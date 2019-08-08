Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Gorsuch in Hall of Fame, VSV update, youth rodeos, entry deadlines, horse sales

My heart goes out to all those who have lost so much grass, crops and property to recent storms. The hail, wind and flooding having been just unbelievable this summer.

Congratulations to Dean Gorsuch, Gering, Neb., on being inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame! The two time Steer Wrestling World Champion qualified for eight WNFRs in his career. Dean, originally from Mullen, Neb., left the rodeo trail in 2016 to spend more time with his wife Becca and their three sons.

As of July 7, VSV has been confirmed in Laramie and Converse counties in Wyoming, along with Platte. It is in 18 Colorado counties as well, which takes in 328 facilities. Check with rodeo and show management on what they are requiring for health papers in order to even unload at an event. Many are requiring a fresh health paper (within 72 hours), so it would be good to keep on top of that. The VSV outbreak will end after hard freezes in the fall, but until then, fly management (if that’s possible) and caution are our weapons to fight it.

The 7th Annual Wild N’Wooly Youth Rodeo will be Sept. 8, 8 a.m., at Custer, Mont. It has youth events for kids of all ages and raised money for local farm or ranch families in need. Entries are open NOW and until August 15. Entry forms are on http://www.kkequineservices.wixsite.com.

The 2nd Annual Blunt Lariat Riding Club Ranch Rodeo will be August 25, 11 a.m. They’re taking four person teams with $200 entry fee. Entries close August 18. To enter, call Clayton Etzkorn at 605-280-5972 or Cody Ramsey at 605-280-8685.

Newell Labor Day Rodeo, Sept. 2, will have entries open August 19, 8 a.m. To 6 p.m. Call or text Cheyenne at 605-515-1137 or enter on-line at http://www.newellcommunityclub.com. Entries for mutton bustin’ and sheep teepeeing are through this only.

You sure won’t want to miss out on the Central States Fair, Rapid City, S.D. August 16-25. The fabulous Range Days Rodeo is August 21-24, plus Women’s Breakaway, and PRCA Xtreme Broncs Finals on August 23. Tickets are available now at http://www.centralstatesfair.com.

Seven Mile Creek Classic Pasture Roping and Trailer Loading will be August 24, 1 p.m. at the Ingraham Ranch 15 miles northwest of Glendive, Mont., on the Sidney highway. There will be three person teams with stray gathering and trailer loading. For info call 406-583-7570.

The 2019 NWBRA sanctioned Sgt. Colton Derr Foundation 4D Barrel Race will be at the Central States Fairgrounds Arena on August 25. It has open riding starting at 7 a.m., exhibitions at 8, pole exhibitions at 11, poles at 11:30 then peewee barrels at noon followed by the youth and open 4D. If there’s over 100 entries it will be a 5D and there’s a 70% payout! This race benefits the veterans who battle PTSD. Call Theresa at 605-391-8733 for more info.

The 19th Annual RQHBA Select Showcase Sale and Futurity will be August 25 with a fantastic lineup of quality weanlings and some nice riding horses. The futurities start at 7:30, preview and weanling showcase at 9, sale at 1 p.m. Call 605-347-8120 for a catalog. New this year is on-line bidding too!

The GPIRA Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Labor Day Fair and Rodeo will be Sept. 1-2 at Eagle Butte, S.D. They will also have Indian Relays! Entries are open August 26, 10 a.m. To 6 p.m. MST at 605-374-7754.

Gillette College Back to School Barrel Jackpot at Gillette, Wyo., will be August 27 with an open 4D, youth, peewee, Senior sidepot, futurity sidepot. There will also be poles. Exhibitions start at 4. Call Ginger LaDuke at 307-680-8975 or Anna Rorlson at 307-299-4781.

Don’t forget the Belle Fourche Livestock Horse Sale Friday, August 30. Preview at 10 a.m. At the Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D., loose horses at 9:30, catalog sale at 1 p.m. Call Lindsey O’Keeffe at 307-401-2555, Rod Schaffer 406-862-5546 or Seth Weishaar at 605-210-1124 for a catalog and info.

Energy Capital Junior Rodeo in Gillette, Wyo., will be August 23-25. Age groups are 14 and under and 15-19, with all the usual events. Call Stacy at 307-660-8466 or Matt at 307-359-3363. Entry forms can be found at http://www.tharranchproductions.com.

Well, that winds up my circle for the week. Have a wonderful week and be safe out there.