, enter at 10, rope at 11. Handicap drawpot and round robin, Wrangler numbers. Text entries before Sunday to Lindsey at 307-401-2555.

Golliher’s Arena is having a fun run barrel race on Oct. 31. There will be prizes for best dressed rider and best dressed horse, plus treats for the peewee trick or treaters too. All the usual divisions, exhibitions 9-11:30, peewees start the race off at noon. There will be sidepots for the futurity, novice and senior divisions. At Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. Call the house at 605-642-5363 or ZeAnn at 605-641-2926.

The Double L Arena, is having a barrel race at Billings, Mont., on Oct. 31-Nov. 1. There’s $1000 added both days, $500 added to the average. Saturday time only will be 9 to 11:30 a.m., race at noon. Sunday time only will be 9-10:30 a.m., race at 11. Stalls are available. Cash only. Call 406-480-2108.

Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D., will be holding The Tundra Roping Series and dates are Nov. 1 and 29, Dec. 20, Feb. 13, March 6 and April 10. You’ll enter at 10, rope at 11. Call Jim at 605-209-8064 for details.

The Last Out First Out Futurity and 4D barrels race will be at the Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo., on Nov. 14 and 15. There will be $1000 added to the open 4D, $500 to futurity sidepot and $200 added to the derby sidepot. There will be youth 7-12 and 13-18 divisions, senior sidepot, open poles and peewee barrels on Sat. only. Pre-entries must be postmarked by Nov. 4, online entries will be taken until Nov. 10. Stalls and hookups are avilable. The $5000 added Montana Barrel Daze SSS Bonus Run will also be held at this event as it was cancelled in N.D. Call Lexi for info and stalls at 307-299-3771 or Paula at 307-687-0566.

The NFR Sendoff party at Wasta Bar and Grill, Wasta, S.D., will be on Nov. 7, 7 p.m.

The NFR Sendoff party at the Branding Iron Steakhouse in Belle Fourche, S.D. will be Nov. 14.

I hope this snow that is falling here today works it’s way south to the Wyoming/Colorado fires. That area is being devastated by the fast moving fires and I know folks who have had to evacuate their livestock and themselves. I’ve never been in their boots, thank God, but can only imagine the fear and worry that they are experiencing. Please pray for major moisture for that region to help in putting out the fires.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Be sure and send me any items you want shared here. My email is at the top of this column. Have a good week, be careful, and pray for our nation and the coming election.