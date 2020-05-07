Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Grass clipping warning, event series, clinics, youth series, steer roping

It’s sure been a blustery week. It doesn’t take long for a calf, lamb or foal to dry off though, so I guess there’s good to be had in it.

I heard about a tragic occurance and want to warn you about what happened. A neighbor, thinking they were doing a nice thing, dumped their grass clippings across the fence to a horse. The horse ate them, of course, had a blockage and died. Horses absolutely cannot have access to grass clippings such as are produced by a lawn mower. Cattle do all right, but never horses. If you have horses and anyone living close to you, such as those people do, please warn them about not feeding your horses anything. Most people mean well but not knowing doesn’t prevent terrible consequences.

Here’s some happier news! There’s going to be two new Slope Circuit rodeos this year. Both will be in Belle Fourche on consecutive days later this summer, but will count as seperate rodeos point-wise. I’ll have more information as I get it.

If you’ve been fretting about your S.D. brand renewal, I got word that they are processing them, but it’s taking a little longer than usual. They hope to have them all done by the end of May. They are also processing transfers and that adds to the work load. If you messed up and didn’t get yours in, your brand will not be considered abandoned until 2022. You can still reinstate it but it will cost you a bit more.

The list of cancellations is as follows: NJrHS Finals in Iowa; Deadwood PBR; Wyoming’s Sheridan High School rodeo; 57th Annual E. Helene northern Rodeo Association Rodeo; Little Big Horn Stampede and Breakaway roping, Hardin, Mont.; Dawson County Fair and Rodeo, Breakaway Roping, Glendive, Mont.

The Bonanza Production Breakaway and Tie Down Roping Jackpot and American Qualifier will be May 30, 10 a.m., at Stuart and Charity Hoar’s arena, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. Pre-entries must be postmarked by May 20, online entries should be open by May 10. No entry checks will be cashed until May 27 in case of cancellation. Call Stuart at 307-630-7628 or Charity at 970-218-2283 for information.

The SDJHSRA state finals is still a go! They will be May 22-24. Entry deadline is May 15. There are strict guidelines that will need to be followed so please educate yourself before you go.

CRCA Drought Buster Cutting has been moved to the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. for May 14-17.

Gordon Livestock Market will be holding a horse sale at Gordon, Neb., on May 17. There are some nice horses consigned to it and you can watch their videos on the salebarn’s website.

The Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic will be June 1-2 at Buffalo, S.D. Cost for the two day class is $300 with $100 deposit due mid-May to hold your spot. There are only 16 openings, so get your name on the list. Call Sammie Ginsbach at 605-870-0064 for info and to sign up.

Giddy Up Open Horse Show series will be at Rockin’ H Arena south of Piedmont, S.D. First open show will be May 16. Register at 7 a.m., show starts at 8 a.m. Other open show dates are June 6, August 29. Dressage shows are June 27 and Oct. 3. You can pre-register at giddupopenhorseclub@gmail.com. Detailed schedule can be found at http://www.giddyupopenorseclub.com. Call 605-641-2131 for more info.

There will be a one dayTimber Kelly Goat Tying clinic on May 18 and 19, you pick your day. They’ll run from 9 a.m. To 8 p.m. at the Blunt 4-H Arena, Blunt, S.D. All levels, both boys and girls, 12 students per day. It’s $125 with a $60 deposit. Call Timber Kelly at 307-763-2926 or Cass at 605-280-2442.

There will be WSRA Steer Roping at the Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D. on May 23, noon; at Coy Thompson’s Arena May 24, 10 a.m.; at Wheatland, Wyo., May 30 and 31, both days at noon. For a full schedule of the rest of the upcoming events, go to the Wyoming Steer Roping Association Facebook page.

The Young Guns Rodeo Summer Series will be June 2 at the LCCC Indoor Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. Entries close May 25. There will be barrels, poles, breakaway, team roping, tie down roping, goat tying, Jr. bulls and mini bulls. The new website makes it easier to enter and it is http://www.younggunsrodeo.com.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. It’s exciting to have more events scheduled than cancelled! Have a great week and be careful out there.