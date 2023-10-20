Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Gordon horse sale, brand inspection info, barrels, roping, youth events

Fall works are progressing along nicely, what with the mostly nice weather we’ve had. My cows are on their fall and winter pasture, calves preconditioned and consigned and cow preg checked. It’s good to have that much done. The fall invasions of mice, box elder bugs and wasps is also in full swing, according to reports. It’s wasps at my house, as they are all apparently determined to live here with me for the winter. I am certain they will not and am making it hard for them to live through the initial attack. Maybe some wasp and hornet spray via fire hoses would work at the border equally well.

The All Grit No Quit Bull Riding school has been postponed until Feb. 2-4. They didn’t get enough people to sign up in time to proceed. I’m sure they had plenty of the “I was going to” types, so they have rescheduled it. It will still be at the Ag Complex in Wright, Wyo., and you will need to get your name on the list before the deadline, which I will share with you when it’s announced. In the mean time, you can get more info at 307-253-8286.

Gordon Livestock is holding an open consignment horse sale on this Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m. The lineup includes some nice using horses and one family’s production sale. For more info, check out their Facebook page or call Patsy Tines at 605-441-8544 or Ryan Sexson at 402-389-1671.

By the way, if you are hauling livestock, including horses, across the Missouri River in S. D., they are checking brand papers going east. So, if you’re leaving the west river brand inspection area, you’ll need to get brand papers on your stock.

The SDCHA First Annual Futurity Breeders Stakes and LAE event will be held in conjunction with the Spooktacular on Oct. 26-27. It will all be held at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. It’s fun to watch these events and they will be starting at 8 a.m. and run all day. For more info, contact Susie Reed at 406-599-1086.

The Annual Sturgis High School Rodeo Booster Club Smoker will be Friday, Oct. 27. A roast beef dinner will be served from 5-9 p.m., and both silent and live auctions will start around 7 p.m. This is an important fundraiser as they are raising funds to build a new arena, which Sturgis has sorely needed. The Smoker will be at the Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis, S.D.

The KPH Arena Funday Series dates are Oct. 28, Nov. 18, and Dec. 2. You’ll enter there before 8 a.m. and the event starts at 9 a.m. It’s $40 for the whole day or $10/event. Divisions are 8 and under, 9-12, 13-18 and adult. The list of fun events sounds great, and on Oct. 28, the Surprise event is a costume class, which will be held first thing. All will be at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. You can get more info from Ashley at 307-680-5362, or you can look at the website at http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com .

Oct. 29 is the Headless Horseman’s Youth Rodeo at Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D. Enter there at 10 a.m., event starts at 11. There will be a costume contest, dummy roping, flag race, poles and barrels. Age groups are 0-7, 8-10, and 11-14. For more info, call 701-421-0296.

There will be two Fall Barrel Jackpots at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D., on Nov. 1 and 8. There will be two seperate sessions each day, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. They’ll have a futurity showcase, 4D open, 2D futurity side pot, and 3D youth. There’s $400 added to the open, $100 to the futurity. Entries are available on the THM Productions Facebook page. For more info, contact Maegen McPherson at 605-685-4182.

Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont., will be holding a Jackpot Fun Breakaway Roping on Nov. 10. It’s enter at 6, rope at 7 p.m. Youth breakaway entry is $75, open is $150, with two full found, top 10 back for short round. It’s also WPRA approved. Call Clayton at 406-861-2064 or Valee at 406-672-3265 for more info, or check it and other events out at http://www.millershorsepalace.org .

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please pray and pray for our nation and for the nation of Israel. May God Bless America!

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

October 21, 2023

> Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies, POSTPONED to Feb. 2-4, DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D.

> Buffalo Gap Blowout Sr. Project Barrel Race, Oct. 22, 3 p.m., Buffalo Gap, S.D.

> Gillette High School Rodeo Club Meeting, Oct. 23, 7 p.m., Energy Hall, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Gordon Livestock Open Horse Sale, Oct.24, 2 p.m., Gordon, Neb.

> SDCHA Spooktacular and Breeders Stakes, Oct. 26-27, Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Sturgis High School Rodeo Booster Club Smoker, Oct. 27, 5 p.m., Loud American, Sturgis, S.D.

> Wyoming Rodeo Association Finals, Oct. 27-28, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Nebraska NFR Style Barrel Race, Oct. 28, Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Broken Bow, Neb.

> Headless Horseman’s Youth Rodeo, Oct. 29, 10 a.m., Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

> Fall Barrel Jackpot, Nov. 1 and 8, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> 34th Annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner, Nov. 4, Casey Tibbs Center, Ft.Pierre, S.D.

> 28th Annual WRCA Finals, Nov. 9-12, Amarillo, Texas

> Jackpot Fun Breakaway Roping, Nov. 10, 6 p.m., Millers Horse Palace, Gillette, Wyo.

> Bronc’s Battle Fundraiser Auction, Nov. 11, 3 p.m., Bomber Mtn Civic Center, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Fundamentals of Success Goat TyingClinic, MCCC Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.

> Thar’s Ranch Sorting, Nov. 11-12, CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo.

> Fall Barrel Blast, Nov. 14, Goshen Co. Pavillion, Torrington, Wyo.

> NRCA Finals, Nov. 17-19, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Breakaway and Team Roping, Nov. 18, 8 a.m./11 a.m., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> NFR Sendoff Party and Calcutta, Nov. 18, 5:30 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis, S.D.

> 7th Annual Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Free Youth Rodeo Camp, Nov. 17-19, MCCC, Miles City, Mont.

> Smooth Is Fast Pole Bending Clinic, Nov. 18, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Justin Hanks Medical Benefit Soup Supper and Auction, Nov. 18, 4:30 p.m., New Underwood, S.D.

> The Crossroads 5D Barrel Race, Nov. 24, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Coy Hepper Memorial Invitational, Nov. 25, Watford City, N.D.

> Bronc’s Battle Ranch Rodeo Fundraiser, Nov. 25, Sheridan College Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo.

> For The Brand Foundation 3Man Doctoring and Muley Roping, MCCC. Miles City, Mont.

Event Series:

October 21, 2023

>ARP/TURBIVILLE ROPING STEERS TEAM ROPING SERIES: Nov. 11; Dec. 9, 30; Jan. 6, 13; Feb. 10, 24; March 16, 30; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>ARP WINTER SERIES Barrels, poles, breakaway, team roping; Nov. 5,Dec. 10, Jan. 7, Feb. 11; CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo

>BHSU BREAKAWAY JACKPOTS: 5:30 signup, starts at 6 p.m., Oct. 26; Nov. 12; Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

>DSU BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES SERIES: Nov. 12, Dec. 17, school on Jan. 13-14, Feb. 25, March 17 and April 14, DSU Indoor, Dickinson, N.D.

>GILLETTE COLLEGE RODEO FALL JACKPOT SERIES: 10 a.m., Breakaway, Tie Down, open and youth; team roping; Oct. 29; Nov. 12, 26; Dec. 3.

>KPH ARENA FALL RANCH SHOW SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9:Nov. 4, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA FALL FUN DAYS SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9: Oct. 28, Nov. 18, Dec. 2; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>LADIES OPEN BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SERIES: noon, Oct. 29; Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26; Dec. 3; Ogallala Indoor Arena, Ogallala, Neb.

>SCCC FALL TEAM ROPING SERIES: enter at 10, rope at 11; Nov. 5,19; Dec. 3, 17; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

>TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS SEVEN DOWN ARENA: enter at 6, rope at 6:30 p.m.; Every Tuesday starting Aug. 29 through December; at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

>TRI-STATE O MOK SEE WINTER SERIES: Oct. 28; Nov. 12; Dec. 9; Jan. 7; Feb. 11; Mar. 16; April 20 finals; Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.